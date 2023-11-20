Are Your Employees Quietly Quitting?

You may have heard the term “quiet quitting,” where a team member has effectively given up on their job and is doing as little as possible just to get by in your company. This trend reflects significant shifts in employee behavior and attitudes in the modern workplace since the COVID pandemic ended. This is happening in part because employees across the globe are reporting feeling disengaged and unappreciated on a daily basis as they work remotely and come back to the office.

On The Small Business Radio Show, I discussed a new survey from Bastion Agency with its CEO, Dax Cornelius. He also served as a US Air Force officer and highly decorated F-16 combat fighter pilot. Dax brings a wealth of M&A, sales, and branding expertise, leveraging prior experience with Air Force branding initiatives and having generated more than $1 billion in sales and product launches.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Dax discusses his organization’s new study that promises to reshape the understanding of work dissatisfaction and its implications on individuals and organizations (and what to do about it!).

We discussed:

How the global pandemic and other external factors influenced the trends described in the study, such as the “great resignation” and the rising threat of AI. The insights into the key findings of the Bastion Transform study regarding employee satisfaction and expectations in the workplace. How the workplace challenges discovered impact a business’s ability to attract and retain talent. The three crucial aspects identified by Bastion Transform for employee engagement and productivity—Clarity, Empowerment and Mindset and how companies effectively can implement these principles. How Bastion Transform’s program aim to help organizations navigate these challenges and create high-performing teams in the ever-evolving work environment which is still evolving.

Listen to the entire interview on quiet quitting and the solutions for employee engagement on The Small Business Radio Show.

Image: Dax Cornelius