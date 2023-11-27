Large Computer Monitors: Great Options For You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Looking at a computer screen for hours at a time takes its toll on your eyes. When your screen is on the smaller size, your eyes have to work even harder to see and read the content on it. Large computer monitors have become popular in the workplace for these reasons. However, there are more benefits than reducing eye strain:

Benefits of Using a Large Computer Monitor for Work or Business

Enhanced Productivity:

With a bigger screen, you can run multiple applications side by side. This can significantly reduce the time spent switching between windows or tabs, streamlining your workflow.

Tasks like data analysis, graphic design, and video editing benefit from more visual real estate, allowing users to see more details without constantly zooming in and out.

Improved Multitasking:

Managing multiple tasks becomes a breeze with a larger screen. Whether you’re juggling spreadsheets, presentations, or communication tools, everything is in clear view.

Enhanced Presentation and Collaboration:

Sharing your screen during meetings or presentations is more effective with a large monitor. Viewers can easily see details, making discussions more efficient.

Immersive Experience:

For creative professionals, a large monitor can provide a more immersive experience, making it easier to dive deep into projects.

Large Computer Monitors – Top Picks From Amazon

For small business owners who need to upgrade their visual workspace, selecting the right large computer monitor is a crucial decision. Our methodology for recommending the best large computer monitors takes into account a variety of factors that balance performance with practicality. Here’s how we’ve determined our selections, which you can also use as a guide:

Screen Resolution (Scale: 9/10) Clarity and detail for tasks (1080p, 4K, etc.)

Pixel density for sharp imagery Monitor Size (Scale: 9/10) Screen size measured diagonally for ample workspace

Appropriate for the physical desk space Color Accuracy and Gamut (Scale: 8/10) True-to-life color representation

Wide color gamut for design tasks Connectivity Options (Scale: 8/10) Variety of ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, etc.)

Ease of connection to various devices Ergonomics (Scale: 7/10) Adjustable stands for height, tilt, and swivel

VESA mount compatibility for different setups Refresh Rate and Response Time (Scale: 7/10) Smoothness of motion for video and design

Low latency for interactive tasks Panel Type (Scale: 7/10) IPS, TN, or VA panels for different viewing angles and color quality Energy Efficiency (Scale: 6/10) Power consumption and cost to operate

Eco-friendly features Aesthetics (Scale: 5/10) Design and how it complements the workspace

Bezel size for multi-monitor setups Price (Scale: 8/10) Cost relative to the features and performance

Warranty and customer support services Additional Features (Scale: 6/10) Built-in speakers, USB hubs, or other integrated features

Blue light filters and flicker-free technology for eye comfort

We’ve used these criteria to ensure that the large computer monitors we recommend offer the best balance of size, quality, and functionality, suited to a variety of business needs. Below are our favorites from Amazon:

SAMSUNG UR59 Series 32-Inch ViewFinity 4K UHD

Samsung is known for the quality of its displays, whether it is TVs, smartphones, or computer monitors. This curved monitor delivers 4K UHD images while supporting a billion hues and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Additional features include Picture-by-Picture, automatic source switch, HDMI, Display Port, 3-sided borderless, Eye Saver Mode, and more.

SAMSUNG UR59 Series 32-Inch ViewFinity 4K UHD

Dell 32 Inch 4K Monitor, UHD

As a leading PC manufacturer, Dell also makes great monitors. This monitor has 4K resolution and colors of up to 1.07 billion together with 99% sRGB with a 60Hz refresh rate. You also get multiple ports for additional peripherals including DisplayPort 1.2 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports along with built-in Picture-by-Picture (PBP) or Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features.

Dell 32 Inch 4K Monitor, UHD

LG UltraWide Monitor 34″ 21:9 QHD

Delivering great value is this LG UltraWide monitor with a 21:9 ratio and a QHD IPS display. You get a screen split to customize your workspace along with a 75Hz refresh rate, RGB 99% color gamut, HDR10, s-side virtually borderless design, and AMD FreeSync.

LG UltraWide Monitor 34″ 21:9 QHD

BenQ 34 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide QHD Monitor

BenQ is a globally recognized brand of display manufacturing. This unit has a 21:9 ultrawide QHD IPS factory-calibrated Mac monitor with AQCOLOR technology for designers. You also get a 98% P3, a KVM switch, Hotkey Puck G2, and a USB-C with 65W power delivery. Other ports include 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, and a 4-port USB hub.

BenQ 34 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide QHD Monitor

ViewSonic 38” Premium IPS WQHD+ Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Like BenQ, ViewSonic is also a leading brand in display manufacturing. This 38” unit has a premium IPS WQHD+ curved ultrawide monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and ColorPro 100% sRGB Rec 709. A 14-bit 3D LUT, eye care, HDR10 support, USB C, HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort round out some of the other features.

ViewSonic 38” Premium IPS WQHD+ Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Samsung M70 Smart 43 Inch 4K Computer Monitor

The second entry from Samsung is a great monitor with great features for the workplace. This 4K 60Hz LED display technology also gives you Smart TV Apps, Microsoft 365, voice assistant, auto source switch, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C and more.

Samsung M70 Smart 43 Inch 4K Computer Monitor

Acer 29″ UltraWide FHD

If you want an affordable quality monitor, this Acer delivers. This is an IPS Zero Frame Professional office monitor with a resolution of 2560×1080 and a 75Hz refresh rate. A 99% sRGB, and ErgoStand with a VESA mount, Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C 65W and USB Ports are included in the low price.

Acer 29″ UltraWide FHD

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR

If you are in the Apple ecosystem and you want a display from the company, this 32” display does the job. The features of this LCD display are a Retina 6K resolution (6016 by 3384 pixels), extreme dynamic range (XDR), 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak brightness, contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, P3 wide color gamut, and 10-bit color depth.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR

SAMSUNG 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor

The last entry from Samsung is this 34” ultrawide curved QHD monitor with a refresh rate of 100Hz. Picture-in-picture and split-screen modes give you increased productivity, but you also get HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C connectivity with AMD Free Sync, a 4ms response time, and a 3000: 1 contrast ratio.

SAMSUNG 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor

ASUS ProArt Display 32” 1440P Monitor

ASUS makes great monitors for gaming and productivity. This 32” 1440P monitor has a QHD IPS display with a great refresh rate of 165Hz. Other features are 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB/Rec.709, Calman Verified, USB-C power delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.1 Hub, and a C-clamp.

ASUS ProArt Display 32” 1440P Monitor

ViewSonic 4K 32 Inch Premium IPS Ergonomic Monitor

This ViewSonic delivers great value for the price with great features. It starts with 32” premium 4K IPS ergonomic monitor with ultra-thin bezels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The features also include color accuracy, Pantone validated, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C.

ViewSonic 4K 32 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor



Dell UltraSharp Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

At 37.5 inches, this curved Dell has a WQHD (3840 x 1600) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an 8ms response time. The display delivers a color depth of 1.07 billion colors and 100% sRGB, 100% Rec 709, and 95% DCI-P3 with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The connectivity includes DP1.4, HDMI 2.0, and super speed USB 5Gbps along with USB-C delivering 90W of power

Dell U3821DW UltraSharp Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

FAQs

What Screen Size is Ideal for My Business?

While larger screen sizes offer better multitasking capabilities, smaller screens are more practical and cost-effective. For basic office tasks, a 22-inch screen size is ideal, while larger screens of 29 inches or more are perfect for multitasking.

Should I opt for a Curved Screen?

Curved screens provide an immersive experience because they let your eyes take in everything at once, without strain. Most curved monitors feel larger than their actual screen space, and the curvature allows for wider viewing angles.

What is the Best Resolution and Aspect Ratio for My Business?

Most monitors display content in high definition, with models under 22 inches typically having a 720p resolution. Larger screens are available in full high definition, while graphic designers and those who work with highly detailed images should consider a WQHD monitor with a resolution of 2,560×1,440. The 16:9 aspect ratio is the most common in the marketplace, but there are other options such as the ultrawide 21:9 and the super-wide 32:9.

What is the Importance of Refresh Rate?

The refresh rate refers to the number of times a monitor can update every second, and a higher refresh rate translates to smoother images. This feature is especially important for gaming monitors, but keep in mind that your computer must also be capable of completing the process quickly to fully utilize this feature.

What Panel Type Should I Choose?

Twisted Nematic or TN panel technology is the most cost-effective but offers less accurate color and narrower viewing angles. Vertical Alignment (VA) and In-Panel Switching (IPS) panels offer wider viewing angles and better grayscale performance, making them ideal for those who need high degrees of accuracy.

What Other Features Should I Consider?

In addition to the basics, some of the best monitors come with a USB C port for a clean and minimalist setup, a blue light filter to reduce eye irritation, and built-in ambient light sensors for automated brightness and screen dimming. Consider buying a computer soundbar for high-quality sound, and check if the monitor comes with VESA-compliant mounting holes and a warranty that covers backlighting, labor, and parts.

