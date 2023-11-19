The 13 Top Fashion Influencers in 2023

The fashion industry is continually changing, especially when it comes to how fashion brands market their products. Influencer marketing has become an increasingly popular trend across industries like beauty and fashion and having a great influencer campaign in place can make a significant difference for brands. We’ll go through some of the top fashion influencers to follow and partner with if you are looking to build your influencer marketing efforts.

What is a fashion influencer?

A fashion influencer is someone who has amassed a large following on their fashion blog across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Their power lies in their ability to connect with followers on a personal level while sharing insights, inspirations, and personal style statements. Fashion influencers often become leaders in the industry, dictating trends, and influencing buying behaviors.

Selecting Top Fashion Influencers for Brand Partnerships: Our Key Criteria

In the dynamic world of fashion, collaborating with the right influencers can significantly boost your brand’s visibility and appeal. When assessing fashion influencers for potential partnerships, we consider the following criteria, each rated on a scale from 1 (less critical) to 5 (most critical).

Style and Brand Fit: The influencer’s fashion style should align with your brand’s aesthetic and values. Importance Scale: 5/5 Audience Demographics and Size: Evaluate the size and demographics of the influencer’s audience to ensure alignment with your target market. Importance Scale: 5/5 Engagement and Interaction: High engagement rates (likes, comments, shares) indicate a strong connection with the audience, which is crucial for effective promotions. Importance Scale: 5/5 Content Quality and Consistency: The quality and consistency of their content, including images and videos, are important for maintaining a professional brand image. Importance Scale: 4/5 Authenticity and Credibility: Influencers who are authentic and credible in their fashion choices can more effectively influence their audience’s buying decisions. Importance Scale: 5/5 Influence in Fashion Trends: Influencers who are trendsetters or have a significant impact on fashion trends can offer greater promotional value. Importance Scale: 4/5 Professionalism and Collaboration History: Review their history of collaborations for professionalism and success in previous partnerships. Importance Scale: 4/5 Creativity and Innovation: Influencers who bring creativity and innovation to their fashion content can create unique and compelling brand stories. Importance Scale: 3/5 Legal and Ethical Compliance: Ensure adherence to advertising standards and ethical practices in promotions and collaborations. Importance Scale: 5/5 ROI and Performance Metrics: Consider the potential return on investment and other performance metrics from the influencer’s previous brand collaborations. Importance Scale: 4/5

The Fashion Industry in 2023

The fashion industry has shown consistent growth year after year, especially as fashion blogging becomes more popular. There is now more market awareness and interest in fashion trends, especially in luxury fashion. The fashion industry in 2023 is currently predicted to show growth across the industry.

Why Your Brand Should Consider Partnering with a Fashion Influencer

If you’re launching your own clothing line or fashion brand, partnering with a style influencer can be immensely beneficial for your brand. You should also as yourself how do influencers make money as well as how much do influencers make per post. Here are some reasons to consider working with fashion influencers:

Build awareness: If you’re looking to increase awareness about your fashion brand, collaborating with a fashion influencer should be a major part of your social media marketing strategy. Influencer collaborations are crucial for introducing your brand to new audiences. Increase coverage: Partnering with a top fashion influencer ensures that you will get coverage around your brand and have your own collection featured in popular fashion blogs as a result, which is excellent for your overall PR strategy. Crucial for social media marketing: For top fashion brands, increasing their presence on social media platforms is an integral part of their overall marketing strategy. Clothing lines with a social media presence are much more likely to see better sales, especially if partnering with an influencer that fits the brand well.

Top Fashion Influencers in 2023

1. Chrissy Rutherford – 168k followers

Chrissy Rutherford Is one of the leading Instagram fashion influencers and has worked with many well-known fashion brands in the luxury space through partnerships and other influencer marketing campaigns.

Chrissy Rutherford has built her following due to her unique street style and fashion sense, and she has been in the social media world for over a decade.

2. Cole Sprouse – 33.4m followers

Cole Sprouse is an actor, photographer, and one of the top male Instagram fashion influencers currently on Instagram with a dedicated following.

Although perhaps more well-known for his acting, Cole Sprouse is becoming an emerging style icon when it comes to male fashion and has a unique sense of style that followers really resonate with.

3. Pernille Teisbaek – 1.4m followers

Pernille Teisbaek is a fashion influencer based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Pernille is a stylist, brand consultant, and fashion influencer with a large following on social media platforms due to her distinctive look and style.

Known for her minimalist, chic style and lifestyle content, Pernille Teisbaek has amassed a considerable following on social media.

4. Irene Kim – 2.9m followers

Irene Kim is a Korean American fashion influencer and one of the top fashion Instagram influencers. Irene Kim is a fashion blogger who has collaborated with many top brands and has her own fashion lines. Known for her street style and creative looks, she has built a strong personal brand and clothing brand.

5. Danielle Bernstein – 3.2m followers

Danielle Bernstein is one of the top style influencers on social media, who owns her own label while also running a popular fashion blog. Danielle Bernstein is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and runs her own lifestyle blog. She is one of the top Instagram fashion influencers currently in the fashion world.

6. Mariano Di Vaio – 6.9m followers

Mariano Di Vaio is a fashion designer and Italian blogger with a resume boasting creative director positions at fashion brands such as Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana.

Mariano Di Vaio is one of the top fashion Instagram influencers for men and has built successful brands for himself, as well as highlighting men’s style in the fashion space.

7. Camila Coelho – 10m followers

If you’re seeking out top fashion influencers, Camila Coelho is one to consider. Camila Coelho is a designer and influencer known for her unique style.

Camila Coelho has worked with many of the leading brands in the fashion world, and her partnerships include collaborations with brands such as Christian Dior and Tory Burch, and her lifestyle content consistently garners a lot of views and attention.

8. Essie Golden – 182k followers

Essie Golden is one of the most popular fashion bloggers on Instagram and has built her brand by promoting a positive body image and has become a plus-size style icon. Known for eclectic style, bold color choices, and unique look, Essie Golden has become a favorite for beauty brands and fashion brands looking to gain new audiences.

9. Charlotte Saunders – 570k followers

If you’re seeking out top Instagram fashion influencers, Charlotte Saunders fits the bill. Charlotte Saunders is one of the more popular fashion bloggers on social media and has built a following for herself through her chic, minimal style. Her distinct personal style and lifestyle content has made her very popular on Instagram. Charlotte Saunders’

Instagram also features lifestyle and other types of content as well, all documented in her own style for followers to enjoy.

10. Rochelle Johnson – 478k followers

Rochelle Johnson is a fashion blogger and plus-size style consultant from the US. Her platform is built to inspire women, and showcase body positivity, similar to Essie Golden, and her Instagram account has seen consistent growth over time.

Rochelle Johnson has partnered with brands such as Nordstrom and Walmart to showcase affordable fashion options for plus-size women.

11. Noha Nabil – 12.4m followers

Noha Nabil is a Youtuber and social media influencer from Kuwait. She is ranked as one of the most influential Arab women in social media and has collaborated with major fashion houses such as Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, and more. She has grown her following through her Instagram account and her Youtube channel. Noha Nabil has since launched her lifestyle brand, including cosmetics and beauty products that are gaining popularity.

12. Chiara Ferragni – 29.5m followers

Arguably one of the leading fashion influencers on social media platforms like Instagram, Chiara Ferragni’s fashion blog is a major part of a new era of fashion blogs. Chiara Ferragni started her career as a blogger and was profiled in Teen Vogue for Blog of the Year. Chiara Ferragni also has her own fashion label alongside her blogging and has built an immensely popular brand, solidifying herself as one of the top fashion influencers in the space.

13. Xenia – 2.1m followers

Xenia is a Swiss-Russian fashion influencer and was ranked as one of the most influential women in the world at one point in time. She frequently attends fashion shows while also cementing herself as one of the top fashion influencers currently. Xenia’s blog highlights her luxury fashion aesthetic, as well as her travels, as part of her overall lifestyle brand.

Name Followers Background & Expertise Style & Niche Brand Collaborations & Achievements Chrissy Rutherford 168k Leading Instagram fashion influencer with over a decade of experience Unique street style Partnerships with well-known luxury brands Cole Sprouse 33.4m Actor, photographer, emerging style icon in male fashion Unique sense of male fashion Becoming a top male Instagram fashion influencer Pernille Teisbaek 1.4m Copenhagen-based stylist, brand consultant, and fashion influencer Minimalist, chic style Large following due to distinctive look Irene Kim 2.9m Korean American fashion influencer, fashion blogger, and owner of fashion lines Street style, creative looks Collaborations with top brands, own clothing brand Danielle Bernstein 3.2m Owner of her label, graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology, top style influencer Running popular fashion & lifestyle blog One of the top Instagram fashion influencers in the fashion world Mariano Di Vaio 6.9m Italian blogger and fashion designer; creative director at Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana Highlights men's style in fashion space Built successful brands for himself Camila Coelho 10m Designer and influencer known for unique style Unique fashion style Collaborations with brands like Christian Dior and Tory Burch Essie Golden 182k Promotes positive body image and a plus-size style icon Eclectic style, bold color choices Favored by beauty and fashion brands for unique look Charlotte Saunders 570k Popular fashion blogger with chic, minimal style Chic, minimal style Distinct personal style and lifestyle content on Instagram Rochelle Johnson 478k Plus-size style consultant from the US, promoting body positivity Plus-size style Partnerships with Nordstrom and Walmart for affordable plus-size fashion Noha Nabil 12.4m Influential Arab woman in social media, Youtuber from Kuwait Lifestyle brand including cosmetics and beauty Collaborations with major fashion houses like Fendi, Giorgio Armani, etc. Chiara Ferragni 29.5m Leading fashion influencer; started as a blogger, has own fashion label Major part of new era of fashion blogs Blog of the Year in Teen Vogue, own immensely popular brand Xenia 2.1m Swiss-Russian fashion influencer, attended fashion shows Luxury fashion aesthetic, travels Ranked as one of the most influential women in the world

These top beauty influencers have reach across different platforms, so the top TikTok influencers can also be huge YouTube influencers as well as have a presence on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and others.

How to Find a Fashion Influencer

Finding top fashion influencers can often be challenging for brands, but here are some ways to search for the best influencer for your brand:

Look at fashion blogs: Many of the top fashion influencers currently on social media are consistently covered by fashion blogs, and you can find the right influencer depending on the style you’re seeking. Additionally, many fashion blogs cover specific types of styles such as street, luxury, minimal and more and will feature top influencers as examples. Seek out people in fashion: Many fashion influencers also have professional roles within the industry, e.g., as fashion editors for magazines, or other publications. You can find influential people within the industry by seeking out professionals. Research collaborations: Collaborations can give you a good insight into what kind of fashion the influencer is into and what their audience is like. Many of the top fashion influencers have done large campaigns on Instagram with luxury fashion and beauty brands such as Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani Beauty, and leading retailer brands that you can use as a springboard to find influencers for your campaigns.

Who is the biggest fashion influencer?

The biggest fashion influencer is Chiara Ferragni, as she is solely focused on her Instagram blog and clothing brands. However, she has been featured in leading fashion publications and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion over the span of her career.

What top influencer is also a fashion designer?

Danielle Bernstein is a top influencer who is also a fashion designer and has her own clothing and lifestyle brands.

Which influencers have worked with the biggest fashion brands?

Chiara Ferragni, Mariano Di Vaio, and Camila Coelho are all influencers that have worked with some of the biggest fashion brands in the world in terms of partnerships and collaborations.

Which fashion influencer has the most Instagram followers?

Chiara Ferragni is one of the most popular fashion influencers currently and has the most Instagram followers.