IRS Launches Energy Credits Online for Clean Vehicle Sellers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has rolled out a new digital platform – the IRS Energy Credits Online (IRS ECO) – tailored specifically for businesses dealing in clean vehicles. This tool is designed to streamline the registration and reporting process for the Clean Vehicle Credit, marking a significant development for small businesses in this sector.

IRS ECO, a free-of-charge and secure service, simplifies the clean vehicle credit process, removing the need for specialized software. The tool is an advantageous resource for businesses of any size, but it is particularly beneficial for small businesses that sell clean vehicles.

The new online service enables dealers to manage the entire clean vehicle credit procedure electronically, including the facility to receive advance payments within a mere 72 hours. A vital component of the system is the creation of a Time of Sale report, which is essential for taxpayers to claim or report credits on their federal tax returns.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel highlighted the significance of the new tool: “This special online tool is designed to help dealers and sellers navigate this important new Clean Vehicle Credit and help taxpayers at tax time.” Werfel emphasized the broader IRS initiative to enhance services through Inflation Reduction Act funding, aiming to improve interactions with both businesses and individual taxpayers.

From the onset of 2024, sellers and licensed dealers of clean vehicles are mandated to use IRS ECO for their customers to claim or transfer credits for new or previously owned clean vehicles, pertaining to those placed in service on or after January 1, 2024.

Detailed in Revenue Procedure 2023-33 and a series of frequently asked questions published on October 6, 2023, the IRS set forth the registration requirements for sellers to receive credit transfers from taxpayers. To partake, dealers must register via the IRS Energy Credits Online tool.

The IRS is actively encouraging dealers to register, underlining the benefits of the service:

Advance payments to dealers are typically processed within 72 hours of accepting a clean vehicle credit transfer.

Immediate receipt and confirmation of Time of Sale reports, ensuring that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) provided is eligible.

Capability for users to amend submitted information.

Year-to-year retention of issuer data for easy reference.

Registration for IRS Energy Credit Online is currently open, and clean vehicle sellers are urged to commence the enrollment process without delay.

At present, only an authorized representative with the legal authority to bind the dealer or seller can complete the initial registration. However, by December 2023, the facility will expand to allow multiple employees from the dealer or seller to submit Time of Sale reports and requests for advance payments.

This new initiative by the IRS not only streamlines the process for sellers but also aligns with environmental sustainability goals by incentivizing the sale and purchase of clean vehicles. Small businesses in the automotive sector are now positioned to play a pivotal role in the green economy while benefiting from an efficient and supportive tax system.