In the News: Grants Up To $50,000 for Small Businesses Across Different Sectors

Small Business News November 10, 2023
In the roundup this week, you can read about the announcement the IRS made regarding the cap increase on contributions to 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) plans for 2024. The IRS has also launched Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) – tailored specifically for businesses dealing in clean vehicles. There is also tech news from Canva, GoDaddy, Dropbox, and Facebook, so for that and more, read the rest of the roundup.
New Facebook Tools for Creators Optimize Reels and Boost Engagement
Facebook has launched tools designed to aid creators in optimizing their content and engaging more effectively with their audience. The centerpiece of this update is the new A/B testing tool for Facebook Reels, which empowers creators to discover which captions and thumbnails garner the best performance.
IRS Launches Energy Credits Online for Clean Vehicle Sellers
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has rolled out a new digital platform – the IRS Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) – tailored specifically for businesses dealing in clean vehicles. This tool is designed to streamline the registration and reporting process for the Clean Vehicle Credit, marking a significant development for small businesses in this sector.
Google AdSense Evolves Monetization Structure to Empower Publishers with More Transparency
Google AdSense has announced a change to its revenue-share structure. These changes, set to roll out next year, are designed to align with industry standards and provide a clearer, more transparent framework for publishers to compare fees and earnings across different technologies and platforms.
Historic Expansion of Lending Opportunities for Underserved Small Businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded three new Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) licenses, signaling a historic expansion in efforts to increase financial access for small businesses in historically underserved communities.
The IRS Announces Increased 401(k) and IRA Limits Contribution Limits for 2024
In an update that promises broader opportunities for retirement savings, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised the cap on contributions to 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) plans for 2024. This move, reflective of the changing economic landscape, is set to impact small business owners and their employees significantly.
Descript Introduces Groundbreaking AI Features for Enhanced Audio and Video Editing
Descript has unveiled a series of new AI features designed to improve the way audio and video editing is performed. This announcement, as detailed by Laura Burkhauser, Head of Product at Descript, marks a major milestone not only for the company but also for small businesses relying on digital content creation.
Visa Unveils Enhanced Loyalty Offers to Bolster Small Business Growth
Visa Inc. has launched an array of Instant Savings offers aimed at helping North American small and medium businesses navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape. This initiative, part of the Visa SavingsEdge™ program, promises substantial discounts on essential business services and products from renowned companies like Dropbox, Microsoft, and Verizon.
U.S. Small Businesses Gear Up for Record-Breaking Holiday Season
A comprehensive survey by Fiverr International Ltd., in collaboration with Censuswide, reveals digital marketing strategies and an increasing reliance on freelance talent to meet the season’s demands.
GoDaddy Integrates Google’s Business Messages for Better Communication
GoDaddy is integrating Google’s Business Messages into GoDaddy Conversations. This partnership marks the first time a U.S. website builder has merged with Google’s communication platform, offering a unified inbox that streamlines interactions across various channels.
Canva Revolutionizes Classroom Learning with Major Education Product Launch
Canva announced its most significant product launch, introducing a suite of tools designed to transform Canva into an all-encompassing classroom resource. This launch marks a major step in fulfilling the company’s vision of empowering students and educators with superior technology to enhance digital and design literacy.
Dropbox Rolls Out Advanced Tools for Enhanced Knowledge Work
Dropbox has announced a suite of new features and tools designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support the next generation of knowledge work. This as remote work culture continues to evolve and the tools that drive it need to keep pace. In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, the rise of remote work compelled many companies to adapt and innovate.
Image: Envato Elements
