Gifts for Accountants: Top Picks That are Right on the Money

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You don’t have to wait for the holidays (or tax season) to treat the accountant in your life to something special. But ideas for gifts for accountants may be a little sparse – we’re here to help. Our editors have rounded picks for great gifts for accountants. The list includes gifts of all kinds – professional, quirky, stress-relieving – and for all budgets. After all, a gift should show you care about and appreciate a person and you certainly don’t have to spend a lot of money to do that.

Whether they’re a CPA, auditor, bookkeeper, controller, or recent graduate, find the best gifts for the accounting professional in your life with our helpful list:

Gifts for Accountants: Picks From Our Editors

Type of Gift Pros Cons Notes & Recommendations Pens/Stationery - Practical for everyday use.

- Can be luxurious and make a personal statement. - Can be seen as too generic.

- Preferences vary. Opt for high-quality brands or pens with unique features. Personalization, such as engraved names, can make it special. Clothing & Accessories - Can be both fashionable and functional.

- Provides an opportunity to display personality. - Sizes and style preferences can be tricky.

- Can be personal. Consider getting tie clips, cufflinks, or scarves with accounting themes. Ensure there's a return/exchange option. Desk Decor - Enhances workspace aesthetics.

- Functional items can be useful daily. - Desk space might be limited.

- Can be seen as clutter by some. Desk organizers, calendar stands, or accountant-themed statues. Keep it sleek and not too bulky. Wall Art - Personalizes and enhances office/workspace.

- Can serve as a motivation or conversation starter. - Wall space may be limited.

- Personal taste can vary widely. Consider prints related to accounting history, motivational quotes, or minimalist art. Ensure it's office-appropriate. Books - Can be both informative and entertaining.

- Opportunity to learn and grow. - They may already have it.

- Reading preference varies. Choose from bestsellers in finance or a classic novel. Personal development books can also be a good option. Tech Gadgets - Enhances productivity.

- Appeals to tech-savvy individuals. - Can be expensive.

- Compatibility issues might arise. Think about items like high-quality calculators, tablet stands, or noise-cancelling headphones. Ensure compatibility with their devices. Coffee/Tea Sets - Great for those who drink it daily.

- Enhances the office experience. - Not everyone consumes caffeine.

- Preference in taste can vary. Consider a premium coffee blend or tea collection. A personalized mug or cup warmer can be a good addition. Personalized Items - Adds a personal touch.

- Shows thoughtfulness. - Can sometimes come off as too personal or intimate. Items like nameplates, engraved jewelry, or customized stationary. Ensure correct spelling and details.

Accountant Necktie

A tie with a ledger sheet design will make them the most stylish number cruncher around. The tie is microfiber and printed with nontoxic, water-based ink. The tie comes in several “paper” colors like cream and light yellow for an authentic look, or you can choose from a variety of other colors.

Accountant Necktie

Buy on Etsy

Accounting Scarf

From the same creator of the Accounting Tie above is this pashmina scarf with the same ledger print. Again, the cream, light yellow, and white colors make the scarf look like paper, but there are a lot of other colors available as well.

Accounting Scarf

Buy on Etsy

Accountant Definition Poster

This acrylic framed “definition” for the word accountant will remind them that they are, in fact, magic workers. This one is available in five sizes.

Accountant Definition Poster

Buy on Etsy

No Crying During Tax Season Clock

This hilarious clock is sure to get a laugh out of any accounting professional, even during their busiest times. This clock is black and white acrylic and about 12″ x 12.”

No Crying During Tax Season Clock

Buy on Amazon

CPA Stickers

A set of 10 accounting-themed stickers will liven up their workspace, car, phone or laptop. They have clever accounting related phrases and are vinyl, so they can stick just about anywhere.

CPA Stickers

Buy on Etsy

Tax Accountant Mug

Coffee and taxes go hand-in-hand, so a coffee mug is a great gift idea. Choosing a mug with a funny picture or saying, when appropriate, is also generally a well-received gift.

Tax Accountant Mug

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Docking Station

Help them keep all their stuff together with a docking station. It has a base to hold their phone while it charges and compartments for change, keys, or anything else. This one is available in three different wood finishes and can be personalized with a name, initials or logo.

Personalized Docking Station

Buy on Etsy

Accounting Pencils

A set of 13 pencils with witty sayings would make a great gift for the accountant on your list. These come with a small box and would be a memorable gift.

Accounting Pencils

Buy on Etsy

Fisher Space Pen

Not just any pen – this one writes at all angles, even upside down! The Space pen has been delighting recipients for year – it’ll be their new favorite pen. It is also refillable.

Fisher Space Pen

Buy on Amazon

Personalized Pen Set Box

For a more traditional approach to pens, this personalized box set of two pens is a thoughtful and meaningful gift. You can either have the box engraved, the pens, or both and it comes in rosewood or maple wood.

Personalized Pen Set Box

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Leather Mousepad

A full grain leather mousepad will certainly class up their desk. You can have this one monogrammed for a personalized touch.

Personalized Leather Mousepad

Buy on Etsy

Custom Engraved Desk Sign

A nameplate will make their desk feel more “official,” which they’ll appreciate. This one offers six color options for a gift that’s special yet inexpensive.

Custom Engraved Desk Sign

Buy on Etsy

Desk Décor Set

These little figures will get a smile from everyone who sees them sitting on top of computer screens, climbing up the wall, or laying on the windowsill. Choose from a pack of 4 or 8 multicolored or single colored 3D printed figures for a fun and unique gift.

Desk Décor Set

Buy on Etsy

Accounting Adult Coloring Book

When it’s time to unwind, your accounting friend may enjoy some adult coloring fun. This book features humorous picture and witty sayings about taxes, deductions, and other accounting jokes.

Accounting Adult Coloring Book

Buy on Amazon

Accounting T-Shirt

A clever, minimalist design lets everyone know the wearer is a numbers genius. This unisex t-shirt is available in 5 colors and sizes small – 3XL.

Accounting T-Shirt

Buy on Etsy

Selecting the Perfect Gift for Accountants

When buying a gift for accountants, especially those who utilize these products for their professional endeavors, it’s crucial to consider several factors to ensure your gift is both thoughtful and practical. Here’s how you can make a lasting impression:

Utility for Work: Accountants spend a significant portion of their day crunching numbers, analyzing data, and making important financial decisions. Hence: Choose gifts that simplify their daily tasks.

Think about tools or gadgets that can enhance their efficiency.

Items like advanced calculators, planner notebooks, or ergonomic office accessories can be ideal. Personalization: An extra touch of personalization can elevate any gift from being just a token to something truly cherished. Consider: Name inscriptions on pens or notepads.

Customized office supplies, like mousepads or mugs.

Tailored bookends or desk accessories that reflect their personality. Budget: While it’s the thought that counts, being mindful of your budget ensures you get the best value for your money. Explore a range of products to find the perfect balance between cost and quality.

Remember that sentiment often holds more value than the price tag. Shipping Times: Timely delivery is essential, more so when dealing with personalized items. Check estimated delivery dates before purchasing.

Consider opting for expedited shipping during busy seasons. Make it Meaningful: A thoughtful gift resonates more deeply than a generic one. Think about what the accountant in your life would genuinely appreciate and value. Maybe they’re a coffee lover? A high-quality coffee maker or a selection of gourmet beans might be perfect.

Perhaps they’ve mentioned wanting to enhance their workspace? Look for trendy desk gadgets or decor.

By keeping these points in mind, you can find a gift that not only brings a smile to an accountant’s face but also adds value to their professional life. The key lies in understanding their needs and combining it with a touch of personal flair.

