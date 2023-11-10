15 Franchise Financing Options

In this post, we’ll explore 15 different franchise financing options for small business owners. So whether you’re looking for a traditional loan or something more creative, there’s sure to be an option that’s perfect for you. Let’s get started!

What Is Franchising?

Franchising allows entrepreneurs to own and operate their own businesses with the support of a larger, more established company. Franchises offer brand recognition and a proven business model, which can be helpful for new business owners as they get started. Franchise business owners should have a business plan to guide them as they grow their businesses.

READ MORE: See our Franchise Guide

How Much Can Financing a Franchise Cost?

Franchising can be a great way to become your own boss and achieve independence, but it’s important to understand the startup costs involved before making any decisions. The initial investment for most franchises ranges from $75,000 to $500,000. The franchise fee will depend on the franchise opportunity.

Overall, the costs will vary based on the brand, size of the business, and location. So it’s important to do your research and fully understand all of the costs associated with owning a franchise before getting started.

Should You Get Financial Assistance Paying for Your Franchise Business?

Franchise loans are available from many different lenders, and they can be a great way to finance your franchise business. Here are five things to consider to help determine your financing needs:

How much money do you need to borrow? If you need equipment financing to buy expensive items like ovens and coolers, a business loan may be your best bet.

What are the terms of the loan? Be sure to understand the interest rate, repayment schedule, and any fees associated with the loan.

How long will it take you to repay the loan? This will help you determine the size of the monthly payments you can afford.

What is your credit score? Your credit score will affect the interest rate you qualify for, so it’s important to know what it is before you apply for a loan.

What is the interest rate on the loan? The interest rate will affect your monthly payments, so be sure to compare rates from different lenders before choosing one.

What Personal Assets Play a Role in Franchise Financing?

When getting a business loan to finance your franchise, the lender will likely ask for a personal guarantee. This means that you’ll be personally responsible for repaying the loan if your business is unable to do so. The lender may also ask for collateral, which is an asset that can be used to secure the loan.

Savings and Investment Portfolios

If you have money saved up in a savings account or investment portfolio, you may be able to use it as collateral for a business loan. Your investment portfolio or savings account can also be used to make a down payment on a franchise loan.

Severance Package

If you’re leaving your current job to start a franchise, you may be able to use your severance package as collateral for a loan. This can help you get the financing you need to get your business off the ground.

Home Equity

If you have equity in your home, you may be able to use it as collateral for a loan. Using your home equity as collateral can help you secure a lower interest rate and possible tax benefits such as the interest being tax-deductible.

Retirement Funds

If you have money saved in a retirement account, you may be able to use it as collateral for a business loan. You’ll likely be able to borrow a larger amount than you would without retirement funds as collateral, and the loan may have a lower interest rate.

Choosing the Best Franchise Financing Options: Our Methodology

When it comes to selecting the right financing options for your franchise, it’s crucial to consider various factors to ensure your small business’s success. We understand that every entrepreneur’s needs are unique, so we’ve developed a comprehensive set of criteria to guide you through this essential decision-making process. Each criterion will be rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most important, allowing you to prioritize according to your specific circumstances.

Available Franchise Loan Options

Business loans are available through a variety of financial institutions. Let’s take a look at some of your financing options:

1. SBA Loans

The Small Business Administration offers various SBA loans to help small businesses get started. The SBA 7(a) loan program is the most popular option, and it offers loans up to $5 million. Other SBA loan programs include the 504 loan program, which offers loans up to $5 million for equipment and real estate, and the microloan program, which offers loans up to $50,000.

2. Franchisor Financing

Many franchisors offer financing to help franchisees get started. Franchisor financing can be in the form of loans, lines of credit, or royalty-based financing. If you’re considering franchisor financing, be sure to compare the terms and rates from different lenders before choosing one.

3. Commercial Bank Loan

Commercial banks offer a variety of loans to small businesses, including business loans, lines of credit, and equipment financing. Commercial bank loans typically have lower interest rates than other types of loans, but they may be more difficult to qualify for.

4. Retirement Funds

If you have a 401(k) or 403(b) retirement account, you can use Rollover As Business Startups (ROBS). With ROBS, you can roll over the funds from your retirement account into a new business without paying taxes or penalties. This can be a good option if you have a large amount of money saved in a retirement account.

5. Personal Savings

If you have money saved in a savings account or investment portfolio, you may be able to use it to finance your franchise. Using your savings can help you avoid taking on debt, but it will also tie up your assets in the business.

6. Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is a way to raise money by soliciting donations from a large group of people. With crowdfunding, you can set up a profile on a website and solicit donations from friends, family, and strangers. Crowdfunding can be a good option if you don’t have access to traditional forms of financing.

7. Term Loans

A term loan is a type of business loan that offers a fixed amount of money for a set period of time. Term loans are typically repaid in monthly installments, and they can be used for a variety of purposes, such as funding equipment purchases or expanding your business.

8. Small Business Credit Card

A small business credit card can be a good option for financing your franchise. Small business credit cards typically have low-interest rates and offer rewards, such as cashback or points, that can be used to offset the cost of your franchise.

9. Equipment Financing

If you need to purchase equipment for your franchise, you may be able to finance it through an equipment loan or lease. Equipment financing can be a good option if you don’t have the cash to purchase the equipment outright.

10. Business Lines of Credit

A business line of credit is a type of revolving credit that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as funding inventory or covering unexpected expenses. Business lines of credit typically have lower interest rates than other types of financing, such as credit cards.

11. Credit Union Loans

Credit unions offer many of the same loan products as commercial banks. However, credit unions are owned by their members, and they often offer lower interest rates and fees.

12. Home Equity Loan & HELOCs

If you own a home, you may be able to use the equity you’ve built up to finance your franchise. Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are two common types of home equity financing. Home equity loans offer a fixed amount of money for a set period of time, while HELOCs offer a line of credit that can be used as needed.

13. Severance Package

If you’ve been laid off from your job, you may be able to use your severance package to finance your franchise. Severance packages typically include a lump sum of cash that can be used for a variety of purposes.

14. Start a Partnership

If you can’t afford the costs to open a franchise on your own, consider starting a partnership. With a partnership, you can pool your resources with another person or business to finance your franchise.

15. Family & Friends

If you have family or friends who are willing to invest in your franchise, you may be able to use their money to finance your business. However, you should be aware that taking money from friends or family can put a strain on your relationships.

How Do You Qualify for Franchise Financing?

When trying to get a business loan to meet your franchise financing needs, there are a few things that lenders will look at to determine if you qualify. Here are five things that may be considered:

Personal credit score: Your score and personal credit history will be one of the first things a lender looks at when considering you for a loan. It’s important to know what your credit score is before you apply for a loan so you can be prepared.

Business credit score: In addition to your personal credit score, the lender will also look at your business credit score. This is a score that’s based on the financial history of your business.

Personal guarantee: A personal guarantee means that you’re personally responsible for repaying the loan if your business is unable to do so. The lender may ask for a personal guarantee when considering you for a loan.

Collateral: collateral is an asset that can be used to secure the loan. The lender may ask for collateral in the form of a savings account, investment portfolio, or home equity.

Ability to repay: The lender will also consider your ability to repay the loan. They’ll look at things like your income, debts, credit history, and other factors to determine if you can afford the loan payments.

Can You Buy a Franchise with No Money?

No matter how you slice it, you’re going to need some money to finance a franchise. Franchises typically cost at least tens of thousands of dollars. If you don’t have any money or the ability to borrow some, then buying a franchise will not be an option for you.

Can You Get SBA Loan Financing for a Franchise?

The SBA does offer loan programs that can be used by a business owner to finance a franchise. However, not all franchises will qualify. The SBA has specific guidelines that must be met for a franchise to be eligible for financing.