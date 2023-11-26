Coffee Pod Machines: Options for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Coffee pods have revolutionized the way we enjoy our daily caffeine fix. Gone are the days when specialty brews were exclusive to barista-prepared cups. With the introduction of these convenient little pods, even novices can indulge in gourmet coffee flavors right in the comfort of their homes or offices. It’s no surprise that coffee pod machines are now giving traditional drip coffee makers a run for their money.

Here’s why businesses and professionals are making the switch:

Ease of Use : No grinding, measuring, or brewing complexities. Just pop in a pod and press a button.

: No grinding, measuring, or brewing complexities. Just pop in a pod and press a button. Variety : From bold espressos to creamy lattes, the flavor options are vast.

: From bold espressos to creamy lattes, the flavor options are vast. Speed : In today’s fast-paced work environment, quick caffeine solutions are a godsend.

: In today’s fast-paced work environment, quick caffeine solutions are a godsend. Consistency: Every cup is as good as the last, ensuring a consistent taste experience.

Popular Coffee Pod Machines on Amazon

In our pursuit to recommend the most suitable coffee pod machines for small business owners, we have assessed a variety of factors to guarantee that our suggestions cater to the unique demands of a professional setting. Below is the methodology that guided our selection, which can also assist you in choosing the right coffee pod machine for your business:

Brew Quality (Scale: 9/10) Taste and temperature consistency

Variety of drink types supported (e.g., espresso, lattes) Machine Speed (Scale: 8/10) Time taken to heat up and brew

Efficiency for quick service Ease of Use (Scale: 8/10) Intuitive controls and simplicity of operation

Convenience of pod insertion and removal Maintenance and Cleaning (Scale: 7/10) Ease of cleaning and descaling

Availability of self-cleaning features Size and Footprint (Scale: 7/10) Counter space requirements

Storage convenience when not in use Cost per Cup (Scale: 8/10) Price of coffee pods

Bulk buying options for a business setting Machine Durability (Scale: 7/10) Construction quality

Reliability and longevity Pod Variety and Availability (Scale: 8/10) Range of coffee brands and flavors

Accessibility and cost of compatible pods Environmental Impact (Scale: 5/10) Recyclability of pods

Eco-friendly options Aesthetic Appeal (Scale: 4/10) Design and appearance to suit office decor

Customizable color options Additional Features (Scale: 6/10) Programmable settings

Extra functions like water filtration

We’ve applied these criteria to ensure the coffee pod machines on our list deliver high-quality beverages efficiently and with minimal fuss, all while considering the cost implications for a small business

Keurig Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker

This Keurig coffee maker specially designed to be a workhorse in the office. It has a 90 Oz water reservoir with 4 brew sizes (4, 6, 8, and 10 ounces) producing mild to strong brews. With a brewing time of less than one minute, this K-Cup coffee machine also has a full-color LCD screen, programmable features, and auto on and off.

Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker

Small Business Deals

Breville Nespresso Nespresso Creatista

The Breville machine lets you create barista-grade coffee such as espresso, flat whites, cappuccinos, and latte macchiatos. A TFT LCD display guides you through the brewing process to quickly make a great cup of coffee. It is made of brushed stainless steel, and it uses Nespresso capsules with more than 30 flavors.

Breville Nespresso Nespresso Creatista

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker

The Hamilton Beach brand delivers on value with price and flexibility. You can brew up to a 10 Oz. cup with a single-serve pod (compatible with any K-cup pod) or 14 Oz. using ground coffee. This compact unit has an easy-to-fill water reservoir and it is easy to use.

Hamilton Beach 49945 FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Elite is another K-Cup espresso and coffee brewer with iced coffee capability. This machine brews 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz cup sizes with brew strength options as well as hot water on demand for soups or hot chocolate. The brushed silver body also houses a 75 Oz. water reservoir and brew maintenance reminder to keep your K-Cup machine clean.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Cuisinart Premium 72-Ounce Single-Serve Coffeemaker

This Cuisinart is made of stainless steel that comes with a fully programmable LCD display. You can control auto on/off switch, adjustable temperature control settings, and auto-rinse in the display. You can use any brand of single-cup k-pods including Keurig K-Cup pods to brew your coffee.

Cuisinart SS-10P1 Premium 72-Ounce Single-Serve Coffeemaker

De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

With this De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo, you can make barista-grade brewed single-serve coffee or espresso cups. Using Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology delivers the best in-cup results. The machine warms up in only 15 seconds and it shuts off automatically after 9 minutes of inactivity. You get 4 different cup sizes and a 54 Oz. water reservoir.

De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

The Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve machine has a high-pressure system for long and short brews to make an espresso or lungo (double espresso). This machine is small and easy to use with just two buttons. It uses the Lavazza Blue capsules with coffee the company has been roasting since 1895.

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

The Breville version of this Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine brews Espresso (1.35 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), and Coffee (7.7 oz) as well as iced coffee and latte drinks. The machine includes an aeroccino milk frother, a 40 Oz. water reservoir, and precision brewing for each capsule.

Breville BNV250RED1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

CHULUX Stainless Steel Single Serve Machine

The CHULUX stainless steel machine lets you brew with a capsule or ground coffee using a reusable filter. This machine only has one button, and it is very easy to use. It supports the K-Cup capsules, and the water reservoir only holds 10 Oz. This is the perfect machine for a small or home office.

CHULUX Stainless Steel Single Serve Machine

Illy Espresso and Coffee Machine

Illy is a globally recognized coffee brand and this machine uses its iperEspresso capsules to make perfect cups of espresso and coffee. The machine has two programmable settings, a 25. 4 oz water reservoir, automatic ejection of used capsules, and an adjustable cup stand.

Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine

