In the News: Up to $200K in Grants for Small Businesses

As a small business owner, capitalizing on grants can be a powerful way to fuel your company’s growth without diluting ownership. First, you need to keep a vigilant eye on grant opportunities from government entities, foundations, and corporations. These grants often focus on specific industries, regions, or initiatives, such as green technology, economic development, or innovation.

To take advantage of these opportunities, start by identifying grants that align with your business goals and operational scope. Then, dedicate time to comprehensively understand the application process, eligibility criteria, and grant requirements. Tailoring your proposal to clearly demonstrate how your business meets these criteria is key.

Additionally, consider the long-term benefits that grants can offer beyond the immediate financial injection. Successfully securing a grant can increase your business’s credibility and visibility, opening doors to new customers, partners, and future funding sources. To maximize this potential, actively promote your grant-funded projects through your marketing channels and networks.

Engage with your community and stakeholders to show the impact of the grant on your business and its broader contributions. Remember, securing a grant is just the beginning. By effectively managing the funds, delivering on grant objectives, and leveraging the recognition that comes with grant awards, you can set your business on a path to expanded opportunities and sustainable success.

Agricultural businesses face many challenges, including extreme weather conditions like flooding and droughts. California is currently supporting businesses that have suffered due to these issues over the past year.

With 2023 coming to a close, it’s a perfect time for small businesses to evaluate their goals and start planning projects for 2024. Small business grants can help businesses meet goals for the end of the year or start the following year on a positive note. Read about several opportunities with deadlines in November.

Small Business News November 3, 2023

This week there is news of a significant increase in SBA-backed loans to women-owned businesses by almost 70%, amounting to a whopping $5.1 billion in FY23. The SBA also announced the launch of the 10th annual National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from October 30 to November 3. On the AI front, Semrush and Square have introduced solutions to optimize small business operations. For that and more, take a look at the rest of the roundup.

Small Business Deals

At the recently concluded IMEX 2023 in Las Vegas, Zoom and Swoogo unveiled their new integration, aiming to streamline the organization of both virtual and in-person events. This partnership not only promises an enhanced user experience but also assures broader outreach, catering to audiences irrespective of their geographical location.

A recently proposed rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could have significant repercussions for small businesses, particularly in terms of lending. The rule, known as the CFPB 1071 Small Business Lending Rule, has been flagged by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) as a potential obstacle to small business growth.

The recent announcement at the Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) annual conference revealed the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has permanently instated the mission-lending Community Advantage Program. This follows the introduction of 143 Community Advantage Small Business Lending Companies (CA SBLCs), aimed at sustaining the mission of assisting underserved business sectors.

On the 35th anniversary of the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988 (H.R. 5050), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman released new data revealing a significant increase in SBA-backed loans to women-owned businesses. Lending has surged by almost 70%, amounting to a whopping $5.1 billion in FY23.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launches its 10th annual National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from October 30 to November 3.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a reminder to the approximately 800,000 active tax return preparers about the importance of renewing their Preparer Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) ahead of the 2024 filing season.

Despite witnessing a decline in overall sales, U.S. small businesses are observing a silver lining as payment times from customers show signs of improvement, according to recent data released by Xero.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is strongly urging employers to transition to electronic filing (e-filing) for their quarterly payroll tax returns, particularly as the October 31, 2023, deadline approaches. While the traditional paper filing method remains an option, the IRS emphasizes that e-filing stands out as a more secure and precise medium.

In a competitive advertising market where every click counts, small business owners constantly look for tools to maximize their marketing budgets. The recent launch of the AI Ad Copy Generator app in the Semrush App Center might just be the solution they’ve been seeking.

Square has launched an innovative suite of generative AI tools designed to simplify various aspects of business management for small enterprises. These tools promise to bring automation, rapid workflow processing, and increased operational efficiency to business owners.

Apple has announced its latest addition to the Apple Pencil lineup, offering enhanced value and choice to iPad users. But what does this mean for small businesses and the creative community? Apple Pencil’s New Edition: What’s in Store? The new, budget-friendly Apple Pencil boasts features like pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, tilt sensitivity, and a matte finish.

TikTok has unveiled its latest innovation, “Out of Phone” to redefine marketing strategies for small businesses. With this initiative, the TikTok experience isn’t confined to your mobile screen anymore; it breaks free and enters the physical realm, reaching out to audiences through billboards, cinemas, retail outlets, restaurants, and various other venues.