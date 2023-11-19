Commercial Utility Cart: Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A utility cart makes your workspace clean and functional by providing mobility and a place to store the things you need an arm’s reach away. Whether you are in an office, retail store, restaurant, warehouse, or construction site, a utility cart can make your workload easier.

Having a good utility cart in your business means you don’t have to go back and forth when moving things. Load up the cart and push it to its destination without any strain. And speaking of strain, back injuries are one of the most common cases doctors see in their offices. Carrying boxes and supplies back and forth can have a negative cumulative effect on your back. A utility cart helps with employee safety. If you are looking for a utility cart to make your place of business more functional, we’ve picked out the best ones.

What are Commercial Utility Carts?

Utility carts are used in just about every possible work situation to move, store, and organize supplies, materials, products, and more. They generally have wheels and a handle, making them easy to move around.

Benefits of Having a Utility Cart

If you’re still not sure if you need one, check out some benefits of having a good utility cart at your business:

Convenience: Keep everything that’s important in one secure and sturdy place

Keep everything that’s important in one secure and sturdy place Organization: Utility carts have shelves, drawers, and other accessories to keep things organized.

Utility carts have shelves, drawers, and other accessories to keep things organized. Helpful: When heavy loads need to be moved, a strong cart will be able to handle the brunt of the weight.

When heavy loads need to be moved, a strong cart will be able to handle the brunt of the weight. Security: Some carts have locks on them if you need to keep certain items secure.

Best Utility Carts for Your Business

We sorted through and compared prices and features, and came up with this list of the best utility carts available right now on Amazon. Check out our picks below:

Rubbermaid 2-Shelf Utility Cart on Wheels

This Rubbermaid model is described as practically indestructible. You can use it almost anywhere with its 500-pound capacity. The high-density structural foam construction won’t rust, dent, chip, or peel, so it will last a long time. It has a small form factor (34.1 x 17.4 x 32.4 inches) but packs a punch.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products 2-Shelf Utility/Service Cart

Original Tubstr Extra Large Utility/Service Cart

For extra large needs, the original Tubstr heavy-duty cart has 2 extra deep 2.5″ tubs with a 19.5″ clearance between shelves, and can support up to 250 lbs each.

This utility cart has 2 full swivel casters, 2 stationary casters, and an ergonomic handle, ensuring smooth movement and lockable breaks. The Tubstr cart is made of high-density polyethylene shelves and PVC legs.

Original Tubstr Extra Large Cart and Locking Cabinet

SunnyPoint 3-Tier Compact Metal Storage Cart

If you want to save money but still get a good utility cart, consider this one by SunnyPoint. It has a total weight capacity of 100 lbs, and its small design keeps it out of the way when not in use.

Although small, its sturdiness is highly rated, as well as being one of the best deals on a good multi-use storage option. It is 27.5 inches tall and the baskets are each 3.6″ X 9.8″ X 3.5″.

SunnyPoint 3-Tier Compact Metal Storage on Wheels

Rubbermaid Heavy Duty 3-Shelf Mobile Cart

This cart is made from high-density plastic and aluminum construction. And you can get it in 200 or 300-pound capacity with up to 4 shelves. The 4-inch non-marking thermoplastic rubber swivel casters wheels are quiet, absorb shock and provide floor surface protection. You can roll it on linoleum, tile, terrazzo, wood, smooth concrete, and carpet without any issues.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Heavy Duty 3-Shelf Service/Utility/Push Cart

VEVOR Stainless Steel Utility Cart on Wheels

This utility trolley supports up to 220 lbs and has 2 shelves, 1 with a drawer. It is designed with 4 swivel casters, 2 locking casters, and a convenient handle to transport supplies, lab equipment, or anything else you may need to move around frequently.

This trolley is constructed with stainless steel, which is easy to clean and rust resistant.

VEVOR Stainless Steel Utility Cart with 2 Shelves

Supreme Medical Cabinet

This is a cart designed for use in medical offices and salons. It is made with steel frames and laminated wood and includes two drawers, one with a lock, and two universal magnifier holders on each side. Four double-wheel casters make moving it around smooth and easy.

Supreme Medical Dental Mobile Utility Cabinet

Saloniture Trolley on Wheels

This is the cart for you if you need multiple compartments and storage. This is an affordable unit with four slide-out drawers you can remove and transfer to customize your storage.

You also get two side pockets, metal wire holders, a removable ring, and three round and rectangular openings to hold more items. This is best suited for beauty salons, tattoo shops, nail technicians, and others needing multiple tools and equipment compartments.

Saloniture Premium Locking Trolley on Wheels with Pockets

Amazon Basics 3-Tier Utility/Kitchen Cart on Wheels

This multipurpose cart has 3 horizontally stacked recessed bins with mesh bottoms. The bins are 2.8 inches deep – great for storage or transportation of food, beverages, utensils, and more. It can be used indoors or outdoors thanks to its anti-rust coating.

Amazon Basics 3-Tier Utility or Kitchen Cart

Rubbermaid Commercial Service Cart with Cabinet and Drawer

This large-capacity utility cart features all-plastic construction, making this wheel cart durable and easy to clean. It has Easy Grip handles for smooth steering and can carry up to 200 lbs.

The cabinet has a lock and the sliding drawer conceals smaller items.

Rubbermaid Commercial Plastic Service and Utility with Cabinet and Sliding Drawer

3-Tier Rolling Storage Organizer with Baskets

This 3-tier organizer is perfect for kitchen accessories, plants, toys, toiletries, crafts, hair and makeup, office materials, and more. It features powder-coated steel frames and 3 solid ABS baskets, each that can hold 40 lbs and are waterproof, anti-corrosion, and scratch resistant.

3-Tier Rolling Storage Organizer with Three 2.9 inches Depth Baskets

JANE EYRE 5-Tier Utility Storage Rack on Wheels

This 5-tier storage rack is made of sturdy carbon steel with epoxy coated finish. The 4 caster wheels and handle make moving around easy, and each tier has a mesh bottom, allowing air circulation and preventing dust build-up.

Each shelf has a weight capacity of 18lbs. And with its stylish look, it’s a great way to store and carry snacks, small products, etc.

JANE EYRE 5-Tier Utility Storage Rack on Wheels

SPACEKEEPER Slim 3 Tier Mobile Shelving Unit

This narrow adjustable cart features 3 tiers and 3 side hooks for extra organization. Its 4 heavy-duty wheel casters with 360° rotation make movement easy, or you can lock the wheels and make the unit stationary. And at just 5.1″D x 15.75″W x 23.5″H, it can fit just about anywhere.

SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Organization on Wheels Shelving Unit

How We Chose Our Picks:

For a commercial utility cart, a small business owner or entrepreneur needs to think about functionality and durability above all. Here’s how we apply our selection criteria to recommend the best options available:

1. Load Capacity (10/10)

High capacity: Essential for heavy loads without risking damage.

Shelf weight limit: Ensure each shelf can handle the intended weight.

2. Maneuverability (9/10)

Caster quality: Should roll smoothly and withstand regular use.

Handle design: Ergonomic handles reduce strain on the user.

3. Material Durability (9/10)

Stainless steel: Resists rust and is easy to clean.

Plastic: Lightweight and often less expensive, good for light-duty tasks.

4. Size and Storage (8/10)

Compact size: For navigating through narrow corridors.

Folding options: Useful for saving space when not in use.

5. Versatility (7/10)

Adjustable shelves: To accommodate different sizes of items.

Multi-functional: Carts that can serve in various roles provide better value.

6. Ease of Assembly (6/10)

Simple setup: Saves time and potential assembly costs.

7. Brand and Manufacturer Support (5/10)

Reputable brands: Often offer better customer service and part availability.

Warranty: Can be a sign of the manufacturer’s confidence in their product.

8. Price and Value for Money (7/10)

Balance between features and cost.

Investment in a higher-priced cart may pay off in longevity and reliability.

9. Availability of Accessories (4/10)

Add-ons like bins, hooks, or covers add functionality.

10. Cleaning and Maintenance (5/10)

Should be easy to clean and require minimal maintenance.

Keeping these factors in mind, you’ll find the right commercial utility cart for your needs.

