Find Out The Latest HR Trends in The Construction Industry at This Event

Published: Nov 25, 2023 by Small Business Editor In Small Business Events 0
The conference will feature 35+ practical examples of HR strategies that enable construction firms to fight the immediate talent gap and rebuild the future’s next-generation, progressive, and skilled workforce. Attendees will also learn from and connect with industry experts and peers.

Here are some of the key topics that will be covered at the event:

  • Attracting and retaining top talent
  • Developing a diverse and inclusive workforce
  • Creating a culture of engagement and belonging
  • Adopting new technologies to improve HR processes
  • Building a pipeline of future leaders

