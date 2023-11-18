Don’t Miss The Most Innovative Digital Marketing Conference Series

The Digital Summit Kansas City 2023 is a two-day event that will bring together hundreds of marketers to learn about the latest digital marketing trends and best practices. The event will be held on November 29-30, 2023.
The summit will feature over 35 sessions led by industry experts, covering a wide range of topics such as:
- Content marketing
- Search engine optimization (SEO)
- Social media marketing
- Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising
- Email marketing
- Marketing automation
- Data and analytics
In addition to the sessions, there will also be plenty of opportunities for networking with other marketers. The summit will also feature a keynote address by Seth Godin, a bestselling author and marketing expert.
If you are a marketer looking to stay up-to-date on the latest digital marketing trends, then click on the red button to attend the Digital Summit Kansas City 2023.
Small Business Deals
Image: Digitalsummit