About Us   |  

6 Places to Get Jewelry Making Supplies for Your Business

Published: Nov 4, 2023 by Myra Nizami In Handmade Business 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Jewelry is always a trendy option for a business as customers are always looking for unique items. Getting the best jewelry-making supplies for your business is crucial as it ensures that you create high-quality products and grow your business. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about getting the best jewelry supplies for your business.

The Jewelry Industry in 2023

With so many different types of makers out there, the jewelry industry as a whole is performing well. There are all kinds of jewelers out there, including costume jewelry, fine jewelry, polymer clay jewelry, and much more.

With so much variety available in the industry, there is a lot of opportunity to offer distinctive styles, techniques, and more when operating your own jewelry business.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem
Sell Your Business
Drive Traffic to Your Website

jewelry making supplies

 

Top Places to Buy Jewelry Supplies Online

There are many places where you can purchase jewelry supplies for your shop. Some vendors offer all the jewelry-making supplies needed from start to finish. Other vendors provide more specialized jewelry supplies that might be harder to find otherwise.

Let’s look at some of the best places to purchase jewelry supplies.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for all types of supplies for your jewelry business, Amazon is the top choice. As an Amazon customer, you’ll find everything you need on their online shop website, including charms, beads, metal options, chain options, and even a gift box for packaging the items.

Small Business Deals

2. Etsy

Etsy is useful for bulk supplies for findings such as a chain, charms, or beads. In addition, you can find many types of special, handmade supplies that can be used to create distinctive pieces that your customer base will love.

3. AD Adornments

AD Adornments offers customers a wide range of findings, including charms, clasps, chains, and other supplies, via her website. There are metals available, too, depending on needs, and it can be a great place to purchase unique jewelry supplies to create your products.

4. Beadaholique

Beadaholique is a niche option depending on what your customer wants from their jewelry. Beadaholique offers a wide range of beads, pendants, and charms to create a gorgeous product. Makers can also find silver and gold chains alongside their beads on their site. You can also sign up for their newsletter for additional discounts.

5. CJS Sales

CJS Sales is a wholesale jewelry supply company that has been n the business for many years. You can find more information on their site on wholesale practices, but the company offers vintage and contemporary jewelry supplies. Products include chains, rhinestones, stones, findings, filigrees, and beads.

6. Ezel Findings

With Ezel Findings, jewelry makers can find everything they need for their customers. Ezel Findings is a shop with excellent service and many resources to help you craft the best products. Materials include findings, beads, metal clasps, chains, and design ideas for future jewelry.

 

Essential Jewelry Supply

Having the right materials is essential if you want to expand your business and offer more products on your site. To ensure you have a happy customer after each sale, here are some essential materials you need for your shop.

Gold

jewelry making supplies

Gold is a precious metal prized for its luster, malleability, and resistance to tarnishing. It is often alloyed with other metals to increase its strength. Its purity is measured in karats, with 24k being pure gold. Gold’s timeless appeal and status symbol set it apart.

Silver

jewelry making supplies

Silver is a soft, white, lustrous metal with the highest electrical and thermal conductivity of any metal. It’s more abundant than gold, making it less expensive. Sterling silver, an alloy of 92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals, is commonly used for its improved durability.

Platinum

jewelry making supplies

Platinum is a dense, malleable, ductile, precious, gray-white metal. It’s highly resistant to wear and tarnish, making it ideal for fine jewelry. Its rarity and hypoallergenic properties set it apart, often making it more expensive than gold.

Copper

jewelry making supplies

Copper is a reddish-orange metal known for its high thermal and electrical conductivity. It’s often used in jewelry for its unique color and is typically alloyed to increase hardness. Its antimicrobial properties and affordability set it apart.

Brass

jewelry making supplies

Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc. It has a bright, gold-like appearance and is often used as an economical alternative to gold. Its acoustic properties also make it popular in musical instruments.

Stainless Steel

jewelry making supplies

Stainless steel is a corrosion-resistant alloy of iron, chromium, and, often, nickel. It’s durable, strong, and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its modern look and low maintenance set it apart.

Titanium

jewelry making supplies

Titanium is a strong, lightweight, silver-gray metal known for its durability and corrosion resistance. It’s hypoallergenic and often used in body jewelry. Its strength-to-weight ratio and space-age connotations set it apart.

Aluminum

jewelry making supplies

Aluminum is a lightweight, silver-white metal known for its corrosion resistance and ductility. It’s often used for costume jewelry due to its affordability and malleability. Its lightness sets it apart.

Pewter

jewelry making supplies

Pewter is a malleable metal alloy, traditionally composed of tin and lead, now often replaced with copper or antimony. It’s used for its soft, lustrous finish and vintage appeal.

MetalPropertiesCommon UsesUnique Features
GoldLustrous, malleable, tarnish-resistantFine jewelryTimeless appeal, status symbol, measured in karats
SilverSoft, white, highly conductiveJewelry, silverwareAffordability, luster, sterling silver alloy
PlatinumDense, malleable, tarnish-resistantFine jewelryRarity, hypoallergenic, often pricier than gold
CopperReddish-orange, conductiveJewelry, electronicsUnique color, antimicrobial, affordability
BrassGold-like appearance, acoustically resonantJewelry, instrumentsEconomical gold alternative, acoustic properties
Stainless SteelCorrosion-resistant, strongEveryday wear jewelryModern look, low maintenance, hypoallergenic
TitaniumStrong, lightweight, corrosion-resistantBody jewelryDurability, strength-to-weight ratio, hypoallergenic
AluminumLightweight, corrosion-resistantCostume jewelryAffordability, malleability, lightness
PewterMalleable, traditionally soft finishVintage-style jewelrySoft luster, vintage appeal, often lead-free

Glass

jewelry making supplies

Glass can be molded into various shapes and colored in a wide spectrum of hues. It’s used in beads, gem imitations, and art pieces. Its versatility and play of light set it apart.

Wood

jewelry making supplies

Wood is a natural and organic material used in jewelry for its warm and rustic appeal. Each piece is unique, featuring different grains and colors, and it’s often used in ethnic or bohemian-style jewelry.

Bone and Horn

jewelry making supplies

Bone and horn from animals, like buffalo or cattle, are carved and polished to create jewelry. They are organic, natural materials with a distinct, earthy look, often used in tribal jewelry.

Leather

jewelry making supplies

Leather, processed from animal hides, is flexible and durable. It’s used in bracelets, necklaces, and as cords for pendants. Its texture and natural appearance set it apart.

Fabric

jewelry making supplies

Fabric, from silk to cotton, is used in jewelry for its vast array of colors, textures, and patterns. It’s often used in handmade or artisanal pieces, adding softness and wearability.

Acrylic

jewelry making supplies

Acrylic is a type of plastic known for its clarity and glass-like properties. It’s lightweight and can be molded into various shapes and colors, often used for bold, contemporary jewelry.

Resin

jewelry making supplies

Resin is a synthetic or natural substance that hardens when treated. It’s used to encapsulate objects, create gem-like pieces, or mimic other materials. Its versatility and clarity set it apart.

Gemstones

jewelry making supplies

Gemstones, from diamonds to amethysts, are prized for their beauty, rarity, and durability. Each has unique properties and symbolism, often dictating their use in fine jewelry.

Pearls

jewelry making supplies

Pearls, formed within the shell of an oyster, are organic gems. They’re unique because they’re the only gems derived from living creatures. Their luster and connection to the sea set them apart.

Ceramics

jewelry making supplies

Ceramics, including porcelain and terracotta, are made by shaping and firing clay. They can be glazed in various colors and are valued in jewelry for their texture and artisanal feel.

Beads

jewelry making supplies

When it comes to beads, the options are truly endless for your customers. You can create all kinds of jewelry using these materials, so it’s all about your own inspiration and what you want to offer. Some of the different types of bead options available include pearls, stones, plastic, and glass.

Charms

jewelry making supplies

Charms are larger objects used in jewelry and can be in different metal options, including gold and silver. You can find charms in shapes such as flowers, letter initials, nature elements, travel elements, and much more.

Stones

jewelry making supplies

When it comes to stones, there are several types to consider. You can get artificial, semi-precious, or precious stones depending on what type of products you want to offer in your shop.

Chain

jewelry making supplies

Strong chains are useful for your jewelry making as they can impact the customer experience if low quality. To make your products, you can find chains in different metal options, including silver, gold, and the others listed above. There are also synthetic options available.

Earring Backs

jewelry making supplies

Though you can craft your own earrings from scratch, there are also pre-made earring backs that can simplify the process.

Ring Blanks

jewelry making supplies

If you’re not molding your own rings from scratch, there are plenty of pre-made ring blank options available that you can customize.

Clasps and Connectors

jewelry making supplies

There are various types of clasps and connectors available to close necklaces, bracelets, and other types of jewelry. These are generally added to a chain with a small wire connector.

MaterialCharacteristicsCommon UsesUnique Features
GlassMoldable, colorfulBeads, gem imitations, art piecesVersatility, light interaction
WoodNatural, organic, unique grainsEthnic or bohemian jewelryWarm, rustic appeal, uniqueness
Bone and HornOrganic, carvableTribal jewelryEarthy look, distinct texture
LeatherFlexible, durableBracelets, necklaces, cordsTexture, natural appearance
FabricColorful, textured, patternedHandmade or artisanal piecesSoftness, wearability
AcrylicClear, lightweight, moldableBold, contemporary jewelryGlass-like properties, versatility
ResinHardenable, encapsulatingGem-like pieces, encapsulationsVersatility, clarity
GemstonesBeautiful, rare, durableFine jewelryUnique properties, symbolism
PearlsOrganic, lustrousFine jewelryDerived from living creatures, sea connection
CeramicsTextured, glazableArtisanal jewelryArtisanal feel, texture
BeadsVaried materials and typesVarious jewelry piecesEndless options, versatility
CharmsDecorative, thematicCharm bracelets, necklacesDiversity in shapes and themes
StonesArtificial to preciousVarious jewelry piecesRange in value and appearance
ChainStrong, metallic or syntheticFoundation for necklaces, braceletsImpact on durability and customer experience
Earring BacksPre-made, simplifies processEarringsConvenience, variety in types
Ring BlanksPre-made, customizableRingsEase of customization, variety
Clasps and ConnectorsFunctional, varied typesNecklaces, bracelets, closuresFunctional diversity, connection solutions

Jewelry-making Tools for Business

As your jewelry shop grows, additional materials and findings will be needed to create your products, especially to ensure their quality. You can use many tools and resources to elevate the quality of your products and offer better customer service and experience. You can also find jewelry kits that include many of these supplies.

Jeweler’s Saw

jewelry making supplies

A jeweler’s saw is a small, delicate saw with fine blades, ideal for cutting intricate patterns in metal sheets or wire. It’s a staple in jewelry making for piercing and cutting out detailed designs.

Pliers

jewelry making supplies

Pliers are a versatile tool in jewelry making, coming in various shapes like round-nose, flat-nose, chain-nose, and bent-nose. They’re used for bending, shaping, and cutting wire, as well as holding small components.

Wire Cutters

jewelry making supplies

Wire cutters are designed to cut different gauges of wire cleanly without squashing or fraying the ends. They are essential for wire-wrapping techniques and for trimming excess material.

Hammer

jewelry making supplies

A jeweler’s hammer, like a ball-peen or chasing hammer, is used to shape and texture metal. It can also harden metal through a process called work-hardening, which adds durability to the piece.

Anvil or Bench Block

jewelry making supplies

An anvil or bench block provides a flat, hard surface for hammering, shaping, and flattening metal. It’s essential for work-hardening and texturizing metal pieces.

Mandrels

jewelry making supplies

Mandrels are tapered rods used to shape and size rings, bracelets, and circular components. They help in forming uniform loops and curves in metal and wire.

Files

jewelry making supplies

Files are used to smooth and refine edges and surfaces of metal pieces after cutting. They come in various shapes and sizes, such as flat, half-round, and needle files, for precision work.

Torches

jewelry making supplies

Torches are used for soldering, annealing, and melting metals. A handheld butane torch is commonly used in small-scale jewelry making for its portability and ease of use.

Soldering Block

jewelry making supplies

A soldering block provides a heat-resistant surface on which to solder pieces. It protects the workbench from heat and can be made of various materials like charcoal, ceramic, or magnesia.

Tweezers

jewelry making supplies

Tweezers are used for handling small pieces, particularly during soldering. They come in various shapes, including straight, curved, and cross-locking, to hold pieces in place.

Polishing Cloth

jewelry making supplies

A polishing cloth is used to clean and polish finished jewelry pieces. It removes tarnish and fingerprints, giving the jewelry a bright, finished look.

Flex Shaft

jewelry making supplies

A flex shaft is a rotary tool with a flexible cable and a handpiece that accommodates various attachments for drilling, grinding, polishing, and carving. It’s versatile and precise, making it invaluable in detailed work.

Bench Pin

jewelry making supplies

A bench pin is a wooden piece that attaches to the jeweler’s bench. It provides support and leverage when sawing, filing, or working on jewelry pieces.

Ring Clamp

jewelry making supplies

A ring clamp holds rings and other small items securely, allowing for detailed work without the risk of damaging the piece. It’s often used in setting stones and polishing.

Loupe

jewelry making supplies

A loupe is a small magnifying glass used to inspect jewelry for fine details, imperfections, or to assess gemstones. It’s essential for quality control and precision work.

Packaging Materials

jewelry making supplies

A nice box and other packaging elements are essential for a jewelry business. You want customers to feel like they are getting a premium experience when purchasing your jewelry and the type of box the product arrives in makes a significant difference. You can find jewelry packaging inspiration online to help you design your own.

ToolPrimary UseMaterial Worked OnUnique Feature
Jeweler's SawCutting intricate patternsMetal sheets, wireFine blades for detailed designs
PliersBending, shaping, cutting wireWire, small componentsVarious shapes for specific tasks
Wire CuttersCutting wireWire of different gaugesClean cuts without squashing/fraying
HammerShaping, texturing metalMetalCan also work-harden metal
Anvil/Bench BlockHammering, shaping, flattening metalMetalProvides a flat, hard surface
MandrelsShaping, sizing rings/braceletsMetal, wireTapered rods for uniform loops/curves
FilesSmoothing, refining edges/surfacesMetalVarious shapes for precision work
TorchesSoldering, annealing, melting metalsMetalPortable for small-scale work
Soldering BlockHeat-resistant surface for solderingMetalProtects workbench from heat
TweezersHandling small pieces during solderingSmall componentsVarious shapes for holding pieces
Polishing ClothCleaning, polishing finished piecesJewelryRemoves tarnish, fingerprints
Flex ShaftDrilling, grinding, polishing, carvingVarious materialsVersatile and precise
Bench PinSupport/leverage for working on piecesJewelryAttaches to jeweler's bench
Ring ClampHolding rings/small items securelyRings, small itemsPrevents damage during detailed work
LoupeInspecting fine details, imperfectionsJewelry, gemstonesMagnifies for quality control
Packaging MaterialsPresenting and protecting jewelryJewelryEnhances customer experience

What Is the Best Website to Get Wholesale Jewelry Making Supplies?

Amazon is the best website to get wholesale beads and jewelry-making supplies. You can find a wide variety of items for your jewelry all in one place, and their customer service and shipping times make ordering from them easy.

What Are the Best Jewelry Kits for a Small Business?

A small business can use many great jewelry kits, such as the PP OPOUNT Jewelry Making Supplies Kit, which includes over one hundred components for jewelry makers.

Is Making Jewelry a Profitable Business?

Creating a profitable jewelry business requires a combination of artistic skill, business acumen, and strategic pricing. Many jewelry makers have indeed transformed their passion into lucrative full-time careers. Here are some key points to consider when aiming to create a profitable jewelry business:

  • Understanding Material Costs:
    • Choose materials wisely considering both cost and quality.
    • Buy supplies in bulk to save money.
    • Use a mix of high-end and cost-effective materials to cater to a broader market.
  • Efficiency in Production:
    • Streamline the creation process to save time.
    • Create designs that can be reproduced easily.
    • Consider hiring help for mass production if demand increases.
  • Pricing Strategy:
    • Calculate the cost of materials and labor to establish a base price.
    • Research competitors’ pricing to ensure competitiveness.
    • Consider psychological pricing strategies (e.g., $49.99 instead of $50).
  • Branding and Niche:
    • Develop a strong brand identity to differentiate from competitors.
    • Find and target a niche market to establish a loyal customer base.
  • Marketing and Sales:
    • Utilize social media platforms to showcase your work and engage with potential customers.
    • Attend craft fairs and jewelry expos to network and sell.
    • Consider an online shop (e.g., Etsy, Shopify) to reach a global market.
  • Customer Engagement:
    • Provide excellent customer service to encourage repeat business.
    • Collect customer feedback to improve your products and services.
    • Offer customizations to create unique, personalized pieces.
  • Financial Management:
    • Keep detailed records of all expenses and revenues.
    • Set aside a portion of earnings for taxes and business reinvestment.
    • Regularly analyze your financials to identify and act on trends.
  • Continued Education and Trends:
    • Stay informed about current jewelry trends and adapt your designs accordingly.
    • Invest in learning new techniques and skills to expand your offerings.
  • Diversify Income Streams:
    • Offer workshops or tutorials to share your expertise.
    • Create and sell DIY jewelry-making kits.
    • Explore wholesaling options to boutiques and shops.

By carefully considering these factors and continuously striving to improve both the creative and business aspects of their work, jewelry makers can indeed build profitable and sustainable businesses.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.

Image: Depositphotos

More in: Comment ▼
Myra Nizami
Myra Nizami Myra is a a staff writer for Small Business Trends as well as freelance writer and researcher based in London, UK. Myra has been writing for businesses across a variety of sectors and industries since 2013.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.



Register Today!
No, Thank You