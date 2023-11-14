Grants Available to Help Small Businesses with Various Facade Improvements

Small business grants can be especially useful when it comes to making major improvements, like commercial building upgrades. Luckily, several communities recently launched small business grant programs to cover facade improvements and physical upgrades. Read about these grant programs and more in the list below.

North Sacramento Façade and Property Improvement and Transformative Reinvestment Grant Programs

Sacramento, California is opening a new round of grant funding to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations in North Sacramento. The city is offering a total of $3.5 million through two grant programs. The first is the North Sacramento Façade and Property Improvement Grant Program, which offers between $5,000 and $30,000 for exterior enhancements to businesses along Marysville Boulevard or Del Paso Boulevard. The second program is the North Sacramento Transformative Reinvestment Grant Program, which offers funding to businesses within District 2 boundaries to help create and retain jobs or expand. December 5 is the deadline to apply for both programs.

Vermont Small Business Technical Assistance Exchange Grant Program

Vermont is dedicating $1.25 million to its Small Business Technical Assistance Exchange grant program. The program aims to support 183 small business projects around the state, prioritizing businesses owned by women, veterans, BIPOC, formerly incarcerated people, people with disabilities, rural residents, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and residents aged 25 and younger or 55 and older. Through the program, businesses can request up to $4,000 for a projects that meet the program’s requirements. Eligible projects may include anything from website development to legal services. To qualify, businesses must be operational in Vermont for at least 12 months from the date of application submission. Businesses must also have annual revenues between $5,000 and $5 million and fewer than 50 employees. The online application portal is available now.

Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program

The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program is now accepting applications from eligible businesses in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. are partnering to facilitate the program, using funds from the America Rescue Plan Act. Busnesses can use funds to cover various physical improvements like painting, lighting, or accessibility upgrades. Businesses not selected during the first funding round can still apply for funding during the second round. December 31 is the deadline to apply.

Braintree Small Business Grants

Braintree, Massachusetts is allocating $300,000 in pandemic relief funds to a new small business grant program. Eligible small businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help ehance their infrastructure, streamline operations, or bolster digital capabilities. There are a wide range of eligible projects, from storefront enhancementsto hiring professional consultants.

Integro Bank Foundation Grant Program Donation Page

Phoenix-based Integro Bank recently announced the launch of the online donation landing page for its foundation. This new online donation system will allow the Integro Bank Foundation to offer grants that support businesses and nonprofit organizations in the community. The foundation also plans to offer advisory services to small businesses and startups using this funding.

Small Business Deals

The Ozarks Small Business Incubator Grant Writing 101

The Ozarks Small Business Incubator is holding a workshop this month to help local entrepreneurs secure grant funding. The workshop, called Grant Writing 101: How to Write a Winning Proposal, will take place on November 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop will go over the fundamental principles of grant writing and how to find potential funding sources. Interested entrepreneurs can sign up for the program online now.