Gifts for Small Business Owners: Ideas and Helpful Hints

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

More and more people are becoming entrepreneurs and starting their own businesses. It may be a brick-and-mortar store or an online business; it may be their full-time passion or a side job – whatever the case, lots of people are taking the plunge and becoming small business owners.

Chances are you already know someone who is a small business owner. When you find yourself needing a gift for them, whether it’s a holiday, the anniversary of their opening, or just to say thank you, you may find yourself stuck for ideas. Would they want something useful and practical, or more lighthearted? What about something personalized? There are a lot of things to consider when looking for a gift for a small business owner.

Choosing Gifts for Small Business Owners: Our Methodology

Gift-giving can be both a joyous and daunting task. When it comes to small business owners, gifts that cater to their unique needs, challenges, and lifestyle can make all the difference. Our editors have curated a list of some great gifts for small business owners we could find. These gifts range from functional to fun (or both!) and are available on Amazon and Etsy. We considered several factors, such as price range and usefulness, among others. There’s sure to be something below for the small business owner on your list!

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Tile Mate

They will never lose their keys again with the Mate by Tile. It uses Bluetooth technology to locate whatever it’s attached to keys, backpacks, purses, or anything else that they need to keep track of. And at under $25, this is a useful and well-thought gift.

Tile Mate

Buy on Amazon

Small Business Deals

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad

Everyone knows your best thoughts often happen when you’re away from your desk. They’ll never lose a great idea in the shower again with the AquaNote – a waterproof notepad and pen that attaches to any smooth surface. The notepad is 5.25” x 3.5” with 40 sheets of paper that are perforated for easy removal.

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad

Buy on Amazon

The Office Oasis Magnetic Desk Organizer

This desk organizer has a magnetic bottom and 6 adjustable compartments for easy rearranging and customization. It also has rubber feet to prevent it from sliding.

The Office Oasis Magnetic Desk Organizer

Buy on Amazon

Budget Template Packet for Small Business Owners

Help them get started setting up their finances with a template packet for budgets and other financials. This packet is downloadable and features templates for budgets, earning projections, and lots more.

Budget Template Packet for Small Business Owners

Buy on Etsy

World of Coffee Gift Set

The business owner who loves coffee may find their favorite new flavor in this sampler box. The World of Coffee sampler box includes 4, 1.8-ounce bags of specialty coffee from 4 different countries, as well as tasting notes and facts about the countries. It is available in ground or whole beans.

World of Coffee Gift Set

Buy on Amazon

Mini Buddha Board Art Set

Mini Buddha Board Art Set

Buy on Amazon

Hexagon Self-Adhesive Bulletin Board

This is a unique take on the standard corkboard – 8 hexagon-shaped self-adhesive bulletin boards to configure any way they choose. They will stick to any wall and would be a cool and helpful addition to anyone’s office.

Hexagon Self-Adhesive Bulletin Board

Buy on Amazon

Minding My Own Small Biz T-Shirt

They can proudly display their status as a small business owner with this unisex t-shirt. It comes in sizes XS – 2XL and in multiple colors.

Minding My Own Small Biz T-Shirt

Buy on Etsy

Corkcicle Travel Tumbler

This triple-insulated stainless steel keeps drinks cold for 9 hours and hot for 3. It holds 16 oz of their favorite hot or cold drink and features an ergonomic design and non-slip bottom to prevent spilling.

Corkcicle Travel Tumbler

Buy on Amazon

Air Plant Office Desk Décor

The mini man wooden sculpture has magnets in his hands and legs for endless posing options. And he comes with a low-maintenance air plant (Tillandsia Ionantha) to bring a touch of nature inside. This desk décor/toy is a unique gift sure to provide relaxation and fun.

Air Plant Office Desk Décor

Buy on Etsy

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote

A roomy and sturdy tote bag is a must-have for the busy entrepreneur. This highly praised tote by BAGGU can fit all their essential items and is made from sustainable, durable canvas that is made to last. A variety of colors are available.

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote

Buy on Amazon

Michael Scott Limbo Quote Poster

Michael Scott has some memorable quotes, but this one, in particular, is frankly underrated. When accused of “setting the bar low,” Michael explains his theory on that, which is a pretty good one. Everyone will get a chuckle out of this poster – especially the recipient.

Michael Scott Limbo Quote Poster

Buy on Etsy

Turkish Gourmet Snack Box

They’ll look forward to their snack break even more with this variety of exciting snacks from Turkey. The Turkish Munchies gift box comes with 21 full-sized snacks of different varieties – sweet, salty, savory, and more. All snacks are free from high fructose corn syrup and GMOs and are Kosher and Halal.

Turkish Gourmet Snack Box

Buy on Amazon

Gift Type Pros Cons Tech/Gadgets - Modern & relevant

- Can improve productivity

- Wide range of choices - Can be expensive

- Might become outdated soon

- Needs to match the owner's tech preferences Gift Baskets - Versatile & customizable

- A mix of different goodies

- Can cater to personal tastes - Some items might not be to the recipient's liking

- Perishable items have a short shelf life Coffee - Great for daily consumption

- A variety of flavors & types

- Can be part of a routine - Personal preference matters

- Some might not consume caffeine

- Storage can be an issue Desk Decor - Personalizes workspace

- Can be both functional & aesthetic - Limited desk space

- Personal taste varies

- Might not suit the office theme Plants - Boosts mood & improves air quality

- Wide variety of options

- Low maintenance varieties available - Some require care & attention

- Space might be limited

- Allergies or sensitivities to some plants Drinkware - Useful & practical

- Can be personalized

- Suitable for daily use - They might already have many

- Fragile items can break

- Takes up space Clothing - Can be personalized

- Suitable for various occasions

- A range of options & styles - Size & fit can be an issue

- Personal taste matters

- Care & washing instructions Wall Art - Personalizes & beautifies workspace

- Inspirational pieces can boost morale

- Range of styles & mediums - Wall space might be limited

- Personal taste varies

- Installation required for some pieces Toys/Games - Great for relaxation & breaks

- Can be a conversation starter

- Suitable for group activities - Might be considered unprofessional

- Space might be an issue

- Not everyone appreciates them

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.