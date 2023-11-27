Commercial Pressure Washers: Top Picks For Your Business 

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Maintaining a tidy business location is an important part of being a business owner. The cleanliness of our storefront, delivery vehicles, outside dining areas, etc. speak to who we are as a brand. Commercial pressure washers offer enough cleaning power to handle large and heavily soiled surfaces. So whether its for your restaurant, warehouse, storefront, or something else, the right pressure washer can keep your property looking great.

Commercial Pressure Washers – Our Top Picks From Amazon

For small businesses that require heavy-duty cleaning, selecting a commercial pressure washer is a decision that can significantly impact efficiency and effectiveness. Our methodology for recommending the best commercial pressure washers includes specific criteria for both electric and gas models, ensuring a fit for various business needs. Here’s the guide we’ve created for you to choose the right pressure washer:

Pressure and Power (Scale: 9/10) PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute) ratings

Engine power for gas models, motor power for electric models Durability and Build Quality (Scale: 9/10) Construction materials such as stainless steel or brass components

Quality of pumps and seals Ease of Use (Scale: 8/10) Maneuverability with wheels and handles

User-friendly controls and easy start-up Maintenance Requirements (Scale: 8/10) Accessibility of parts for servicing

Reliability of electric motors versus gas engines Noise Level (Scale: Electric: 7/10, Gas: 5/10) Quieter operation of electric models

Noise considerations for gas models in residential or noise-sensitive areas Environmental Impact (Scale: Electric: 8/10, Gas: 5/10) Emissions from gas models

Eco-friendliness of electric models Portability (Scale: Electric: 7/10, Gas: 6/10) Weight and size for transporting the unit

Whether the unit is handheld or on a cart Fuel Efficiency (Scale for Gas: 7/10) Fuel consumption rates of gas models

Cost-effectiveness of operation Cost (Scale: 8/10) Initial investment

Operational and maintenance costs over time Versatility (Scale: 8/10) Availability of adjustable pressure settings

Range of included nozzles and attachments Water Source Compatibility (Scale: 7/10) Ability to draw from a static source for gas models

Requirement for a pressurized water source for electric models Safety Features (Scale: 9/10) Thermal protections for electric models

Non-slip surfaces and vibration dampening for gas models Brand Reputation and Support (Scale: 7/10) Warranty offerings

Customer service and ease of claiming warranties

We’ve used these criteria to ensure that the commercial pressure washers we recommend meet the needs for power, reliability, and ease of use, whether you prefer an electric or gas model.

SIMPSON MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

This is arguably one of the best gas-powered pressure washers for the “Do-it-Yourselfer” that is looking for maximum performance with minimal investment. A powerful, reliable, maintenance-free cam pump delivers 3100 PSI at 2.4 GPM and includes thermal relief to prevent overheating. The compact, lightweight design also allows for easy transportation. This pressure washer is easy to assemble and use and is great for cleaning outdoor furniture, patios, house siding, and for prepping home or business exteriors for painting.

SIMPSON MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Westinghouse Gas Pressure Washer

This commercial pressure washer has enough muscle and power to blast away grime from even the toughest cleaning jobs. It is built with a tough steel frame construction and makes use of a powerful 212cc four-stroke Westinghouse horizontal shaft engine. You can also interchange the nozzle heads to suit your specific cleaning needs of the day. 2700 PSI and 2. 3 GPM of powerful water pressure make this machine ideal for cleaning sidewalks, decks, railings, garage floors, cars, patio furniture, exterior walls, and fences.

Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer

We love this pressure washer because of its portability. Despite its small size, it still packs enough power (13 Amp electric motor and 1800 PSI) to quickly clean decks, windows, and patio furniture. The three included nozzles can conveniently be stored on the unit so you don’t have to worry about losing them. This pressure washer is also backed with a 3-year warranty.

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

SIMPSON Cleaning PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer

The SIMPSON PowerShot is a great commercial pressure washer for contractors who specialize in deck cleaning, paint preparation, graffiti removal, wood restoration, and all other professional cleaning services. It uses a premium Honda engine that is designed for optimum performance and reliability. It is also sturdy and portable thanks to the welded steel frame construction and the pneumatic tires that allow for easy maneuverability.

SIMPSON Cleaning PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer

If usability and performance are important to you, then you need to check out this electric pressure washer. It produces up to 2150 PSI, 1.4 GPM, and up to 13 Amps of power. It uses a telescoping handle and two wheels that make mobility super easy. This washer is ideal for garden and patio cleaning, car, and sidewalk cleaning.

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Greenworks TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer

The Greenworks pressure washer gets you all the power you need for your home, business, or car cleaning needs. It uses a TruBrushless 14 Amp motor that generates 3000 PSI and 2.0 GPM for maximum cleaning power. It also comes equipped with a rugged metal gun and a kink-resistant hose.

Greenworks TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Generac SpeedWash Gas Powered Pressure Washer

As the name suggests, this gas-powered pressure washer allows you to complete your cleaning up to 50% faster. The pressure nozzles are specially designed to clean four times faster than standard nozzles. The turbo nozzle attachment is also designed to remove stubborn grime and dirt from tough tough surfaces faster than the standard nozzles.

Generac SpeedWash Gas Powered Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Electric Pressure Washer

CRAFTSMAN produces a wide range of reliable power tools and this pressure washer doesn’t disappoint. It is durable, mobile, and powerful. It produces up to 2,400 PSI which is also complemented with four nozzles that make cleaning a breeze. Onboard storage for wand, hose, cord, and nozzles gives you a home for these accessories.

CRAFTSMAN Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, this electric pressure washer generates up to 2300 PSI and 1.48 GPM of pure cleaning power that’s enough to take on tough stains. It also comes with a 34-inch spray wand for those hard-to-reach messes, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Briggs & Stratton Gas Pressure Washer

This Briggs & Stratton gas pressure washer comes with a powerful 63cc engine and easy start technology that eliminates the need to choke the engine to start. Four quick connect spray tips allow you to easily change the spray and intensity. The fold-handle design also allows for easy transport and storage.

Briggs & Stratton Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

FAQs

What should I consider when choosing a commercial pressure washer for my business?

When selecting a commercial pressure washer, consider the types of surfaces you’ll clean, the frequency of use, and the power required. Look for a model with adjustable pressure settings to handle different tasks, ensure it has a robust engine or motor, and check for a durable pump and construction. Also, consider ease of use, portability, and availability of replacement parts and service.

How does a commercial pressure washer differ from a residential one?

Commercial pressure washers are designed for frequent or daily use, with heavy-duty components and higher PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute) ratings to handle tougher cleaning jobs. They typically have more durable pumps, engines, and frames, and offer more power and features than residential models, which are meant for occasional, lighter tasks.

Can I use hot water with my commercial pressure washer?

Some commercial pressure washers are designed to use hot water, which can be more effective for certain types of grime and grease. If you require hot water for your cleaning needs, ensure that the model you choose is rated for hot water use. Hot water pressure washers tend to be more expensive but are necessary for specific industries like food service or automotive.

What safety measures should I follow when operating a commercial pressure washer?

Always read the manufacturer’s instructions before use. Wear protective gear, such as goggles, gloves, and ear protection. Ensure the area is clear of bystanders, especially children and pets. Never point the nozzle at anyone, and be cautious on slippery surfaces. Regularly inspect your equipment for any signs of wear or damage, and never bypass safety features.

How much maintenance does a commercial pressure washer require?

Regular maintenance includes checking and changing the oil, inspecting hoses and connections for leaks or wear, cleaning or replacing filters, and winterizing the system if it will be stored in freezing temperatures. After each use, it’s important to flush out any cleaning chemicals and ensure the machine is dry to prevent corrosion. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific maintenance schedules and procedures.

