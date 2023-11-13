How to Make Money Online with ChatGPT

Many small business owners simultaneously excited and fear AI and tools like ChatGPT. They desperately want to figure out how to use this tool to benefit their business.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked to Neil Dagger who has the number one Amazon best seller called “The ChatGPT Millionaire: Making Money Online Has Never Been This Easy”.

Neil gives a lot of suggestions on how to get started using ChatGPT in your business, like generating leads, giving multilingual support, writing cold sales emails and creating social media blog content. He believes you can impress your customers by getting their projects finished extremely fast with less effort. But, he warns this is not a magic bullet and ChatGPT should be used as a starter and many times not a final product. In most cases, your expertise still needs to be applied!

We also discussed how to increase your productivity using ChatGPT and help you to get back to focus on what really matters in your business.

One of the most important things that Neil lists in his book are “As Is” prompts. This tells the ChatGPT from what point of view they are answering the question or writing content from. For example, “I want you to act as an advertiser. You will create a campaign to promote a service that sells (insert your service). You will choose a target audience, develop key messages and slogans, select the media channels for promotion, and decide on any additional activities needed to reach your goals. My first suggestion request is, “I need help creating an advertising campaign for (insert description of service).”

Neil says by starting here, you are more likely to get something from ChatGPT that is customized and useful for your company.

Listen to the entire interview with Neil on how you can make money online with ChatGPT.