10 Places to Get Embroidery Supplies for Your Business

If you run an embroidery business, having the right supplies is crucial. Finding reliable suppliers is important for your success, whether you need embroidery designs, threads, or machines. In this article, you’ll discover 10 places to get all the embroidery supplies you need to keep your business running smoothly.

The Embroidery Market

The embroidery market is projected to experience significant growth in 2023 and beyond. According to industry reports, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.02% during the forecast period, which will result in a market value of about $5.4 billion by 2027. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for embroidery products in the quilting and stitching industries, which are expected to drive market growth over the next few years.

Top Places to Buy Embroidery Supplies

Whether you’re starting out or an experienced embroiderer, finding quality hand embroidery supplies is essential. Check out this list of top places to buy the best materials and fabrics for all your projects.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop, Amazon is your go-to place. Here you can find everything from threads and needles to machines and designs. With a wide range of prices and good customer service, Amazon is a convenient option.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a great marketplace for unique and creative handmade items, including embroidery supplies. Whether you’re looking for intricate patterns or natural fibers, you’ll be able to find something special.

3. eBay

When it comes to finding affordable embroidery supplies, eBay is the place to go. With a large selection of items from different sellers, you can find good deals and a wide range of products. Be sure to check out the reviews before buying!

4. Joann

Joann has everything you need for embroidery projects, from pre-printed kits to all the tools and materials. With an extensive selection of fabrics, threads, and other supplies, you’re sure to find what you need online or in-store.

5. AllStitch

AllStitch sells wholesale embroidery supplies for commercial and home machines at low prices. They offer brand names like Madeira and Ginger, extensive embroidery blanks, excellent customer service, and free shipping options.

6. LoveCrafts

LoveCrafts provides a range of embroidery and cross-stitch supplies for all budgets while fostering a global community of crafters. Founded in 2012, LoveCrafts has grown to include LoveKnitting and LoveCrochet under one roof.

7. Snuggly Monkey

Snuggly Monkey sells quality craft supplies for modern stitchers, curated by Claudia Martinez. The shop supports independent designers, reduces plastic waste, and practices social giving. As a crafter herself, Martinez prioritizes enjoyable creative experiences through high-quality supplies.

8. The Embroidery Store

The Embroidery Store supplies commercial embroidery with a full range of embroidery products including backings, stabilizers, thread, bobbins, needles, hoops, and accessories. They offer online purchasing and new items are regularly added.

9. Colman & Company

Colman and Company offers high-quality embroidery supplies and over 50,000 wholesale supplies and equipment for customizers and decorators. They have a new Clearwater, FL shipping and pick-up location for wholesale products in Florida.

10. Embroidery Central

Embroidery Central offers quality hand embroidery supplies like hoops, needles, threads, fabrics, and software for stitching success. Keep your sewing shelves stocked for present and future projects.

Essential Embroidery Supply

Embroidery is a popular form of sewing that adds intricate designs and patterns to a garment. To create beautiful embroidered pieces, you’ll need essential embroidery supplies. Here are the top four items you need:

Cotton Thread

Cotton thread is one of the most popular choices for embroidery. It’s widely available and comes in a vast range of colors. Cotton thread is known for its softness and matte finish, making it ideal for projects that require a natural or rustic look. It’s also relatively strong and easy to work with, which is great for beginners.

Silk Thread

Silk thread is prized for its lustrous sheen and smooth texture. It’s a bit more delicate and expensive compared to cotton, but it offers a level of elegance and depth of color that is unmatched. Silk thread is often used for high-end embroidery projects, such as historical reproductions or fine art embroidery.

Rayon Thread

Rayon thread is known for its bright, glossy appearance. It’s a synthetic alternative to silk, offering a similar shine at a more affordable price point. However, it can be a bit slippery to work with and may not be as durable as cotton or silk.

Metallic Thread

Metallic thread adds a unique sparkle to embroidery projects. It’s made from a synthetic core wrapped in a metallic foil. This thread can be a bit challenging to work with due to its stiffness and tendency to fray, but it’s perfect for adding a special touch to holiday decorations or ornate designs.

Linen Fabric

Linen fabric is a traditional choice for embroidery. It has a natural, rustic look and feel, with a slightly irregular weave that adds character to the finished piece. Linen is particularly well-suited to traditional embroidery styles like crewel.

Aida Cloth

Aida cloth is a cotton fabric characterized by its evenly spaced, visible weave. It’s particularly popular for cross-stitch projects because the open weave makes it easy to count stitches and achieve precise designs.

Evenweave Fabrics

Evenweave fabrics, such as lugana or jobelan, are made with an equal number of threads in both directions, creating a uniform appearance. These fabrics are preferred for counted thread techniques and offer a smoother finish compared to Aida cloth.

Canvas

Canvas, specifically needlepoint canvas, is a stiff, open-weave fabric. It’s used predominantly for needlepoint and tapestry work. The rigid structure of the canvas makes it ideal for designs that cover the entire surface.

Felt

Felt is a non-woven fabric that’s great for appliqué work in embroidery. It doesn’t fray, which makes it easy to cut into various shapes and sizes. Felt adds texture and depth to embroidery projects, making it a favorite for children’s crafts and decorative pieces.

Beads and Sequins

Beads and sequins can be added to embroidery projects for extra embellishment. They come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, allowing for a lot of creativity in design. Beads and sequins are often sewn onto the fabric alongside traditional stitching for a decorative effect.

Material Description Properties Ideal Use Cotton Thread Widely available, comes in many colors, known for its softness and matte finish. Soft, Matte, Strong, Easy to Work With Projects requiring a natural look, beginner-friendly Silk Thread Prized for its lustrous sheen and smooth texture, often used for high-end projects. Lustrous, Smooth, Delicate, Elegant High-end embroidery, fine art, historical reproductions Rayon Thread Bright, glossy appearance, a synthetic alternative to silk, more affordable. Glossy, Bright, Synthetic, Affordable Affordable alternative for shiny finishes, decorative pieces Metallic Thread Made from synthetic core and metallic foil, adds sparkle, can be challenging to work with. Sparkly, Stiff, Synthetic, Challenging Holiday decorations, ornate designs, special touches Linen Fabric Natural, rustic look with slightly irregular weave, suited for traditional styles like crewel. Natural, Rustic, Traditional, Characterful Traditional embroidery styles, such as crewel Aida Cloth Cotton fabric with evenly spaced weave, popular for cross-stitch due to ease of counting stitches. Evenly Spaced Weave, Easy to Count, Cotton Cross-stitch projects, precise designs Evenweave Fabrics Uniform appearance with an equal number of threads in both directions, smoother than Aida. Uniform, Smooth, Even Threads, Counted Thread Techniques Counted thread techniques, projects needing a smoother finish Canvas Stiff, open-weave fabric, used for needlepoint and tapestry, ideal for full-cover designs. Stiff, Open-Weave, Rigid, Full-Cover Needlepoint, tapestry, designs covering entire surface Felt Non-woven, doesn't fray, great for appliqué, adds texture and depth to projects. Non-Woven, Textured, Versatile, Child-Friendly Appliqué work, children's crafts, decorative pieces Beads and Sequins Used for extra embellishment, available in various shapes and sizes, sewn onto fabric. Decorative, Varied Shapes/Sizes, Creative, Adds Embellishment Extra embellishment, decorative stitching

Tools for Embroidery Businesses

Embroidery businesses require specialized tools to produce high-quality stitched products. From embroidery machines to software, here are the top seven tools every embroidery business needs:

Embroidery Needles

Embroidery needles are specially designed with a long eye to make threading easier, particularly when using multiple strands of thread. The sizes vary, with smaller needles used for fine, detailed work and larger needles for heavier fabrics or threads. Choosing the right needle size and type (such as sharp or blunt tip) is crucial for the ease of stitching and the quality of the final work.

Embroidery Hoops

Embroidery hoops are used to keep the fabric taut while stitching. They consist of two rings; the fabric is placed over the smaller ring, and the larger ring is placed on top and tightened to hold the fabric in place. This tension helps in maintaining even stitches and prevents puckering of the fabric. Hoops come in various sizes and materials, such as wood or plastic.

Scissors

A good pair of sharp scissors is essential in embroidery for cutting threads neatly. Embroidery scissors are typically small with fine points, allowing for precision in cutting close to the fabric without snipping the stitches. Some embroiderers use separate scissors for fabric and threads to maintain sharpness.

Transfer Tools

Transfer tools, such as transfer pens, pencils, or carbon paper, are used to transfer designs onto the fabric. This step is essential for ensuring accuracy in following the embroidery pattern. The choice of transfer tool depends on the fabric type and the complexity of the design.

Thimble

A thimble is a small protective tool worn on the finger to help push the needle through tough fabric. It prevents soreness and injury from repeated needle pricks. Thimbles are available in various materials like metal, leather, or rubber.

Thread Organizer

A thread organizer helps in managing different colors of threads, especially in complex designs with many shades. It prevents tangling and makes it easier to find the right color quickly.

Magnifying Glass

For intricate work, a magnifying glass can be incredibly helpful, especially for those with vision difficulties. It enlarges the work area, making it easier to see fine details and ensuring precision in stitches.

Light Source

Good lighting is essential in embroidery to prevent eye strain and to ensure color accuracy. A well-lit work area makes it easier to see the stitches and work for longer periods comfortably.

Embroidery Machine

Embroidery machines are the most important tool for any embroidery business that produces large volumes. Choose a machine that can handle a variety of fabrics and designs, and that’s easy to use and maintain.

Machine Embroidery Needles

Machine embroidery needles are designed to work with embroidery machines and create precise stitches. Make sure to choose needles that are compatible with your machine and the fabric you’ll be using.

Digitizing Software

Digitizing software is essential for converting images and designs into stitch files that can be used by an embroidery machine. Look for software that’s easy to use and offers a wide range of features.

Stabilizer

A stabilizer is a must-have for embroidery businesses. It’s used to support fabric during stitching, and it helps prevent puckering, stretching, and distortion. Choose a stabilizer that’s compatible with your fabric and design.

Thread Rack

A thread rack is an essential tool for organizing embroidery thread. It keeps thread spools neat and easily accessible, and it can help prevent tangles and snarls.

Heat Press

Heat presses are an essential tool for applying heat transfers to garments. They allow you to create high-quality and long-lasting designs on a wide range of fabrics.

Tool Description Usage Type Embroidery Needles Specially designed with a long eye for easy threading, used for different fabric types and threads. Hand embroidery for various styles and materials. Hand Embroidery Embroidery Hoops Consists of two rings to keep fabric taut, aiding in even stitches and preventing puckering. Hand embroidery, particularly for even stitching and fabric management. Hand Embroidery Scissors Small, sharp scissors with fine points for precise cutting of threads without snipping stitches. Cutting threads and possibly fabric in all types of embroidery. General Transfer Tools Used for transferring designs onto fabric; includes pens, pencils, or carbon paper. Transferring patterns onto fabric in hand and machine embroidery. General Thimble Worn on the finger to push the needle through tough fabric, preventing injury. Hand embroidery, especially when dealing with thick or tough fabrics. Hand Embroidery Thread Organizer Helps manage different thread colors, preventing tangling and facilitating easy color selection. Thread management in both hand and machine embroidery. General Magnifying Glass Enlarges work area for precision in detailed work, especially beneficial for those with vision difficulties. Hand embroidery, especially for intricate designs. Hand Embroidery Light Source Provides adequate lighting to prevent eye strain and ensure color accuracy during stitching. All types of embroidery to enhance visibility. General Embroidery Machine Crucial for businesses producing large volumes, suitable for various fabrics and designs. Commercial and high-volume embroidery projects. Machine Embroidery Machine Embroidery Needles Designed for embroidery machines to create precise stitches; must be compatible with the machine. Machine embroidery for precise and consistent stitching. Machine Embroidery Digitizing Software Converts images into stitch files for use by embroidery machines; features vary by software. Design preparation for machine embroidery. Machine Embroidery Stabilizer Supports fabric during stitching to prevent puckering, stretching, and distortion. Essential for both hand and machine embroidery to maintain fabric quality. General Thread Rack Organizes thread spools, keeping them neat, accessible, and tangle-free. Organizing threads in machine and hand embroidery setups. General Heat Press Used for applying heat transfers to garments, creating high-quality, long-lasting designs. Primarily used in commercial settings for applying designs to fabric. Machine Embroidery

What Brand is Best for Embroidery Supplies?

There is no one “best” brand for embroidery supplies as it depends on personal preference and the specific needs of the project. However, some popular and reliable brands include Sulky and Madeira.

What’s the Best Source for Wholesale Embroidery Supplies?

The best source for wholesale embroidery supplies varies. Options include Etsy, Amazon, EmbroideryDesigns.com, and eBay. Compare prices and quality for the best deal.

Can You Make Money by Embroidering?

Yes, you can make money by embroidering. Embroidery, with its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern appeal, offers various avenues for generating income. The demand for personalized, handcrafted items has grown significantly, creating numerous opportunities for skilled embroiderers to monetize their craft. Here are some ways in which embroidery can be turned into a profitable business:

Custom Embroidery Services: Offering custom embroidery services for individuals or businesses can be lucrative. This includes personalizing items like clothing, hats, bags, and linens with names, logos, or unique designs.

Selling Handcrafted Embroidery Items: Creating and selling hand-embroidered items such as wall art, home decor, and clothing accessories can attract customers looking for unique, handmade products. Online marketplaces like Etsy or craft fairs are great platforms for selling these items.

Embroidery Workshops and Classes: If you have a knack for teaching, conducting workshops or classes can be a great way to earn money. This can be done locally, or online through video tutorials and webinars, catering to people interested in learning embroidery.

Collaborating with Fashion Designers: Partnering with fashion designers to provide bespoke embroidery designs for their collections can be profitable. This can range from high-end, intricate designs to simpler, more casual styles.

Corporate Contracts: Securing contracts with corporate clients for uniform embroidery can provide a steady source of income. Companies often look for services that can provide embroidered logos on employee uniforms, promotional clothing, and merchandise.

Creating Embroidery Patterns and Kits: Designing and selling embroidery patterns and DIY kits is another way to make money. This appeals to other embroidery enthusiasts who are looking for new designs to try.

Online Sales of Embroidered Art: Utilizing online platforms to sell embroidered art pieces can reach a wider audience. This can include elaborate and artistic designs that are framed and ready to display.

Customized Gifts and Souvenirs: Producing embroidered gifts and souvenirs for special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, or holidays can attract customers looking for personalized items.

Consignment in Local Stores or Galleries: Placing your embroidered goods on consignment in local boutiques, craft stores, or galleries can help reach customers who appreciate artisanal work.

Social Media and Online Marketing: Leveraging social media platforms to showcase your work can attract clients and help build a brand. This includes platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook, where visually appealing crafts can gain significant attention.



Overall, embroidery can indeed be a profitable venture, especially if you have a passion for the craft and a strategic approach to marketing your skills and products. The key to success lies in finding your niche, understanding your market, and continuously honing your embroidery skills to maintain high-quality and unique offerings.

