10 Businesses You Can Start to Target the Hipster Crowd

Looking for a fun group of young consumers to target for your business? You might be interested in starting a business aimed at the hipster crowd. To do that, you’ll need a trendy idea and some unique products or offerings. Here are some business ideas that you might consider if you want to target the hipster crowd.

Our Methodology: Hipster Business Ideas

Here’s the methodology we used to evaluate potential hipster business opportunities:

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Unique and Niche Market Appeal (Rating: 9/10)

Hipster-oriented businesses typically thrive in niche markets. We evaluated ideas that offer unique, unconventional products or experiences, such as artisanal crafts, vintage clothing stores, or specialty cafes.

Authenticity and Experience Focus (Rating: 8/10)

Authenticity is key in attracting a hipster clientele. We considered business ideas that prioritize genuine experiences, craftsmanship, or storytelling, such as independent bookstores, record shops, or galleries showcasing local art.

Sustainability and Eco-friendliness (Rating: 8/10)

Given the hipster community’s often strong focus on sustainability, we looked at environmentally friendly business ideas. This includes concepts like zero-waste stores, sustainable fashion, or organic eateries.

Community Engagement and Cultural Connection (Rating: 7/10)

Hipster businesses often serve as community hubs. We favored ideas that foster community engagement and cultural connections, such as local performance venues, community workshops, or co-working spaces for artists.

Small Business Deals

Innovation and Artisanal Quality (Rating: 7/10)

Innovation, especially in the form of artisanal quality and handmade goods, was a major factor. We considered businesses that could offer handcrafted products, bespoke services, or innovative takes on traditional items.

Digital Presence and Social Media Savvy (Rating: 7/10)

A strong digital presence is crucial to appeal to the hipster market, known for its tech-savviness. We evaluated business ideas that could effectively leverage social media and online marketing, such as online vintage stores or niche lifestyle blogs.

Scalability and Lifestyle Alignment (Rating: 7/10)

Finally, we looked at the scalability of the business ideas and their alignment with a lifestyle-oriented approach. This includes considering whether the business can grow while maintaining its unique appeal and whether it aligns with the lifestyle of its target demographic.

Hipster Business Ideas

Start a Coffee Shop

Coffee is popular among a huge variety of consumers. If you want to start a coffee shop aimed specifically at the hipster crowd, you can offer some specialty flavors or blends that appeal to younger consumers, like cold brew or drip coffee. Or you could even focus on creating a unique environment for your coffee shop, potentially incorporating some art from local artists or hosting events like open mic nights or live bands. Why not take a look at coffee shops around the world for inspiration.

Establish a Used Book Store

Online booksellers like Amazon have put plenty of brick and mortar bookstores out of business. But some people, including many in the hipster crowd, still appreciate the experience and feel of buying books in person. And you can start a used bookstore without having to invest a huge amount of time or money.

Launch a Vintage Record Store

Old school record stores like Stormy Records have also experienced a bit of a resurgence in recent years, due in no small part to young consumers. If you’re a fan of music and have the ability to grow a collection of old records to sell, starting a vintage record store can be a fairly attainable goal.

Found an Old Fashioned Paper Goods Store

Like the idea of selling handmade or well-designed products to consumers in person? Old fashioned paper goods like cards or letterpress prints are gaining popularity among hip consumers. So you can open your own store to peddle those products and highlight the work of some talented designers and artisans.

Create an Artisan Donut Shop

Everyone loves a good donut. But if you want to target a hipster crowd, you’ll probably need some more exciting dessert offerings. Donuts are still popular. But you can make your donut shop stand out by offering some artisan varieties and interesting flavors. Luckily, there are already plenty of great independent donut shops out there that you can draw inspiration from.

Open a Tattoo Business

Tattoos are also fairly popular among the hipster crowd. You’ll need some licenses and permits in order to get started. But if you can create a cool environment and offer quality service, you could very well attract a large enough group of young consumers to run a profitable tattoo business.

Operate a Second Hand Shop

If the thrill of uncovering unique and quality vintage or second-hand items resonates with you, consider diving into the world of second-hand retail. By curating your shop with meticulous care and filling it with distinctive pieces, you have the power to create a haven that draws a youthful, hip crowd. Each item has a story to tell, and your store becomes a repository of nostalgia, capturing the essence of bygone eras while catering to the tastes of the present. Your second-hand shop can be a treasure trove that not only appeals to the hip crowd but also cultivates a sense of nostalgia and individuality in all who enter.

Roll Out a Food Truck

Opening a full-service restaurant is expensive, risky and old-fashioned. If you want to start a food business that appeals to young, hip consumers, you need to start a food truck. You’ll still have to get some of the permits and inspections that you’d need for a restaurant business, but the other expenses can be greatly reduced.

Look Into a Foodie Franchise

If you’re more interested in starting an actual restaurant, there are still some trendy options out there. Going the franchise route can make starting a restaurant even easier. And there are plenty of franchise opportunities out there that appeal to foodies and hip consumers.

Go Into the Vintage Sign Business

Businesses trying to appeal to hipsters and millennials may need special signage for their establishments. Older looking signs, repurposed vintage letters or even light-up signs can really appeal to those businesses and consumers.

Each of these entrepreneurial avenues taps into the essence of what makes the hip crowd tick: a penchant for authenticity, a desire for unconventional experiences, and an appreciation for craftsmanship and history. Whether it’s through curating vintage items, serving delectable dishes on wheels, exploring franchise opportunities, or crafting nostalgic signage, you’re embarking on a journey that resonates with the pulse of contemporary culture while catering to the desires of the hip consumer base.

Crafting a Memorable Brand for Your Hipster Business

Creating a successful business for the hipster crowd goes beyond just having a unique concept—it’s about building a brand that resonates with their values and aesthetics. Here’s how you can craft a memorable brand for your hipster-focused venture:

Authenticity is Key: Hipsters appreciate authenticity and are drawn to businesses that have a genuine story to tell. Share your journey, values, and the inspiration behind your business. Let customers feel like they’re part of something real and meaningful.

Hipsters appreciate authenticity and are drawn to businesses that have a genuine story to tell. Share your journey, values, and the inspiration behind your business. Let customers feel like they’re part of something real and meaningful. Embrace Minimalistic Design: Clean, minimalistic design is a hallmark of hipster aesthetics. Incorporate simple yet eye-catching logos, packaging, and store layouts. Focus on earthy, muted colors, and use sustainable materials whenever possible.

Clean, minimalistic design is a hallmark of hipster aesthetics. Incorporate simple yet eye-catching logos, packaging, and store layouts. Focus on earthy, muted colors, and use sustainable materials whenever possible. Curate an Engaging Online Presence: Utilize social media platforms to showcase your products, behind-the-scenes moments, and the lifestyle your business represents. Engage with your audience through visually appealing content that aligns with hipster sensibilities.

Utilize social media platforms to showcase your products, behind-the-scenes moments, and the lifestyle your business represents. Engage with your audience through visually appealing content that aligns with hipster sensibilities. Collaborate with Local Artists: Partner with local artists and creators to infuse your business with originality and community spirit. Collaborative art projects, limited-edition merchandise, or even custom packaging designed by local artists can enhance your brand’s appeal.

Partner with local artists and creators to infuse your business with originality and community spirit. Collaborative art projects, limited-edition merchandise, or even custom packaging designed by local artists can enhance your brand’s appeal. Highlight Sustainability Efforts: Hipsters often value environmentally friendly choices. If your business is committed to sustainability, make it a central part of your brand identity. Use eco-friendly materials, promote ethical practices, and share your efforts to reduce your environmental impact.

Hipsters often value environmentally friendly choices. If your business is committed to sustainability, make it a central part of your brand identity. Use eco-friendly materials, promote ethical practices, and share your efforts to reduce your environmental impact. Cultivate a Sense of Community: Hipsters enjoy being part of a like-minded community. Organize events, workshops, or gatherings that resonate with your brand’s identity. Encourage customers to share their experiences, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.

Hipsters enjoy being part of a like-minded community. Organize events, workshops, or gatherings that resonate with your brand’s identity. Encourage customers to share their experiences, fostering a sense of belonging and connection. Personalize the Customer Experience: Provide a personalized shopping experience that goes beyond transactions. Engage customers in conversations, offer recommendations based on their preferences, and make them feel like their choices are valued.

Provide a personalized shopping experience that goes beyond transactions. Engage customers in conversations, offer recommendations based on their preferences, and make them feel like their choices are valued. Tell Stories through Products: Each product you offer can tell a story. Whether it’s the origin of ingredients, the craftsmanship behind a piece, or the inspiration for a design, weaving narratives into your products enhances their appeal and creates a deeper connection.

Each product you offer can tell a story. Whether it’s the origin of ingredients, the craftsmanship behind a piece, or the inspiration for a design, weaving narratives into your products enhances their appeal and creates a deeper connection. Foster a Sense of Discovery: Hipsters enjoy discovering hidden gems. Create an atmosphere of exploration within your business—whether it’s through rotating product selections, secret menu items, or exclusive releases. Encourage customers to find something new with each visit.

Hipsters enjoy discovering hidden gems. Create an atmosphere of exploration within your business—whether it’s through rotating product selections, secret menu items, or exclusive releases. Encourage customers to find something new with each visit. Adapt and Evolve: Hipster trends and tastes can change quickly. Stay attuned to shifts in culture, aesthetics, and preferences. Be open to adapting your brand and offerings to remain relevant while staying true to your core values.

Aspect Description Authenticity is Key Share your genuine story, values, and business inspiration to resonate with hipsters' appreciation for authenticity. Embrace Minimalistic Design Incorporate clean, eye-catching logos, packaging, and layouts in earthy tones for a hallmark hipster aesthetic. Engaging Online Presence Utilize social media to showcase products, behind-the-scenes, and align visually appealing content with hipster style. Collaborate with Local Artists Infuse originality and community spirit by partnering with local creators for unique art projects and packaging. Highlight Sustainability Embrace eco-friendly practices and materials to appeal to hipsters' value for environmental responsibility. Cultivate a Sense of Community Organize events and workshops that resonate with your brand, fostering a sense of belonging and connection. Personalize Customer Experience Engage in conversations, offer recommendations, and make customers feel valued beyond transactions. Tell Stories through Products Weave narratives into your products, sharing origin, craftsmanship, and inspiration for a deeper connection. Foster a Sense of Discovery Create an atmosphere of exploration with unique selections, encouraging customers to discover new offerings. Adapt and Evolve Stay attuned to trends and tastes, adapting your brand and offerings while remaining true to core values.

Remember, building a brand is an ongoing journey. It’s about consistently delivering on your promises, fostering connections, and growing alongside your community of loyal customers. By crafting a brand that aligns with hipster values and aspirations, you can create a lasting impact and thrive in this dynamic market.

Crafting a Remarkable Hipster Brand: A Pathway to Lasting Impact

Targeting the hipster crowd in your entrepreneurial journey requires more than just a catchy concept; it’s about weaving a brand that resonates with their ethos and aesthetic preferences. Crafting such a memorable brand involves a careful blend of authenticity, design, community, and sustainability. By following the steps outlined above, you can navigate the realm of hipster-focused business and establish a brand that not only captures attention but also creates lasting connections.

The essence of authenticity lies in sharing your business journey and values, allowing customers to be part of a genuine narrative. Minimalistic design, characterized by simple yet captivating visuals, embodies the spirit of the hipster culture. Engaging online presence, collaboration with local artists, and sustainability efforts all contribute to your brand’s uniqueness and alignment with the values cherished by hipsters.

At the heart of it all, community and personalization thrive. Creating a sense of belonging through events and personalized experiences fosters loyalty. Integrating storytelling into your products allows for deeper connections, and encouraging discovery fuels the thrill of exploration that hipsters adore. Adaptability is paramount, ensuring that your brand remains in sync with evolving trends and preferences while staying true to its core principles.

As you embark on your journey, remember that building a hipster brand is more than just transactional; it’s about creating a lifestyle and experience that resonates. Through your brand, you have the opportunity to not only meet the needs of the hipster crowd but also to enrich their lives in a meaningful way. This dynamic market offers boundless possibilities for innovation and creativity, allowing you to leave an indelible mark on the world of hipster-inspired entrepreneurship.

Embrace the challenge, channel your creativity, and embark on the path to crafting a remarkable hipster brand that stands the test of time.

* * *

Are there any businesses not on the list. Leave suggestions in the comments below.

Related reading: 51 Business Ideas for 2020