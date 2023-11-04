6 Places to Get Jewelry Making Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Jewelry is always a trendy option for a business as customers are always looking for unique items. Getting the best jewelry-making supplies for your business is crucial as it ensures that you create high-quality products and grow your business. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about getting the best jewelry supplies for your business.

The Jewelry Industry in 2023

With so many different types of makers out there, the jewelry industry as a whole is performing well. There are all kinds of jewelers out there, including costume jewelry, fine jewelry, polymer clay jewelry, and much more.

With so much variety available in the industry, there is a lot of opportunity to offer distinctive styles, techniques, and more when operating your own jewelry business.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

READ MORE: Where to Find Wholesale Craft Supplies

Top Places to Buy Jewelry Supplies Online

There are many places where you can purchase jewelry supplies for your shop. Some vendors offer all the jewelry-making supplies needed from start to finish. Other vendors provide more specialized jewelry supplies that might be harder to find otherwise.

Let’s look at some of the best places to purchase jewelry supplies.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for all types of supplies for your jewelry business, Amazon is the top choice. As an Amazon customer, you’ll find everything you need on their online shop website, including charms, beads, metal options, chain options, and even a gift box for packaging the items.

Small Business Deals

2. Etsy

Etsy is useful for bulk supplies for findings such as a chain, charms, or beads. In addition, you can find many types of special, handmade supplies that can be used to create distinctive pieces that your customer base will love.

3. AD Adornments

AD Adornments offers customers a wide range of findings, including charms, clasps, chains, and other supplies, via her website. There are metals available, too, depending on needs, and it can be a great place to purchase unique jewelry supplies to create your products.

4. Beadaholique

Beadaholique is a niche option depending on what your customer wants from their jewelry. Beadaholique offers a wide range of beads, pendants, and charms to create a gorgeous product. Makers can also find silver and gold chains alongside their beads on their site. You can also sign up for their newsletter for additional discounts.

5. CJS Sales

CJS Sales is a wholesale jewelry supply company that has been n the business for many years. You can find more information on their site on wholesale practices, but the company offers vintage and contemporary jewelry supplies. Products include chains, rhinestones, stones, findings, filigrees, and beads.

6. Ezel Findings

With Ezel Findings, jewelry makers can find everything they need for their customers. Ezel Findings is a shop with excellent service and many resources to help you craft the best products. Materials include findings, beads, metal clasps, chains, and design ideas for future jewelry.

READ MORE: Where to Sell Wholesale Craft Supplies

Essential Jewelry Supply

Having the right materials is essential if you want to expand your business and offer more products on your site. To ensure you have a happy customer after each sale, here are some essential materials you need for your shop.

Gold

Gold is a precious metal prized for its luster, malleability, and resistance to tarnishing. It is often alloyed with other metals to increase its strength. Its purity is measured in karats, with 24k being pure gold. Gold’s timeless appeal and status symbol set it apart.

Silver

Silver is a soft, white, lustrous metal with the highest electrical and thermal conductivity of any metal. It’s more abundant than gold, making it less expensive. Sterling silver, an alloy of 92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals, is commonly used for its improved durability.

Platinum

Platinum is a dense, malleable, ductile, precious, gray-white metal. It’s highly resistant to wear and tarnish, making it ideal for fine jewelry. Its rarity and hypoallergenic properties set it apart, often making it more expensive than gold.

Copper

Copper is a reddish-orange metal known for its high thermal and electrical conductivity. It’s often used in jewelry for its unique color and is typically alloyed to increase hardness. Its antimicrobial properties and affordability set it apart.

Brass

Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc. It has a bright, gold-like appearance and is often used as an economical alternative to gold. Its acoustic properties also make it popular in musical instruments.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is a corrosion-resistant alloy of iron, chromium, and, often, nickel. It’s durable, strong, and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its modern look and low maintenance set it apart.

Titanium

Titanium is a strong, lightweight, silver-gray metal known for its durability and corrosion resistance. It’s hypoallergenic and often used in body jewelry. Its strength-to-weight ratio and space-age connotations set it apart.

Aluminum

Aluminum is a lightweight, silver-white metal known for its corrosion resistance and ductility. It’s often used for costume jewelry due to its affordability and malleability. Its lightness sets it apart.

Pewter

Pewter is a malleable metal alloy, traditionally composed of tin and lead, now often replaced with copper or antimony. It’s used for its soft, lustrous finish and vintage appeal.

Metal Properties Common Uses Unique Features Gold Lustrous, malleable, tarnish-resistant Fine jewelry Timeless appeal, status symbol, measured in karats Silver Soft, white, highly conductive Jewelry, silverware Affordability, luster, sterling silver alloy Platinum Dense, malleable, tarnish-resistant Fine jewelry Rarity, hypoallergenic, often pricier than gold Copper Reddish-orange, conductive Jewelry, electronics Unique color, antimicrobial, affordability Brass Gold-like appearance, acoustically resonant Jewelry, instruments Economical gold alternative, acoustic properties Stainless Steel Corrosion-resistant, strong Everyday wear jewelry Modern look, low maintenance, hypoallergenic Titanium Strong, lightweight, corrosion-resistant Body jewelry Durability, strength-to-weight ratio, hypoallergenic Aluminum Lightweight, corrosion-resistant Costume jewelry Affordability, malleability, lightness Pewter Malleable, traditionally soft finish Vintage-style jewelry Soft luster, vintage appeal, often lead-free

Glass

Glass can be molded into various shapes and colored in a wide spectrum of hues. It’s used in beads, gem imitations, and art pieces. Its versatility and play of light set it apart.

Wood

Wood is a natural and organic material used in jewelry for its warm and rustic appeal. Each piece is unique, featuring different grains and colors, and it’s often used in ethnic or bohemian-style jewelry.

Bone and Horn

Bone and horn from animals, like buffalo or cattle, are carved and polished to create jewelry. They are organic, natural materials with a distinct, earthy look, often used in tribal jewelry.

Leather

Leather, processed from animal hides, is flexible and durable. It’s used in bracelets, necklaces, and as cords for pendants. Its texture and natural appearance set it apart.

Fabric

Fabric, from silk to cotton, is used in jewelry for its vast array of colors, textures, and patterns. It’s often used in handmade or artisanal pieces, adding softness and wearability.

Acrylic

Acrylic is a type of plastic known for its clarity and glass-like properties. It’s lightweight and can be molded into various shapes and colors, often used for bold, contemporary jewelry.

Resin

Resin is a synthetic or natural substance that hardens when treated. It’s used to encapsulate objects, create gem-like pieces, or mimic other materials. Its versatility and clarity set it apart.

Gemstones

Gemstones, from diamonds to amethysts, are prized for their beauty, rarity, and durability. Each has unique properties and symbolism, often dictating their use in fine jewelry.

Pearls

Pearls, formed within the shell of an oyster, are organic gems. They’re unique because they’re the only gems derived from living creatures. Their luster and connection to the sea set them apart.

Ceramics

Ceramics, including porcelain and terracotta, are made by shaping and firing clay. They can be glazed in various colors and are valued in jewelry for their texture and artisanal feel.

Beads

When it comes to beads, the options are truly endless for your customers. You can create all kinds of jewelry using these materials, so it’s all about your own inspiration and what you want to offer. Some of the different types of bead options available include pearls, stones, plastic, and glass.

Charms

Charms are larger objects used in jewelry and can be in different metal options, including gold and silver. You can find charms in shapes such as flowers, letter initials, nature elements, travel elements, and much more.

Stones

When it comes to stones, there are several types to consider. You can get artificial, semi-precious, or precious stones depending on what type of products you want to offer in your shop.

Chain

Strong chains are useful for your jewelry making as they can impact the customer experience if low quality. To make your products, you can find chains in different metal options, including silver, gold, and the others listed above. There are also synthetic options available.

Earring Backs

Though you can craft your own earrings from scratch, there are also pre-made earring backs that can simplify the process.

Ring Blanks

If you’re not molding your own rings from scratch, there are plenty of pre-made ring blank options available that you can customize.

Clasps and Connectors

There are various types of clasps and connectors available to close necklaces, bracelets, and other types of jewelry. These are generally added to a chain with a small wire connector.

Material Characteristics Common Uses Unique Features Glass Moldable, colorful Beads, gem imitations, art pieces Versatility, light interaction Wood Natural, organic, unique grains Ethnic or bohemian jewelry Warm, rustic appeal, uniqueness Bone and Horn Organic, carvable Tribal jewelry Earthy look, distinct texture Leather Flexible, durable Bracelets, necklaces, cords Texture, natural appearance Fabric Colorful, textured, patterned Handmade or artisanal pieces Softness, wearability Acrylic Clear, lightweight, moldable Bold, contemporary jewelry Glass-like properties, versatility Resin Hardenable, encapsulating Gem-like pieces, encapsulations Versatility, clarity Gemstones Beautiful, rare, durable Fine jewelry Unique properties, symbolism Pearls Organic, lustrous Fine jewelry Derived from living creatures, sea connection Ceramics Textured, glazable Artisanal jewelry Artisanal feel, texture Beads Varied materials and types Various jewelry pieces Endless options, versatility Charms Decorative, thematic Charm bracelets, necklaces Diversity in shapes and themes Stones Artificial to precious Various jewelry pieces Range in value and appearance Chain Strong, metallic or synthetic Foundation for necklaces, bracelets Impact on durability and customer experience Earring Backs Pre-made, simplifies process Earrings Convenience, variety in types Ring Blanks Pre-made, customizable Rings Ease of customization, variety Clasps and Connectors Functional, varied types Necklaces, bracelets, closures Functional diversity, connection solutions

Jewelry-making Tools for Business

As your jewelry shop grows, additional materials and findings will be needed to create your products, especially to ensure their quality. You can use many tools and resources to elevate the quality of your products and offer better customer service and experience. You can also find jewelry kits that include many of these supplies.

Jeweler’s Saw

A jeweler’s saw is a small, delicate saw with fine blades, ideal for cutting intricate patterns in metal sheets or wire. It’s a staple in jewelry making for piercing and cutting out detailed designs.

Pliers

Pliers are a versatile tool in jewelry making, coming in various shapes like round-nose, flat-nose, chain-nose, and bent-nose. They’re used for bending, shaping, and cutting wire, as well as holding small components.

Wire Cutters

Wire cutters are designed to cut different gauges of wire cleanly without squashing or fraying the ends. They are essential for wire-wrapping techniques and for trimming excess material.

Hammer

A jeweler’s hammer, like a ball-peen or chasing hammer, is used to shape and texture metal. It can also harden metal through a process called work-hardening, which adds durability to the piece.

Anvil or Bench Block

An anvil or bench block provides a flat, hard surface for hammering, shaping, and flattening metal. It’s essential for work-hardening and texturizing metal pieces.

Mandrels

Mandrels are tapered rods used to shape and size rings, bracelets, and circular components. They help in forming uniform loops and curves in metal and wire.

Files

Files are used to smooth and refine edges and surfaces of metal pieces after cutting. They come in various shapes and sizes, such as flat, half-round, and needle files, for precision work.

Torches

Torches are used for soldering, annealing, and melting metals. A handheld butane torch is commonly used in small-scale jewelry making for its portability and ease of use.

Soldering Block

A soldering block provides a heat-resistant surface on which to solder pieces. It protects the workbench from heat and can be made of various materials like charcoal, ceramic, or magnesia.

Tweezers

Tweezers are used for handling small pieces, particularly during soldering. They come in various shapes, including straight, curved, and cross-locking, to hold pieces in place.

Polishing Cloth

A polishing cloth is used to clean and polish finished jewelry pieces. It removes tarnish and fingerprints, giving the jewelry a bright, finished look.

Flex Shaft

A flex shaft is a rotary tool with a flexible cable and a handpiece that accommodates various attachments for drilling, grinding, polishing, and carving. It’s versatile and precise, making it invaluable in detailed work.

Bench Pin

A bench pin is a wooden piece that attaches to the jeweler’s bench. It provides support and leverage when sawing, filing, or working on jewelry pieces.

Ring Clamp

A ring clamp holds rings and other small items securely, allowing for detailed work without the risk of damaging the piece. It’s often used in setting stones and polishing.

Loupe

A loupe is a small magnifying glass used to inspect jewelry for fine details, imperfections, or to assess gemstones. It’s essential for quality control and precision work.

Packaging Materials

A nice box and other packaging elements are essential for a jewelry business. You want customers to feel like they are getting a premium experience when purchasing your jewelry and the type of box the product arrives in makes a significant difference. You can find jewelry packaging inspiration online to help you design your own.

Tool Primary Use Material Worked On Unique Feature Jeweler's Saw Cutting intricate patterns Metal sheets, wire Fine blades for detailed designs Pliers Bending, shaping, cutting wire Wire, small components Various shapes for specific tasks Wire Cutters Cutting wire Wire of different gauges Clean cuts without squashing/fraying Hammer Shaping, texturing metal Metal Can also work-harden metal Anvil/Bench Block Hammering, shaping, flattening metal Metal Provides a flat, hard surface Mandrels Shaping, sizing rings/bracelets Metal, wire Tapered rods for uniform loops/curves Files Smoothing, refining edges/surfaces Metal Various shapes for precision work Torches Soldering, annealing, melting metals Metal Portable for small-scale work Soldering Block Heat-resistant surface for soldering Metal Protects workbench from heat Tweezers Handling small pieces during soldering Small components Various shapes for holding pieces Polishing Cloth Cleaning, polishing finished pieces Jewelry Removes tarnish, fingerprints Flex Shaft Drilling, grinding, polishing, carving Various materials Versatile and precise Bench Pin Support/leverage for working on pieces Jewelry Attaches to jeweler's bench Ring Clamp Holding rings/small items securely Rings, small items Prevents damage during detailed work Loupe Inspecting fine details, imperfections Jewelry, gemstones Magnifies for quality control Packaging Materials Presenting and protecting jewelry Jewelry Enhances customer experience

READ MORE: 50 Handmade Business Ideas You Can Start from Home

What Is the Best Website to Get Wholesale Jewelry Making Supplies?

Amazon is the best website to get wholesale beads and jewelry-making supplies. You can find a wide variety of items for your jewelry all in one place, and their customer service and shipping times make ordering from them easy.

What Are the Best Jewelry Kits for a Small Business?

A small business can use many great jewelry kits, such as the PP OPOUNT Jewelry Making Supplies Kit, which includes over one hundred components for jewelry makers.

Is Making Jewelry a Profitable Business?

Creating a profitable jewelry business requires a combination of artistic skill, business acumen, and strategic pricing. Many jewelry makers have indeed transformed their passion into lucrative full-time careers. Here are some key points to consider when aiming to create a profitable jewelry business:

Understanding Material Costs : Choose materials wisely considering both cost and quality. Buy supplies in bulk to save money. Use a mix of high-end and cost-effective materials to cater to a broader market.

: Efficiency in Production : Streamline the creation process to save time. Create designs that can be reproduced easily. Consider hiring help for mass production if demand increases.

: Pricing Strategy : Calculate the cost of materials and labor to establish a base price. Research competitors’ pricing to ensure competitiveness. Consider psychological pricing strategies (e.g., $49.99 instead of $50).

: Branding and Niche : Develop a strong brand identity to differentiate from competitors. Find and target a niche market to establish a loyal customer base.

: Marketing and Sales : Utilize social media platforms to showcase your work and engage with potential customers. Attend craft fairs and jewelry expos to network and sell. Consider an online shop (e.g., Etsy, Shopify) to reach a global market.

: Customer Engagement : Provide excellent customer service to encourage repeat business. Collect customer feedback to improve your products and services. Offer customizations to create unique, personalized pieces.

: Financial Management : Keep detailed records of all expenses and revenues. Set aside a portion of earnings for taxes and business reinvestment. Regularly analyze your financials to identify and act on trends.

: Continued Education and Trends : Stay informed about current jewelry trends and adapt your designs accordingly. Invest in learning new techniques and skills to expand your offerings.

: Diversify Income Streams : Offer workshops or tutorials to share your expertise. Create and sell DIY jewelry-making kits. Explore wholesaling options to boutiques and shops.

:

By carefully considering these factors and continuously striving to improve both the creative and business aspects of their work, jewelry makers can indeed build profitable and sustainable businesses.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.