12 Best Hotel Franchise Choices

The hotel franchise industry has grown significantly in the last decade. In 2010, about 70% of branded hotels were franchise operations, but by 2019 that figure had jumped to about 80%, according to research by JLL.1

Most brands are recognizable names. Travelodge, Motel 6, Super 8 and Red Roof Inn may come to mind. But did you know that hotel franchises also include premier names like Marriott, Hilton and Wyndham? Just imagine your future. As a franchisee, you could become the owner of a hotel with a sign emblazoned with the logo of one of the biggest hotel brands in the industry.

In this article, we cover the best hotel franchise choices for individuals thinking about buying a franchise. At the end, we also include helpful pointers for how to choose a hotel franchise in light of current trends.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Hotel Franchise for Small Business Owners: Our Methodology

Selecting the right hotel franchise can be a game-changer for your venture. Here are the key criteria to consider, along with their importance on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most important:

Brand Reputation (5/5): The reputation of the hotel brand is crucial. A well-known and respected brand can attract more guests and boost your business.

Location (5/5): The location of your hotel can significantly impact its success. Consider factors like proximity to tourist attractions, business districts, and accessibility.

Franchise Support (4/5): Evaluate the level of support the franchise provides, including training, marketing assistance, and ongoing guidance.

Costs and Fees (4/5): Analyze the initial investment, franchise fees, and ongoing royalty costs. Ensure they align with your budget and revenue expectations.

Quality and Standards (5/5): Maintaining consistent quality is essential in the hotel industry. Ensure the franchise has strict quality standards and regular inspections.

Market Research (3/5): Conduct thorough market research to understand the demand for your chosen franchise in the area. Market saturation can affect your success.

Flexibility (3/5): Assess the level of flexibility the franchise offers in terms of room customization, pricing, and management style.

Brand Loyalty (4/5): Investigate customer loyalty to the brand. A strong loyal customer base can lead to repeat business and positive reviews.

Local Competition (4/5): Analyze the competition in the local market. A franchise with less local competition may have a better chance of thriving.

Ownership Terms (3/5): Review the franchise agreement carefully, especially regarding the length of the contract and exit options.

Technology Integration (3/5): In today’s digital age, a franchise that offers modern technology solutions for booking and guest services can be a significant advantage.

Customer Reviews (4/5): Read customer reviews of existing franchises under the same brand to gauge customer satisfaction and identify potential issues.

Best Full Service Hotel Franchises

A full-service hotel is one which provides a variety of guest services and amenities, either included in the price or carrying an additional price tag per service. Services mean things like restaurants, room service, a daily newspaper, conference rooms, turn-down service and more. Other terms for these properties can include upscale, midscale, and luxury or premier brands. Boutique hotels may fit in this definition. Here are the top full-service hotel franchises:

1. Hilton

Hilton is a very recognizable brand name in the hotel industry and a leader in the hotel franchise industry. They have offices, hotels, and resorts in the North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. This hospitality company has been franchising since 1965. Franchisees offer assistance with design and construction, management, and sales. The brand also has an extensive rewards program to bring in repeat customers.

The franchise fee for this hotel franchise is $75,000. And the total upfront investment ranges from $29,162,700 to $111,963,150.

2. Wyndham

Wyndham is a hotel brand with more than 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries. The company offers an innovative tech platform to help franchisees and teams manage operations easily. They also offer marketing assistance, personalized support, and multiple hotel franchise models to choose from. The Wyndham Hotel Group also offers more than 20 hotel brands for those interested.

The fee for Wyndham brand franchises is $150,500. And the initial investment ranges from $42,112,580 to $69,188,897.

3. Marriott

Marriott International Inc. is a worldwide franchisor of hotels and lodging. It is also a premier name in the hotel business. There are more than 7,400 properties throughout 135 countries. And the loyalty program has more than 140 million members. The company takes an owner-centric approach to its franchise program. So they customize opportunities to each franchise. And it’s not just the Marriott brand. The Marriott Group offers more than 30 hotel franchise models, from the Ritz-Carlton to Courtyard.

The franchise fee for Marriott resorts is $120,000. And the startup investment for new resorts range from $74,129,490 to $117,209,490.

4. Hyatt

Hyatt specializes in fully personalized and collaborative relationships with franchisees. The company has been operating since 1957 and has about 700 hotel franchise locations across 56 countries. In addition to the Hyatt brand, the company operates a variety of specialized properties, including Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Place, and Miraval. The brand has a team of development experts to work closely with each new franchise operator as they get new hotel locations up and running.

The franchise fee for new hotels ranges from $60,000 to $100,000. And the initial investment ranges from $13,645,000 to $153,723,000.

5. Sheraton

Sheraton is a hotel franchise that is actually under the Marriott Group as of 2016. But it’s a recognizable brand that even has its own offshoots like Four Points by Sheraton. The franchisor has actually been around since 1937. So it has built plenty of brand recognition through the years. There are nearly 450 properties in 74 countries around the world. And the brand is part of the luxury tier of resorts, especially popular with international travelers.

The fee for new franchises ranges from $85,000 to $150,000. And startup investment ranges from $53,521,090 to $82,627,590.

Best Economy Hotel Franchise Choices

Economy hotels bring you basic accommodations at budget room rates. You get no-frills rooms and suites to accommodate families. Expect hotel rooms to be clean and comfortable but not luxurious. Also known as limited-service hotels or budget motels, they keep costs low by cutting back on services and keeping the properties smaller. For example, there may be no restaurant, or just a coffee shop or continental breakfast in the morning. Here are the best economy hotel franchises and motel franchises:

6. Hampton by Hilton

Hampton by Hilton operates both Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. The latter is a slightly more upscale option. But both are generally great for budget conscious travelers. Part of the Hilton Hotels family, the hotel franchise focuses on basic amenities like cleanliness and free wifi. It’s also popular with practical minded travelers. The hotel chain has been around since 1983 and has more than 2,000 locations around the world.

The fee for new Hampton by Hilton franchises is $75,000. And upfront costs range from $7,662,800 to $14,821,500.

7. Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn is part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group. Holiday Inn has more than 740 open locations in the Americas. There are also Holiday Inn Express, Club Vacations, and Resorts that offer slightly different experiences. The locations are built to be efficient and comfortable. But many also offer extras like restaurants. And since the Intercontinental Hotels Group is one of the largest hotel groups around the world, franchisees also get access to plenty of resources like a popular loyalty program and robust tech platform.

The franchise fee is $50,000. And the total initial investment ranges from $7,544,298 to $24,836,120.

Note: The Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) is also the parent of several other hotel brands that may be worth checking out for franchises. Those include: Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, and a boutique hotel called Hotel Indigo.

8. Motel 6

Motel 6 has some of the highest brand recognition in the budget lodging sector. The franchise business has been in operation for more than 55 years and has one of the most active nationwide ad campaigns. Motel 6 currently has target markets available for development across the United States, along with select hotel franchises around the rest of the world.

The fee for new Motel 6 franchises is $35,000. And the initial investment ranges from $2,617,700 to $3,868,600.

9. Super 8

Super 8 is a budget lodging brand owned by the Wyndham Hotels Group. Known for being authentic and dependable, Super 8 operates more than 2,900 hotel franchise locations across four continents. This makes it one of the largest hotel chains in the economy sector. In addition to rooms and suites, many of these locations also offer meeting rooms and breakfast options.

The franchise fee starts at $25,000. And the startup costs range from $169,270 to $3,572,460.

10. Days Inn

Days Inn is another popular Wyndham brand. The Days Inn hotel franchise focuses on clean, comfortable accommodations. There are nearly 1,700 properties around the world. And the rising sun logo is one of the most recognizable in the hotel industry. The company has more than 40 years of experience franchising. So they provide new franchisees with plenty of training and resources to get up and running successfully.