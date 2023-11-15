Deadline Looms for Tennessee Non-Profits to Apply for SBA EIDL Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is issuing a final call to private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Tennessee affected by the severe winter storm of December 2022. The deadline for federal economic injury disaster loan applications is fast approaching on December 8, 2023.

Eligibility and Affected Areas

Eligible PNPs in the Tennessee counties of Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby, and Washington can apply for this financial assistance. This includes a variety of non-critical organizations such as food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, and educational institutions.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Loan Details and Application Process

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is designed to support non-critical PNPs by covering working capital needs like ongoing operating expenses. The loan terms are generous, with amounts up to $2 million, an interest rate of 2.375%, and repayment periods extending up to 30 years. Importantly, EIDL assistance is available irrespective of physical property damage, with loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applying for EIDL

To apply for EIDL, PNPs must meet the December 8 deadline. Applications can be submitted online at sba.gov/disaster under SBA declaration # 17807. The SBA also provides support through their Customer Service Center, which can be reached at 800-659-2955, including assistance for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities (via 7-1-1 telecommunications relay services). Email assistance is available at DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov, and loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA website.

Small Business Deals

Completed applications should be mailed to the SBA Processing and Disbursement Center in Fort Worth, Texas. It is crucial for PNPs to submit their loan applications by the stated deadline to ensure they are considered for this vital financial assistance.