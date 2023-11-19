Final Cut Pro Update Brings Advanced Video Editing to Mac and iPad

Apple has announced an update to Final Cut Pro, available for both Mac and iPad, introducing powerful new features that streamline the video editing process. This update, available later this month, is set to revolutionize the way small businesses approach video production, offering improvements in timeline navigation, expanded in-app content, and voiceover recording capabilities.

Key Enhancements for Small Business Users

Improved Timeline Navigation: For Mac users, the update introduces automatic timeline scrolling, allowing editors to keep clips in view during playback. This feature, combined with dynamic timeline view adjustments, will greatly enhance editing efficiency for small business marketing teams and content creators. Organizational Tools: The ability to differentiate clips by assigned role and highlight clips using the timeline index will simplify managing complex projects. This streamlined organization is essential for small businesses handling multiple video projects. Optimized for Apple Silicon: With turbocharged export speeds, especially on Mac models powered by Apple silicon, small businesses can expect faster project turnarounds. The updated Object Tracker, leveraging a new machine-learning model, enhances the creation of engaging video effects.

New Features on iPad for Portable Editing

Voiceover Recording: The iPad version now supports voiceover recording directly in the timeline, using either built-in or external microphones. This feature is particularly useful for small businesses needing to add narration or live audio to their videos on-the-go. Workflow Improvements: The update brings enhanced stabilization options, connected storylines, and new keyboard shortcuts. These additions will boost editing speed and efficiency, which is crucial for small businesses with limited time and resources. Color-Grading and New Content Options: With new color-grading presets and a range of titles and generators, small businesses can achieve a professional look for their videos without needing extensive editing experience.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Pro 10.7 for Mac and Final Cut Pro 1.3 for iPad will be available as free updates for existing users. For new users, the pricing is $299.99 for Mac and $4.99 per month or $49 per year for iPad, with a free trial available. This pricing structure offers an accessible entry point for small businesses looking to enhance their video editing capabilities.

A Boon for Small Business Video Production

The latest updates to Final Cut Pro bring a suite of advanced video editing tools to both Mac and iPad, tailored to meet the needs of small businesses. These enhancements will not only streamline the editing process but also enable businesses to produce high-quality video content efficiently and affordably. With these new features, Final Cut Pro solidifies its position as a valuable tool for small businesses looking to make an impact through video marketing.

