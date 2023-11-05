GoDaddy Integrates Google’s Business Messages for Better Communication

GoDaddy is integrating Google’s Business Messages into GoDaddy Conversations. This partnership marks the first time a U.S. website builder has merged with Google’s communication platform, offering a unified inbox that streamlines interactions across various channels.

GoDaddy Conversations, a tool designed to simplify and organize customer communication for entrepreneurs, now allows users of GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing plans to receive and manage messages from consumers via Google Search and Maps directly. This integration signifies a monumental step for small business operators in enhancing customer engagement and responsiveness.

Lu Wang, senior director of product management at GoDaddy, emphasized the significance of this integration: “Conversations is the perfect all-in-one solution for entrepreneurs looking to simplify and streamline customer communications. As the first website builder and unified inbox provider in the U.S. to integrate Google’s Business Messages, GoDaddy customers will be connected in the places that matter the most.”

In an era where consumers interact with businesses across multiple platforms, including email, chat, and social media, GoDaddy Conversations’ unified inbox is a timely solution. It amalgamates and organizes customer interactions from various channels, significantly reducing confusion and saving time for small business owners.

Further enhancing its utility, GoDaddy Conversations provides access to other key communication channels. Customers using the Websites + Marketing solution, an all-in-one website builder complete with integrated marketing tools, can monitor their business communications through a single dashboard. This includes email, customer contact forms, website chat, and social media activities like direct messages, mentions, and comments.

Entrepreneurs eager to leverage this new feature can access GoDaddy Conversations via their Websites + Marketing account, setting a new precedent in streamlined digital customer communication.

Image: Godaddy