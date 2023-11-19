Casual Blazers for Men: Great Picks for the Fall

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a modern business owner, it’s essential to have a wardrobe that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to the office, a business meeting, or a casual event, a versatile blazer is a must-have item. A blazer can elevate any outfit, making you look sharp and professional. And a good blazer is versatile enough to wear with dress pants for work or with jeans for casual situations.

A blazer can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit while still feeling relaxed and comfortable. Once you’ve found the right one, pair it with dress pants, khakis, or jeans for an instant boost to your outfit. There are, however, some fashion mistakes that can happen with blazers. Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for styling a blazer:

Don’t Wear with Shorts: A blazer is not meant to be worn with shorts, so avoid this combination.

Adding a tie or pocket square can take your blazer to the next level. Don’t Wear with Sneakers: Sneakers are too casual, even if you’re wearing a blazer with jeans.

Sneakers are too casual, even if you’re wearing a blazer with jeans. Do Pair with Nice Shirts: Button-down shirts, sweaters, and polo shirts all look great with blazers. T-shirts generally do not.

Choosing the Right Casual Blazer: Our Methodology

When selecting the best casual blazers for men, as a small business owner or entrepreneur, it’s essential to consider several key factors that not only reflect personal style but also ensure comfort, versatility, and value for money. Here’s the methodology we used to compile our favorites below:

1. Material Quality (9/10)

Wool: Offers warmth and a classic look.

Cotton: Breathable and less formal.

Blends: Can provide the best of durability and comfort.

2. Fit and Comfort (10/10)

Slim Fit: Modern and body-contouring, ideal for leaner frames.

Classic Fit: More room, traditional in appearance.

Shoulders: Should lie flat; the seam should be at the edge of the shoulder.

3. Style and Versatility (8/10)

Single-breasted: More casual, versatile.

Double-breasted: Dressier and more formal.

Lapel style: Notch lapels for a casual look, peak lapels for a sharper look.

4. Color and Pattern (7/10)

Neutral colors: Black, navy, and gray can match with various outfits.

Patterns: Subtle patterns like herringbone or checks can add personality without overwhelming.

5. Brand Reputation (6/10)

Look for brands known for durability and quality.

Customer reviews can be insightful.

6. Price Point (7/10)

Higher price can mean better quality, but look for value.

Consider cost-per-wear; investing more in a blazer that lasts longer can be economical.

7. Care and Maintenance (5/10)

Check care labels for dry clean or machine washable options.

Blazers that require less frequent or less costly care can be more practical.

Casual Blazers for Men: Options for Upgrading Your Wardrobe

PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer

The casual knit blazer by PJ Paul Jones is made from a stretch knitted texture fabric said to be both lightweight and durable. It has notched lapels, 2 hip pockets, and comes in more than a dozen colors. This blazer can be paired with dress pants for a professional look, or with jeans for a more casual outfit.

PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer

Haggar’s 100% polyester blazer has a 2 button closure and a tailored fit. It has stretch side panels for easy movement and comfort and is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. There are 2 front pockets and a welt pocket at the chest.

Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer

Amazon Essentials’ highly-rated blazer comes in 3 classic colors and several size options. It’s machine washable, and made from a polyester blend fabric that is soft and smooth. A notched lapel and double-button front closure round out the features of this affordable blazer for men.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

The breathable linen fabric makes this blazer wearable all day. It has 2 chest pockets, 2 flap pockets, and a double-button closure. This blazer is perfect for warmer months.

Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer

This fully lined, side-vented jacket has two interior pockets and added stretch. It is dry clean only and comes in a lot of customizable sizes.

Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer

Buy on Amazon

P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer

Appropriate for year-round wear, this blazer features a classic fit and breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric. It is fully lined in polyester and has functional pockets. It’s available in a variety of colors.

P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer

Buy on Amazon

DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer

The stylish check pattern and modern check print make this blazer a must-have. It features a double-button closure, working sleeve cuff buttonholes, and 3 pockets.

DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer

This one-button blazer features an open left chest pocket with contrast color stitching, 2 insert pockets with flaps, and 2 inner pockets. It is lightweight, fully lined, and comes in a variety of colors.

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer

This vintage-style corduroy blazer has a classic, slim fit. It has one welt pocket at chest height and two flap pockets at waist height. This jacket is available in 4 different colors and is dry clean only.

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer

Cloudstyle’s popular slim-fit blazer is 100% polyester with polyester lining for a lightweight fit. It comes in more than 30 different colors and is machine washable, which is a plus for those who don’t want to pay for dry cleaning!

Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

