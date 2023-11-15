50 Instagram Business Ideas

Lettering Service
You can also offer custom lettering or calligraphy services to brands or individuals that want to put a unique touch on things like signs or wedding invitations. Use Instagram to show off your work.
Videographer
While photos get a lot of the attention, Instagram also lets users post short videos. So you can start a business as a videographer and use the platform to show off your skills. (Remember Instagram videos are quite short so you will have to be creative!)
Animator
Animation brings stories to life, and Instagram is a vibrant stage for such visual tales. If you’re thinking of delving into animation, this platform allows you to share snippets or full-length animations, engaging viewers and potential clients.
Whether it’s character designs, short animated clips, or intricate storyboards, by regularly uploading your work, you can build a following and attract businesses or individuals looking for animation services.
Instagram’s visually-driven nature is ideal for animators to not only gain exposure but also network with other artists and potential clients in the industry. It’s a modern way to start your journey in the animation business.
Musician
You can also post videos of yourself singing or playing music on Instagram and let people book your services for weddings or special events. (Again, the brevity of videos on Instagram will require a very creative approach to make this work.)
Even More Instagram Business Ideas
Magician
Similarly, if you have a unique talent like performing magic tricks or juggling, you can show off your skills in Instagram videos and give people a quick way to get in touch with you to book your services for events.
Comedian
You can also show off short bits of a stand-up comedy routine on Instagram and share your funny personality with people who might be interested in booking your services.
Secondhand Goods Seller
If you have some vintage or secondhand goods to sell, you can use Instagram as a platform where you can post each item and then let customers place bids if they want to purchase.
Brand Ambassador
There are a number of unique ways you can use Instagram to post about a specific brand or product. And if you grow enough of a following, you might be able to make some extra money or get some extra perks thanks to those posts.
Pet Personality
It might sound crazy, but you can actually start an Instagram account that revolves around a pet or animal, then build a brand around it as popular examples like Grumpy Cat have demonstrated.
Public Speaker
For those looking to offer services as a public speaker, you can use your Instagram account to share your expertise and even offer examples of your talks through Instagram Live.
Webinar Host
You can also build a business around offering webinars on a particular subject, using Instagram as a way to grow your audience and show off your expertise.
Live Event Promoter
Instagram is also a great place to promote live events. So if you want to build a business as an event promoter, you can rely heavily on the platform.
Event Organizer
Or you can offer more in-depth services as an event organizer, using Instagram as a way to showcase your work and communicate with potential clients.
Meme Maker
Brands will sometimes pay for people to make memes as a way of creating some buzz. So you can use Instagram as a way to make and share memes.
Photo Editing App
If you have the skills to develop an app, you can build your app around Instagram, creating photo or video editing features for other users.
Instagram Consultant
Or if you want to share your Instagram expertise with others, you can work as a consultant, using your own account to share your expertise.
Advertising Specialist
As an advertising specialist, you can tap into this platform’s potential by offering tailored Instagram advertising services. Brands, both big and small, are constantly on the lookout for expertise to effectively use Instagram ads.
By showcasing successful campaigns and highlighting your strategies, you can attract businesses wanting to amplify their reach. Instagram’s diverse advertising options mean there’s a niche for everyone, making it a promising venture for those keen on diving into the world of social media marketing.
Instagram Contest Service
Contests have always been a magnet for engagement and brand visibility on Instagram. Recognizing this trend, you can offer specialized services dedicated to managing and executing Instagram contests.
From brainstorming contest ideas to ensuring rules compliance and selecting winners, your service can handle it all. By sharing past contest successes and testimonials on your Instagram, you can demonstrate the value you bring to brands.
For budding entrepreneurs, this service presents an exciting opportunity to carve a niche in Instagram marketing, helping brands create buzz and fostering community engagement.
Business Coach
You can also use Instagram to offer more general consulting services to other businesses, simply using the platform to share your knowledge and build up your credibility with potential clients.
Life Coach
Or you can get even more general and offer life coaching services, using posts for quick advice and Instagram Live for more in-depth content.
Fitness Coach
You can also focus on another area for your coaching business like fitness. Use the video feature to really show off your expertise.
Online Course Creator
You might also create some online courses that people can purchase to learn more about using Instagram and marketing on the platform.
Live Workshop Instructor
Or you can focus on teaching live classes on a specific subject, using Instagram to promote your offerings and book students.
