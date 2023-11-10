In the News: Grants Up To $50,000 for Small Businesses Across Different Sectors

When times are tough, grants are a lifesaver for small farms because they give them the money they need without making them pay it back. With these funds, farmers can buy new equipment, make up for losses caused by natural disasters, and try out new ways of farming that will make their businesses more sustainable and resilient. Grants also help markets grow, which helps small farms reach new customers and make their goods more varied. These grants help agricultural businesses get through hard times by relieving financial stress. They also help keep the food supply chain stable, which shows how important they are to the overall economy.

Agriculture is one of many industries that are currently in a state of flux. As businesses navigate these changes, small business grants can provide much-needed stability. Take a look at the grants available for small businesses in and outside of agriculture.

Small Business News November 10, 2023

In the roundup this week, you can read about the announcement the IRS made regarding the cap increase on contributions to 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) plans for 2024. The IRS has also launched Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) – tailored specifically for businesses dealing in clean vehicles. There is also tech news from Canva, GoDaddy, Dropbox, and Facebook, so for that and more, read the rest of the roundup.

Facebook has launched tools designed to aid creators in optimizing their content and engaging more effectively with their audience. The centerpiece of this update is the new A/B testing tool for Facebook Reels, which empowers creators to discover which captions and thumbnails garner the best performance.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has rolled out a new digital platform – the IRS Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) – tailored specifically for businesses dealing in clean vehicles. This tool is designed to streamline the registration and reporting process for the Clean Vehicle Credit, marking a significant development for small businesses in this sector.

Google AdSense has announced a change to its revenue-share structure. These changes, set to roll out next year, are designed to align with industry standards and provide a clearer, more transparent framework for publishers to compare fees and earnings across different technologies and platforms.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded three new Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) licenses, signaling a historic expansion in efforts to increase financial access for small businesses in historically underserved communities.

In an update that promises broader opportunities for retirement savings, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised the cap on contributions to 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) plans for 2024. This move, reflective of the changing economic landscape, is set to impact small business owners and their employees significantly.

Descript has unveiled a series of new AI features designed to improve the way audio and video editing is performed. This announcement, as detailed by Laura Burkhauser, Head of Product at Descript, marks a major milestone not only for the company but also for small businesses relying on digital content creation.

Visa Inc. has launched an array of Instant Savings offers aimed at helping North American small and medium businesses navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape. This initiative, part of the Visa SavingsEdge™ program, promises substantial discounts on essential business services and products from renowned companies like Dropbox, Microsoft, and Verizon.

A comprehensive survey by Fiverr International Ltd., in collaboration with Censuswide, reveals digital marketing strategies and an increasing reliance on freelance talent to meet the season’s demands.

GoDaddy is integrating Google’s Business Messages into GoDaddy Conversations. This partnership marks the first time a U.S. website builder has merged with Google’s communication platform, offering a unified inbox that streamlines interactions across various channels.

Canva announced its most significant product launch, introducing a suite of tools designed to transform Canva into an all-encompassing classroom resource. This launch marks a major step in fulfilling the company’s vision of empowering students and educators with superior technology to enhance digital and design literacy.

Dropbox has announced a suite of new features and tools designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support the next generation of knowledge work. This as remote work culture continues to evolve and the tools that drive it need to keep pace. In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, the rise of remote work compelled many companies to adapt and innovate.