Commercial Deep Fryers: Options for Your Food Business

A commercial deep fryer is more than just a kitchen appliance; it’s a vital tool for many restaurants and catering businesses. From whipping up crowd favorites like classic fish and chips to introducing innovative dishes like crispy tofu, these fryers are a game-changer. So, if you’re someone who relies on these machines for their work or business, it’s essential to understand them inside out.

Types of Commercial Deep Fryers: A Closer Look

Countertop Fryers : These compact units are tailor-made for businesses with limited space. Ideal for cafes, small eateries, or niche pop-ups, countertop fryers, though not always suitable for bustling commercial kitchens, offer a space-efficient frying solution.

: These compact units are tailor-made for businesses with limited space. Ideal for cafes, small eateries, or niche pop-ups, countertop fryers, though not always suitable for bustling commercial kitchens, offer a space-efficient frying solution. Floor Fryers : The powerhouse of the commercial frying world. Built to meet the ever-growing demands of busy restaurants, these fryers are equipped with features like built-in filtration systems. This not only prolongs the oil’s life but also ensures that the end product is of top-notch quality. Here’s why floor fryers stand out: High-volume capacity : Perfect for businesses with a continuous flow of customers. Consistent results : Delivers evenly fried food, every single time. Built-in filtration : This helps save costs on oil and ensures healthier frying.

: The powerhouse of the commercial frying world. Built to meet the ever-growing demands of busy restaurants, these fryers are equipped with features like built-in filtration systems. This not only prolongs the oil’s life but also ensures that the end product is of top-notch quality. Here’s why floor fryers stand out:

Choosing Between Gas and Electric Fryers: What’s Best for Your Business?

Gas Fryers : While they promise portability, they demand consistent maintenance. Businesses considering gas fryers should be prepared for professional installations to ensure safety and compliance. However, they can be cost-effective in areas where gas is cheaper than electricity.

: While they promise portability, they demand consistent maintenance. Businesses considering gas fryers should be prepared for professional installations to ensure safety and compliance. However, they can be cost-effective in areas where gas is cheaper than electricity. Electric Fryers: A favorite for many due to their efficiency. With faster heat transfer and quick recovery times, they’re perfect for establishments that can’t afford long wait times. While they might be pricier due to electricity costs, their consistency and performance often justify the investment.

Pitco Natural Gas Steel Floor Fryer

This is the perfect fryer for your busy restaurant that needs a high-production fryer. This Pitco fryer has a 40 to 50 lb. capacity and 11,000 BTU which makes it the perfect option for many restaurants. It features a self-cleaning burner, thermostatic controls, and a high-temperature safety shut-off switch. Cleaning this fryer is a breeze thanks to the 1 ¼-inch full port drain valve for quick draining of used oil.

Pitco SG14-S Natural Gas Steel Floor Fryer

Frymaster Natural Gas Floor Fryer

This fryer exceeds the Energy Star guidelines and qualifies for energy-saving rebates. It uses 6-inch heating tubes that deliver super heat transfer and this in turn reduces the flue heat loss by more than 20%. It also boasts a low idle rate and an innovative wide cold zone that keeps crumbs and sediment away from the cooking oil, keeping it fresher for longer.

Frymaster ESG35T Natural Gas Floor Fryer

CookRite Commercial Deep Fryer

This commercial fryer comes with a 40 lb. capacity and with quick heat transfer to the oil. It also features removable baskets for easy cleaning and a rugged stainless-steel body that’s designed to withstand the hustle and bustle of a busy commercial kitchen. It also uses adjustable legs for the ideal working height for your chef.

CookRite ATFS-40 Commercial Deep Fryer

Iron Range Free Standing Natural Gas Fryer

This free-standing commercial gas fryer has all the features that your commercial kitchen needs for perfectly fried foods. It features galvanized exterior and durable stainless steel that stands up to the daily demands of busy kitchens. Two wire mesh fry baskets allow you to cook different foods simultaneously. 75 lb. capacity makes it an ideal choice for pizzerias, bars, and restaurants.

Iron Range IRF-75 Free Standing Natural Gas Fryer

Atosa USA Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

This stainless-steel commercial propane deep fryer can withstand the daily frying needs of a busy commercial kitchen. It has some useful features such as a high-quality thermostat that maintains a select temperature automatically between 200°F and 400°F. Like all great commercial fryers, this deep fryer comes with an oil cooling zone at the bottom of the tank that captures food particles and extends oil life.

Atosa USA ATFS-75 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

Kitma 50 lb. Natural Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Besides this being a wonderful set to have in any commercial kitchen, we love this product first because of its excellent customer service. They are super responsive. This 50 lb. deep fryer uses natural gas and features a stainless-steel body which is standard for many commercial deep fryers. It has two wire mesh baskets so you can cook different meals simultaneously. It also heats up super-fast than many comparable fryers. Oil drain is also a breeze.

Kitma 50 lb. Natural Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Kratos Commercial Restaurant Gas Fryer

Take the guesswork out of your commercial frying needs using the Kratos gas fryer. It features twin fryer baskets with plastic-coated handles that prevent them from getting too hot to handle, a durable stainless-steel tank that holds up to 100 lb. of oil, and thermostatic controls that maintain consistent temperatures between 200°F and 400°F. It also comes with adjustable legs so you can customize the height of the fryer for a safer, more user-friendly experience.

Kratos Commercial Restaurant Gas Fryer

Star 30 lb. Electric Deep Fryer

This Star commercial electric fryer features a heavy-duty 30 lb. lift-out nickel-plated kettle for easy draining of oil. The temperature ranges between 200° and 375°F and immersion-type tubular heating elements allow for even heating and also flip up for easy cleaning. The cabinet is made of durable stainless steel that’s also easy to clean.

Star 30 lb. Electric Deep Fryer

Frymaster 40 lb. Gas Fryer

Frymaster makes some of the best commercial fryers. The GF14SD gas fryer has a standard oil capacity of 40 lbs. and an impressive 100,000 BTUs that allows it to cook up to 65 lbs. of French fries in an hour. It features two fry baskets and a durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel fry pot and cabinet.

Frymaster 40 lb. Gas Fryer

Kitma 75 lb. Propane Deep Fryer

In an industry where better quality food is always demanded, you need a fryer that can keep up with the demand. This Kitma fryer features a stainless-steel construction that is corrosion-resistant and easy to clean. It also uses two frying baskets and heavy-duty burners that provide a stable flame that fries food quickly.

Kitma 75 lb. Propane Deep Fryer

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Deep Fryer

Commercial deep fryers are a must-have if you are to satisfy the enormous demand for popular fried foods such as fried chicken and French fries. But before buying a commercial deep fryer, you need to consider a variety of things. These are the criteria we’ve used to evaluate and recommend the best commercial deep fryers for small businesses:

Oil Capacity : The amount of oil the fryer can hold dictates how much food you can cook at once. Larger volumes are typically better for busier kitchens. Importance Scale: 8/10

: The amount of oil the fryer can hold dictates how much food you can cook at once. Larger volumes are typically better for busier kitchens. Temperature Control : Precise temperature control is crucial for consistent, high-quality results in fried foods. Importance Scale: 9/10

: Precise temperature control is crucial for consistent, high-quality results in fried foods. Recovery Time : How quickly the fryer returns to the desired temperature after food is added affects cooking efficiency. Importance Scale: 7/10

: How quickly the fryer returns to the desired temperature after food is added affects cooking efficiency. Footprint and Size : The fryer should fit comfortably in your kitchen space without overcrowding. Importance Scale: 7/10

: The fryer should fit comfortably in your kitchen space without overcrowding. Energy Efficiency : Energy-efficient models can significantly reduce operating costs over time. Importance Scale: 6/10

: Energy-efficient models can significantly reduce operating costs over time. Ease of Cleaning : Fryers that are easier to clean will save time and help maintain food safety standards. Importance Scale: 8/10

: Fryers that are easier to clean will save time and help maintain food safety standards. Safety Features : Look for fryers with safety features like automatic shutoff and temperature limiters. Importance Scale: 9/10

: Look for fryers with safety features like automatic shutoff and temperature limiters. Durability : Commercial fryers should be constructed with high-quality materials to withstand heavy use. Importance Scale: 9/10

: Commercial fryers should be constructed with high-quality materials to withstand heavy use. Cost : Assess the cost in relation to the fryer’s features and the expected frequency of use. Importance Scale: 6/10

: Assess the cost in relation to the fryer’s features and the expected frequency of use. Warranty and Support : Good warranty terms and customer support can protect your investment and assist in case of issues. Importance Scale: 7/10

: Good warranty terms and customer support can protect your investment and assist in case of issues. Type of Fryer : There are various types such as gas, electric, countertop, and floor models. Choose one that aligns with your cooking volume and kitchen layout. Importance Scale: 8/10

: There are various types such as gas, electric, countertop, and floor models. Choose one that aligns with your cooking volume and kitchen layout.

Keeping Your Deep Fryer Clean

Maintaining the cleanliness of a commercial deep fryer is paramount for both food safety and the quality of dishes served. Regularly draining and filtering the oil prevents flavor contamination and extends its lifespan. Additionally, a thorough weekly cleaning, where the fryer is emptied and its interior surfaces scrubbed with a fryer-specific cleaner, ensures the removal of any food residues and build-ups. Clean fryers not only produce better-tasting food but also operate more efficiently and safely, safeguarding both your investment and your reputation.

