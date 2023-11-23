Best Event Management Software and Apps for Small Businesses



You function as the event planner for your business. As a result, you probably know about all the event management software out there. And you know it can make your job much easier. But which software should you invest in? That turns out to be tricky at first. And the question gets harder to answer if you run a small business with a tight budget.

Criteria for Choosing the Ideal Event Management Software or App: Our Methodology

Selecting the right event management software or app for your small business is crucial for seamless event planning and execution. To assist you in making a well-informed choice, we’ve developed a comprehensive set of criteria, ranked on a scale of importance from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest importance and 1 being the lowest:

User-Friendly Interface (5/5): The software/app should have an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for your team to navigate and use without extensive training. Event Registration and Ticketing (5/5): The ability to create and manage event registrations, ticketing, and attendee lists is essential for organizing successful events. Customization Options (4/5): Look for software that allows you to customize event pages, registration forms, and branding to match your business’s unique style and needs. Integration Capabilities (4/5): Ensure that the software/app integrates seamlessly with other tools your business uses, such as email marketing, CRM, or payment processing systems. Cost (3/5): Consider your budget constraints. Compare pricing plans and ensure the chosen software/app aligns with your financial resources. Mobile Accessibility (5/5): In today’s mobile world, the software/app should have user-friendly mobile versions or apps to manage events on the go. Reporting and Analytics (4/5): Robust reporting and analytics features help you track event performance, attendee engagement, and ROI. Customer Support (5/5): Responsive customer support is crucial. Evaluate the software’s support options, including live chat, email, and phone support. Event Promotion and Marketing (4/5): Look for tools that assist in promoting events, such as email campaigns, social media integration, and marketing automation. Security (5/5): Data security is paramount. Ensure the software/app provides secure registration and payment processing, protecting attendee information. Scalability (3/5): Consider your business’s growth potential. The software/app should be able to scale with your evolving event needs. Feedback and Surveys (3/5): Collecting attendee feedback is valuable. Check if the software/app offers features for post-event surveys and feedback analysis.

Event Management Software and Apps

You need to decide which software best suits your business needs. As a result, we’ve assembled a list of 10 of the best event management software systems. And you’ll also learn what you can expect to pay for each.

Grenadine Event Planner

This software starts at $79.95 per month. The Grenadine Event Planner helps conference organizers to meticulously plan their events. Use this Software as a Service (SaaS) tool to assist you when planning conferences, events and corporate meetings. The software lets you register guests. You can track speakers and participants. And finally, you can scout venues, rooms and equipment.

LineUpr

Use LineUpr to create mobile event apps for conferences, annual meetings, summits and more. You don’t need coding or design skills. Create apps in just a few minutes and publish them immediately. The one-fee-per-event pricing structure varies according to how big an event you are planning. For example, the starter package with basic functions comes free.While the Plus package starts at $49 and the Premium package at $199.

Monday.com

Monday.com starts at $5 a month. The award-winning software simplifies your event management tasks. As a result, everything from the very beginning of strategy development all the way through to execution gets easier to manage. You’ll pay more as you increase your workforce. But in return you get software to help you manage events of any size easily and securely. For example, the software handles workflow automations, budget tracking, registration management and integrations.

Stova (formerly Aventri)

Looking for an all-in-one event and meetings solution with a proven track record? This one has helped power over 300,000 events. You can try the free demo available for the Stova event management system. The software helps small businesses realize their event and business goals. It also brings big savings and increasing returns. The Stova technology enables you to make better strategic decisions. But it also improves future events by collecting, managing, and analyzing attendee and event data.

Topi

The Topi event software is ideal for busy planners who do not have a lot of spare time to dedicate to the organization of an event. It is quick and simple with a networking app, registration and lead retrieval, though it might be a little expensive for very small businesses with its one-off fee of $750 per event or a monthly subscription of $450.

Conrego

The Conrego SaaS event registration and management system is rather special as it is customizable and includes a responsive website with a built-in registration form, ticket sales module, integration with online payment processors, ID badges and a tickets generator. It also includes a mailing module, questionnaire forms and check-ins via a mobile app. The basic Conrego software package starts at an annual subscription fee of $564, which works out at a reasonable $47 per month.

idloom

The event management software stylized as idloom provides everything you need for the organization of an event including registration of attendees, badge creation and billing. For a monthly fee starting at $115, you get an all-in-one solution to help you ensure your event is a success. There is also a free trial so small business owners can test its suitability before committing.

Eventtia

Eventtia is an intuitive event management software that aims to help event organizers ‘make a bigger impact, work smarter and create better events’. You can use the software to create event websites as well as check and track attendees, conduct email marketing campaigns or arrange one-to-one meetings. The Eventtia software is powerful and yet simple to use, with the interface offering plenty of flexibility and autonomy. Small businesses can take advantage of the free demo and trial to ensure its suitability.

Bitrix24

For a very secure, turnkey intranet solution that is designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, try Bitrix24 starting at $39 per month. It enables effective collaboration and communication, and equips your business with better knowledge continuity by moving data from network silos and local drives to a well-protected centralized repository.

Wrike

This Wrike event management software aims to help you create and adjust event schedules, plan asset and material requirements as well as balance team workloads. Once you have a project template that suits your business event requirements, you can duplicate it for future events for an even easier event planning experience. The business-level subscription starts at $24.80 a month.

Maximizing ROI: How to Get the Most Out of Your Event Management Software

Investing in event management software is a smart move for your small business, but the real value lies in maximizing your return on investment (ROI). Here’s a section that offers tips on how to make the most of your chosen software:

Strategy Description Comprehensive Training Ensure thorough training for your team on using the software, leveraging available resources, webinars, and tutorials. A well-trained team utilizes the software effectively. Harness Automation Take advantage of automation features to streamline tasks like email reminders, attendee follow-ups, and data entry, saving time and reducing the risk of human errors. Data-Driven Insights Utilize reporting and analytics capabilities to analyze event metrics, attendee engagement, and ROI. Use insights for fine-tuning future events and achieving better results. Integration Efficiency Set up integrations with CRM systems or email marketing platforms if supported. Seamless data flow between systems enhances efficiency and data accuracy. Engage Attendees Utilize event promotion and marketing features to engage attendees before, during, and after events. Send personalized invitations, create social media buzz, and gather post-event feedback. Budget Management Monitor event budgets within the software, tracking expenses, ticket sales, and revenue in real-time. Budget management features help maintain financial control. Attendee Experience Enhance the attendee experience with customized event pages and registration forms using the software's options. Provide seamless registration and check-in processes for attendees. Continuous Improvement Encourage team feedback on software usability and functionality. Stay informed about updates and improvements released by software providers, based on user input. Networking Opportunities Promote networking features like attendee matchmaking or virtual event spaces if available. Enhance attendee connections and networking opportunities. Measure ROI Regularly measure event ROI using software data. Compare event costs with generated revenue to make data-driven decisions and adjust event strategies for optimal ROI.

Conclusion

Selecting the right event management software or app is a pivotal decision for your small business. By following our comprehensive criteria, you can ensure that you make a well-informed choice tailored to your unique needs. Remember, factors like user-friendliness, security, and customer support play a crucial role in your decision-making process.

Once you’ve chosen the ideal software, the key to unlocking its full potential lies in maximizing your return on investment. Comprehensive training, automation, and data-driven insights are your allies in this endeavor. Additionally, fostering an exceptional attendee experience and efficient budget management will contribute to your event’s success.

As you embark on your event planning journey, keep these considerations in mind to make the most out of your chosen event management software or app. With the right tools and strategies in place, you’ll be well-equipped to plan and execute successful events that leave a lasting impact on your attendees and your business. If you feel satisfied with this conclusion, please let me know, or if you have any further adjustments in mind, I’m here to assist you.