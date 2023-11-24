Dropbox and NVIDIA Forge Partnership for AI-Enhanced Knowledge Work

Dropbox, Inc. and NVIDIA have announced a collaboration to enhance productivity for millions of Dropbox users through advanced AI technologies. This partnership marks a significant step in integrating personalized generative AI into everyday knowledge work, aiming to refine search accuracy, organization, and workflow simplification across cloud content.

Dropbox’s AI Expansion with NVIDIA’s Expertise

Dropbox plans to utilize NVIDIA’s AI foundry, which includes NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and NVIDIA accelerated computing. This integration will significantly enhance Dropbox’s latest AI-powered product experiences. Notable among these are Dropbox Dash, a universal search tool connecting apps, tools, and content, and Dropbox AI, which provides question-answering and summarization capabilities for large files.

Revolutionizing Knowledge Work with AI

Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox, emphasizes the transformative potential of generative AI in addressing common challenges in organization, prioritization, and focus. He envisions AI as a tool to offload routine tasks, boost creativity, and enable more meaningful work. This partnership with NVIDIA is a strategic move to bring more personalized, AI-powered experiences to Dropbox customers.

NVIDIA’s Role in Enterprise-Generative AI

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, highlights the expanding role of AI from cloud services to enterprise generative AI assistants, foreseeing a significant shift in the computing industry. NVIDIA’s collaboration with Dropbox is set to provide customized generative AI applications, accelerating workflows for millions of Dropbox users.

The Transformational Power of AI in Dropbox’s Ecosystem

Dropbox has consistently integrated AI and machine learning into its core product to enhance efficiency and save time for its users. NVIDIA’s flexible tools will enable Dropbox to introduce new AI-powered capabilities, enhancing the intelligence applied to customer content and workflows. Utilizing NVIDIA AI Foundation Models and the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework, Dropbox can customize and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), ensuring personalized, relevant information that upholds the security, privacy, and transparency standards Dropbox customers expect.

Dropbox also aims to boost production AI inference performance using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA Triton Inference Server and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM.

The collaboration between Dropbox and NVIDIA is poised to redefine how knowledge work is conducted, leveraging AI to create a more efficient, organized, and creative working environment for millions of users worldwide.