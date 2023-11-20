Gifts for Crafters: Your Creative Friends Will Love These

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It seems like just about everyone is into crafting these days. And finding a gift for crafters can be difficult, especially if you don’t know much about crafting. As it turns out, you don’t have to! Crafters can always use general supplies, storage options, or just something fun that expresses their love of what they do.

Using factors included on the table below, our editors have gathered a list of gift ideas for crafters. Check out their favorites from Amazon and Etsy for ideas on great gifts for the crafter in your life:

Type of Gift Pros Cons Notes & Recommendations Crafting Supplies - Directly useful for their passion.

- Can never have too many supplies. - Specific preferences might exist.

- They might have plenty already. Look for unique or high-quality materials, or items they've mentioned needing. Kits for a new craft can be exciting. Apparel & Accessories - Allows them to show off their crafting pride.

- Can be both fashionable and functional. - Size and style preferences can be tricky. T-shirts with crafting puns, aprons with pockets for tools, or jewelry with crafting motifs. Wall Art/Decor - Personalizes and enhances their crafting space.

- Can serve as inspiration. - Wall space may be limited.

- Personal taste can vary. Consider prints related to crafting quotes, images of crafting tools, or art that integrates craft materials. Craft Storage - Helps in organizing their craft supplies.

- Functional and can be aesthetically pleasing. - They might have specific storage solutions already.

- Size/space considerations. Look for storage with multiple compartments, clear storage to see contents, or portable options for on-the-go crafting. Gift Cards - Allows them to choose exactly what they want.

- Can be used to buy expensive items they've been eyeing. - Can seem impersonal.

- Limited to specific stores. Opt for gift cards from popular craft stores or local specialty shops. Maybe include a note suggesting a particular item or just to encourage them to treat themselves.

Yarn Boss Yarn Bag

If the crafter in your life uses a lot of yarn, this will be a welcome gift! The Yarn Boss yarn bag keeps yarn organized and tangle-free thanks to multiple-sized grommets, plus extra pockets for notions and accessories.

Yarn Boss Yarn Bag

Buy on Amazon

tweexy Craft Vinyl Weeding Scrap Collector Ring

Over ten thousand customers have raved about this handy little tool. The weeding scrap collector ring is designed to fit any sized finger and help crafters keep their workspace neat and free of sticky vinyl pile-ups. It’s an inexpensive but very useful gift and it comes in a wide variety of colors

tweexy Craft Vinyl Weeding Scrap Collector Ring

Buy on Amazon

Custom Logo Stamp

Branding is a must-have for crafting entrepreneurs, and a custom logo stamp is a creative and affordable alternative to print branding. This stamp can be customized with their business or personal name and a design if desired.

Custom Logo Stamp

Buy on Etsy

Cricut EasyPress Mat

Chances are, the crafter you know has a Cricut machine. If that’s the case, there are plenty of gift options, like the EasyPress Mat. It is made for use with the Cricut EasyPress machine, providing surface protection and even heat transfer for iron-ons. It can also be used for pressing sewing projects. Cricut has lots of other accessories that would also make a great gift for a crafter.

Cricut EasyPress Mat

Buy on Amazon

Scissors Coffee Mug



For the crafter who also loves their coffee, this mug is a great gift idea. The 13.50 fluid ounce ceramic mug features a scissors pattern and scissors-shaped handle.

Scissors Coffee Mug

Buy on Etsy

Painting Canvas Panels Multi Pack



For the artist in your life, consider this pack of blank canvas panels in four different sizes. They’ll get four packs of 8 high-quality artist canvas panels to create their masterpieces.

Painting Canvas Panels Multi Pack

Buy on Amazon

“I Arted” Crafter T-Shirt

This t-shirt is guaranteed to get a chuckle out of any craft enthusiast. Available in five colors and six sizes.

“I Arted” Crafter T-Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Custom knitting tags – set of 25

For your friend who knits, these personalized tags will let them add their personal branding to their creative projects. These faux leather tags can be personalized on one or both sides and are available in an assortment of colors.

Custom knitting tags – set of 25

Buy on Etsy

Adjustable Multi-Knit Loom

For the novice or experienced knitter – this modular, multi-knit loom can be configured in many different ways. You can make everything from socks to blankets thanks to the connectable pieces.

Adjustable Multi-Knit Loom

Buy on Amazon

30 Pack Acrylic Yarn Skeins

As any crafter will tell you, some supplies run out much faster than others. Yarn is definitely one of those items – keep them stocked up with 30 skeins of 3 dk yarn. Each skein is a unique color and comes in a plastic zipper bag for easy storage.

30 Pack Acrylic Yarn Skeins

Buy on Amazon

Sewing and Craft Supplies Storage Cabinet

So. Many. Small. Pieces. Regardless of the type of craft, there are a lot of small components involved. Help your crafter friend stay organized with this supply storage cabinet. Its got 24 drawers of different sizes to keep all items neat and secure. This cabinet is made in the USA of quality materials.

Sewing and Craft Supplies Storage Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Unisex Sewing T-Shirt

Another fun t-shirt (who doesn’t love t-shirts?) for the sewing enthusiast. They can let everyone know where to find them with this retro-style t-shirt. It comes in five colors and is available in sizes XS – 4X.

Unisex Sewing T-Shirt

Buy on Etsy

Scrapbook Photo Album DIY Kit

For the scrapbooker – a blank slate for their next project! This kit comes with a blank 40-page scrapbook with metal corners and a tie closure, a plethora of accessories, and a gifting box for the finished product.

Scrapbook Photo Album DIY Kit

Buy on Amazon

50 Vinyl Craft Theme Stickers

Get your crafty friend a pack of 50 fun, craft-themed stickers to personalize their drink carriers, laptops, vehicles, and more.

50 Vinyl Craft Theme Stickers

Buy on Etsy

Adjustable Artist Apron

The crafter on your list will appreciate this useful gift – a sturdy apron to keep all their tools close at hand. This apron comes in black and gray and is has adjustable neck and waist straps.

Adjustable Artist Apron

Buy on Amazon

Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Help your crafty friend get into their “zone” with these Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones. Not only will these headphones protect their hearing from potentially noisy tools or environments, but they can listen to their favorite tunes or podcast while they work.

Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Buy on Amazon

Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat

Ideal for sewers and quilters, Fiskars’ self-healing cutting mat is 14 x 14 inches and rotates to make cutting easier. It also features 30, 45 and 60-degree bias lines and easy to read measuring grid.

Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat

Buy on Amazon

Art Supplies Box Easel Sketchbox

This nifty desktop easel also has 4 divided compartments for art supplies. The easel is adjustable and lightweight for easy portability.

Art Supplies Box Easel Sketchbox

Buy on Amazon

Crafting the Perfect Gift for Crafters: A Handy Guide

Gifting a crafter requires a blend of thoughtfulness and understanding their unique interests. While the world of crafting can seem vast and overwhelming, knowing what to focus on will steer you in the right direction.Here are some more helpful suggestions:

Versatility Over Specialization: With countless craft genres out there, from knitting to pottery to scrapbooking, it’s wise to opt for universally appealing items. Basic Toolkits : Comprehensive sets containing essentials for beginners in various crafts.

: Comprehensive sets containing essentials for beginners in various crafts. Storage Solutions: Think organizers, bead boxes, or fabric storage to help them keep their supplies in order. Value Over Price: While being budget-conscious is smart, ensure that the value of the gift resonates. Consider multi-use tools or materials that can serve in various projects.

Crafting books or magazines can offer inspiration and new techniques without a hefty price tag. Personal Touches Shine Through: Crafters often cherish individuality, and personalizing gifts elevates their significance. Craft supplies with their name or initials on them, like a monogrammed sewing kit or personalized sketchbook.

Personalized labels they can add to their handmade items, showcasing their craftsmanship. Gift Cards: The Flexible Option: For those moments of uncertainty, gift cards come to the rescue. Broad Spectrum Choices : Opt for stores that offer a wide array of crafting supplies, ensuring they find what they need.

: Opt for stores that offer a wide array of crafting supplies, ensuring they find what they need. Specialty Shops: If you have some knowledge of their craft, niche stores can offer a more tailored selection. Explore the Experience: Crafting is as much about the process as the end product. Workshops or online classes that introduce a new craft or hone their existing skills.

Subscription boxes that deliver new and exciting craft supplies to their doorstep every month.

Crafters take pride in creating unique pieces with their hands. By selecting a gift that resonates with their passion and adds value to their craft journey, you’re not just gifting an item but supporting their artistic endeavors. Remember, it’s the thought and effort behind the gift that crafters, with their keen eye for detail, will undoubtedly appreciate.

