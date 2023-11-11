12 Top Green Screen Software Options for Video Editing

As we continue to hold meetings online, what’s in the background of videos has come more into focus. As businesses continue to run virtual meetings and create video content, tools like green screen software can be incredibly helpful.

Many use green screens as a virtual background as a backdrop for video calls, video content, and more. We’ll go through some of the best green screen software options currently available for businesses and individuals to use.

If you want to learn green screen basics, check out the tips WeVideo gives in this video:

What is Green Screen Software?

At its core, green screen software is a specialized tool designed to facilitate the process of compositing and manipulating videos or images. It allows users to replace a specific color (usually green or blue) in their footage with a different background or visual element. This technique is commonly used in the film and video production industry to create stunning visual effects, but its applications extend far beyond Hollywood.

With green screen software, video editing becomes easier and more dynamic, making the resulting video look much more professional. You can use green screen video editors to add elements to your video, remove and replace backgrounds, fix sound quality, and more. Relatedly, chroma key software is used to isolate specific colors or remove them altogether to create a more professional look. Green screen software also enables users to replace colors in the video as well, using blue screens or green screens.

This versatile tool empowers small business owners and entrepreneurs to unleash their creativity and enhance the visual quality of their content, regardless of their filming location or budget constraints. Green Screen Software is not just a Hollywood secret; it’s a game-changer for anyone looking to create impactful and engaging videos and presentations.

Why You Should Consider Green Screen Software for Your Business

Green screen software isn’t just for Hollywood; it can be a game-changer for your business. Here are some compelling reasons to consider using green screen software:

Better Video Quality: Green screen software elevates the quality of your video content, making it more engaging and professional. No Worrying About Suitable Backgrounds: Say goodbye to the stress of finding the perfect background for your videos. Green screen software allows you to replace backgrounds effortlessly. Ease of Use: Most green screen editors feature a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with just a few clicks.

Why is Green Screen Software Important for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs?

Green Screen Software offers small business owners and entrepreneurs a powerful means to enhance their content and leave a lasting impression. Here’s why it’s vital for your business:

Enhanced Visual Appeal: With Green Screen Software, you can seamlessly superimpose subjects onto various backgrounds, instantly transforming the look and feel of your videos and presentations. Professional Quality: It empowers you to achieve the level of visual sophistication typically associated with larger production budgets, giving your content a polished and professional edge. Versatility: Whether you’re filming in a home office, a small studio, or on-location, Green Screen Software provides the flexibility to place your subjects in diverse settings, enhancing storytelling and engagement. Cost-Efficiency: By reducing the need for physical sets or elaborate locations, Green Screen Software can significantly lower production costs, making it accessible for small businesses with limited budgets. Creative Freedom: You have the creative freedom to transport your audience to any location or scenario, enabling you to convey your message or tell your story in a unique and impactful way.

In short, Green Screen Software empowers small business owners and entrepreneurs to level the playing field in the world of visual content creation. It’s a tool that opens doors to creativity, professionalism, and visual excellence, allowing you to capture your audience’s attention and make your brand stand out.

Selecting the 12 Best Green Screen Software Options: Our Criteria

At Small Business Trends, we’ve established a set of criteria that are essential when selecting the best Green Screen Software options, along with a scale of importance for each:

Security Features (Score: 9/10)

Reliable encryption for protecting your creative assets

Secure cloud storage options for your video files

Data privacy measures to safeguard sensitive content

User Interface and Ease of Use (Score: 8/10)

Intuitive and user-friendly interface for effortless editing

Efficient tools for keying and compositing

Streamlined workflow for quick and hassle-free projects

Compatibility (Score: 9/10)

Seamless integration with your preferred operating system

Support for a wide range of video formats and resolutions

Compatibility with external hardware (e.g., cameras, microphones)

Keying and Masking Features (Score: 10/10)

Advanced green screen keying capabilities for precise results

Comprehensive masking tools for fine-tuning selections

Real-time preview of your keyed footage for accuracy

Visual Effects and Filters (Score: 7/10)

A library of built-in effects and filters for creative enhancements

Customization options to add unique touches to your videos

The ability to import additional effects or overlays for versatility

Export and Sharing Options (Score: 8/10)

Diverse export formats (MP4, AVI, etc.) to suit your needs

Direct sharing options to social media platforms for convenience

High-quality output settings for professional use

Performance and Speed (Score: 9/10)

Smooth rendering and playback to enhance productivity

Minimal lag or slowdown during video editing

Efficient utilization of system resources for optimal performance

Customer Support (Score: 7/10)

Responsive customer support team to assist with any queries

Access to online resources such as FAQs and user forums

Regular software updates and bug fixes for improved functionality

Pricing and Licensing (Score: 8/10)

Competitive pricing plans, including options for monthly or lifetime licenses

Availability of a free trial or demo version for testing

Licensing flexibility for multiple users, if necessary

Each criterion is scored out of 10 to indicate its importance in selecting the best Green Screen Software. With this framework, we aim to guide you in making an informed choice that aligns with your business needs.

12 Best Green Screen Software Options

To help with the selection process, we’ve rounded up some of the best green screen software options, including a green screen editor and the best chroma key software to help you create amazing videos.

1. WeVideo Video Editing Software

WeVideo is a green screen editing software for green screen video production. Using chroma key effects, video editors can create virtual settings and add effects by simply uploading their videos directly onto the platform.

Pricing: Billed annually, with plans starting at $4 a month for 30 minutes of video content up to $36 a month. Monthly plans are available starting at $9.99, with a free trial.

2. VSDC Free Video Editor

VSDC Free Video Editor is a free video editing software that has includes basic editing tools and more advanced video editing tools. In addition, VSDC Free Video Editor is a free chroma key software that supports popular video formats, green background removal, video effects, tools, and export options. The pro version has some additional functionalities that could prove to be useful, but the free version also offers a lot for videos.

Pricing: Free, pro version is a one-time purchase for $19.99

3. Adobe Premiere Chroma Key Features

Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular choices for editing green screen videos because of the powerful features it offers. The Ultra Key feature is designed specifically as a green screen feature, and there are plenty of other tools to help elevate video content. Adobe Premiere and the suite of programs can also be used as a green screen photo software, and to add other kinds of visual effects.

Pricing: Monthly pricing starting at $20.99

4. Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a great video editing tool to use for green screen background video editing because it doesn’t have a steep learning curve. It’s available for Macs and PCs and is packed with a lot of video editing features, including tools, effects, access to royalty-free images, video clips to help you make creative videos with green screen effects. With Wondershare Filmora, video content can be greatly enhanced while also making the essential edits to make the video look more professional overall.

Pricing: Lifetime pricing is $146, annual plans are $106.96

5. iMovie

iMovie is useful for creating green screen videos for Mac users. It’s a free green screen editor available on Apple products. It is useful for general video editing, chroma keying, and creating a green screen clip alongside other green screens for video.

Pricing: Free on Mac products

6. Camtasia

Camtasia enables users to create a professional video recording quickly and easily or edit videos as needed. It doesn’t have a steep learning curve and includes premade templates, chroma key tools, and other features to make it easier to edit video. It’s best used as a live streaming software to edit videos via screen recording. The free version is for a limited time, and will have most of the features available.

Pricing: Free trial available. Pricing is in GBP, £267.47, so please factor in conversion rates.

7.Hitfilm Express

Hitfilm Express is a fantastic free green screen tool, doubling as a video editing software for visual effects and more. Its intuitive interface makes it an easy-to-use video editor, while also providing professional-grade VFX tools that empower users to craft incredible video content. Additionally, Hitfilm Express offers a range of features for streamlining video clip editing, with optional add-ons for further customization.

Pricing: Free, add-ons are individually priced

8.Openshot

Openshot is an award-winning open-source video editor for both beginners and more advanced video editors. It’s a cross platform video editor that works on Linux, Mac, and Windows. Openshot features unlimited tracks for backgrounds, powerful editing tools, chroma key tool effects, and other valuable features for video editors. It can be used with a green or blue screen for chroma keying, as well as basic video editing as needed.

Pricing: Free, but accept donations via PayPal

9. Manycam

For live video streaming and a virtual camera, Manycam is the best option. It allows for virtual backgrounds, has a whiteboard feature, and users can also add video effects. It’s not a traditional video editor like some of the other tools mentioned, but better used for making live videos more engaging. Manycam has a lot of great features to make live stream videos more interactive and fun.

Pricing: Starts at $39 per year, up to $99 per year

10. Movavi Video Editor

Movavi Video Editor is a video editing tool for Mac and Windows users that helps them create powerful video content. Movavi features essential editing tools alongside more advanced effects such as chroma keying, green screen video editing, slow motion features, and other tools to help make video content more dynamic.

Pricing: Annual subscriptions start at £115.95. Please note that the pricing is in GBP, so make sure to factor in conversion rates.

11. OBS Studio

OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free and open source software that can be used for video recording and as a live streaming software across many platforms. OBS Studio is a free green screen software with a lot of great features, making it great value. It includes dynamic video editing features, chroma key options, an audio mixer, and a host of tools to make your green screen video look even better.

Pricing: Free

12. CapCut

CapCut is a versatile video editing tool that offers green screen capabilities and more. It’s known for its user-friendly interface and an array of editing features, including chroma key effects, transitions, and creative tools. With CapCut, you can easily create engaging videos, add virtual backgrounds, and enhance your content with special effects.

Pricing: Free

Table: Comparison of the Best Green Screen Software Options

This table provides an overview of the key features and pricing options for each green screen software, making it easier for you to choose the one that best suits your needs:

Green Screen Software Description Pricing 1. WeVideo Video Editing Software Green screen editing software with chroma key effects. Billed annually, starting at $4/month. 2. VSDC Free Video Editor Free video editor with basic and advanced video editing tools, including chroma key support. Free, pro version for a one-time $19.99. 3. Adobe Premiere Chroma Key Powerful video editing software with the Ultra Key feature designed for green screen editing. Monthly pricing starting at $20.99. 4. Wondershare Filmora User-friendly video editing tool for Macs and PCs with green screen capabilities and creative features. Lifetime pricing: $146, annual: $106.96. 5. iMovie Free green screen editor for Mac users, suitable for general video editing and chroma keying. Free on Mac products. 6. Camtasia Video recording and editing software with templates, chroma key tools, and live streaming capabilities. Free trial available, pricing varies. 7. Hitfilm Express Free green screen tool with professional-grade VFX tools and an intuitive interface. Free, add-ons are individually priced. 8. Openshot Award-winning open-source video editor with chroma keying support, unlimited tracks, and powerful editing tools. Free, accepts donations via PayPal. 9. Manycam Best for live video streaming, virtual backgrounds, and interactive features. Starts at $39/year, up to $99/year. 10. Movavi Video Editor Video editing tool for Mac and Windows users with chroma keying and advanced editing effects. Annual subscriptions starting at £115.95. 11. OBS Studio Free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming, featuring chroma keying and dynamic editing. Free.

How to Choose the Best Green Screen Software

Choosing the right green screen programs is about identifying all the features you need to create high-quality videos and simplify the editing process. There a few different factors to consider when evaluating the best green screen software.

Advanced Features:

Look for programs that offer basic video editing alongside more advanced features to help you enhance and improve the green screen effect. This can include adding visual effects, background layers, motion tracking, slow motion, and others.

Cross-platform support

It’s crucial to ensure that your green screen editor is compatible with the devices and media files you’ll be using. Ideally, the video editing software should work on Mac and Windows at a minimum.

Control over details

A dedicated green screen software should offer you a lot of control to edit videos as needed and helpful green screen features to add more detail and depth to your video content. Many software platforms offer easy editing for green screen or blue screen videos, and the right green screen software should be able to give you more power over editing.

What program is best for green screen?

The best program for green screen video is Wondershare Filmora. It has an easy to use interface, lots of powerful tools to make video content look even better, and it’s easy to upload videos directly and start editing.

What is the best free green screen software to use?

The best free green screen software is Open Broadcaster Software (OBS). It includes options to make editing green screens easier, as well as live streams and other types of video content entirely for free. OBS also provides audio/video mixing options as well to improve sound quality and production value for videos.

What green screen apps do Youtubers use?

YouTubers have a wide range of options available when it comes to using a green screen app. Some of the best green screen apps include:

Camtasia

Wondershare Filmora

Manycam

Openshot