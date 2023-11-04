Small Business Grants Support Agriculture and Other Struggling Industries

Agriculture is one of many industries that are currently in a state of flux. As businesses navigate these changes, small business grants can provide much-needed stability. Read about this week’s small business grants for agriculture and other industries below.

American Farmland Trust Brighter Future Fund

Tractor Supply Company and American Farmland Trust recently partnered to provide a $10,000 grant to a small farming business. This grant is part of a larger, ongoing grant program of the American Farmland Trust called The Brighter Future Fund. The program originally launched in 2020 to support farmers through the COVID-19 pandemic, changing markets, and severe weather issues. Tillamook provided a large donation to kickstart the program, which is now also financially supported by Tractor Supply. The latest grant has already been awarded, but the ongoing program is likely to provide even more funding opportunities in the future.

Washington, D.C. FY24 Business to Business: Service Providers Grant

The DC Department of Small and Local Business Development recently announced a new application period for its FY24 Business to Business: Service Providers Grant. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $50,000. And they can use funds to provide support and services to other businesses through various programs like business development courses or marketing programs. Overall, the program has $400,000 in funding available to provide direct service provision grants. Eligibility applications are due by November 21.

Jackson Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority in Jackson, Michigan, recently announced a new grant program to support business growth across the city, especially in Southside Jackson. The Jackson Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund will provide direct financial assistance to business owners, with three distinct funding categories available. Real Estate/Capital Grants are available to help business owners cover building or space enhancement costs. Business/Operating Grants can cover general operating expenses. Technical Assistance Grants can help business owners obtain marketing, legal, accounting, and technology-related services. To qualify, applicants must own a small business within Jackson city limits and have at least one year in business. The city is also giving priority to businesses in the MLK Corridor. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in funding from each category.

Crisfield Small Business Retention Assistance Grant

Crisfield, Maryland, is planning to use $150,000 of its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a small business grant program. Through the Small Business Retention Assistance Grant, the city plans to award $3,000 grants to 50 local shops to help with operational needs. To qualify, applicants must have at least one year in business, have fewer than 25 employees, and not be a franchise or national corporation. December 5 is the deadline to apply.

Washington State Trade Expansion Program Grant

Washington’s Department of Commerce recently received a $1 million grant to support the state’s small businesses that want to start or grow their exporting operations. This grant is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program, which has awarded a total of $20 million to 49 states this year. In Washington, the state commerce department plans to offer export vouchers of up to $10,000 to reimburse business owners for various export-related expenses.

Small Business Deals

Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund

The Mission Economic Development Corporation in Mission, Texas, is launching a $200,000 fund to support local small businesses. Through the program, called Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund, eligible businesses can receive up to $15,000 to cover various facility improvements, expansions, or working capital expenses. The program was originally launched in 2013 as a months-long competition modeled after the hit TV show Shark Tank. Through the years, the program has awarded $600,000 to about 40 small businesses. This year, the competition part of the program is on hold, so businesses just need to apply. To qualify, businesses must be located within Mission, have fewer than 30 employees, and produce less than $1 million in annual revenue. November 30 is the deadline to apply.