Best 7 Meditation Apps for Stressed Out Entrepreneurs

According to a recent survey, more than three quarters of small business owners feel the effects of burnout in their everyday work lives.

One way to fight that sense of burnout is to meditate regularly. If you’re not sure where to start with meditation, there are plenty of mobile apps out there that can guide you. Here are seven top options to consider.

Benefits of Mediation Apps for Small Business Users

Meditation apps offer a multitude of benefits for small business users, primarily focusing on enhancing mental wellness and productivity. These apps provide guided meditations, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices tailored to fit into busy schedules. By incorporating meditation into their daily routine, small business owners and their employees can experience a significant improvement in various aspects of their professional and personal lives. Here are some key benefits:

Stress Reduction: Regular meditation helps in managing stress, a common challenge in the fast-paced environment of small businesses.

Improved Focus and Concentration: Meditation enhances mental clarity and concentration, leading to better decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Enhanced Creativity: Engaging in mindfulness practices can unlock creative thinking, beneficial for strategy development and innovation.

Better Emotional Regulation: Meditation aids in managing emotions, promoting a more positive workplace atmosphere.

Increased Productivity: With reduced stress and improved focus, overall productivity can see a notable increase.

Enhanced Employee Wellbeing: Offering meditation as a resource demonstrates a commitment to employee wellness, potentially leading to higher job satisfaction and retention.

Offering meditation as a resource demonstrates a commitment to employee wellness, potentially leading to higher job satisfaction and retention. Flexible and Accessible: Meditation apps provide flexibility, allowing users to meditate anytime and anywhere, which is ideal for the varied schedules of small business teams.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Meditation Apps

To provide the most value for small business users, we used the following criteria to evaluate various meditation apps. We rated the importance of each factor on a scale from one to ten, with ten being the most important.

Content Variety and Quality (Rating: 9/10) Range of meditation styles (guided, unguided, mindfulness, etc.)

Quality of audio and video content

Availability of beginner to advanced levels User Experience and Design (Rating: 8/10) Intuitive and calming interface

Ease of navigation and content access

Customizable session lengths and settings Personalization and Goals Setting (Rating: 9/10) Tailored recommendations based on user preferences and goals

Ability to track progress and set personal milestones

Features for specific needs (stress reduction, better sleep, focus improvement) Pricing and Subscription Model (Rating: 7/10) Free trial period or free version availability

Transparent and affordable subscription options

Value for money in terms of content and features Offline Access and Downloadability (Rating: 6/10) Ability to download sessions for offline use

Access to content without constant internet connectivity Community and Support (Rating: 5/10) Access to a supportive community or group sessions

Availability of expert advice or coaching

Responsive customer support Compatibility and Integration (Rating: 8/10) Availability on various platforms (iOS, Android, web)

Integration with other health and wellness apps or wearables

Syncing across devices for seamless use Scientific Basis and Credibility (Rating: 7/10) Use of scientifically-backed meditation techniques

Credibility and expertise of content creators

Positive reviews and endorsements from reputable sources

This framework ensures that the meditation apps recommended are well-suited for entrepreneurs and business owners, focusing on enhancing mental well-being, reducing stress, and improving focus.

Best Meditation Apps

Headspace

Headspace is a free app offering daily guided meditation prompts you can fit into your busy schedule. It also offers a platform specifically for businesses seeking to help their employees de-stress as well. Big names like Google and LinkedIn have made use of it in order to create healthier and happier workplaces.

Calm

Calm is another free app offering guided meditation as well as sleep stories and white noise options for those who need help falling asleep. For business owners, getting on a regular sleep schedule can make a major difference in health and productivity at work.

Insight Timer

Fitting meditation into your busy schedule might not seem feasible for some business owners. But Insight Timer is a free app giving users the ability to choose exactly how long they want to meditate. So if you only have 10 minutes to spare at the end of your lunch break, you can easily use the time for a guided session.

Aura

Aura offers even shorter meditation options, with 3 minute guided micro-sessions created specifically to relieve stress and anxiety. The free app is available for both iOS and Android and offers in-app purchases as well.

Timeless Meditation

Timeless Meditation allows you to choose the amount of time you want to meditate for and then track your time and mindfulness goals, a feature likely to appeal to entrepreneurs who are constantly striving for improvement and tracking results.

Oak

Oak is a meditation app with guided sessions specifically aimed at practicing mindful breathing techniques. You can choose sessions of different times starting at 10 minutes. And you may even learn some breathing techniques handy throughout the work day when you get an important email or are about to give a presentation.

MindFi

This meditation app is created specifically for busy humans. MindFi sessions are made for you to listen to during lunch, your commute, or other brief moments you have during the day. It also offers sessions specifically for improving focus and productivity.

Feature / App Headspace Calm Insight Timer Aura Timeless Meditation Oak MindFi Target Audience General, with a platform for businesses General, with a focus on sleep assistance General General Entrepreneurs General Busy individuals Main Offerings Daily guided meditation Guided meditation, sleep stories, white noise Customizable meditation length 3-minute guided micro-sessions Meditation with goal tracking Mindful breathing techniques Sessions for focus and productivity Special Features Business-specific platform Sleep assistance Flexibility in session length Short, stress-relieving sessions Time and mindfulness goal tracking Sessions starting at 10 minutes Designed for brief, daily moments Cost Free Free Free Free, with in-app purchases Free Free Free Platform iOS, Android iOS, Android iOS, Android iOS, Android iOS, Android iOS, Android iOS, Android Notable Users Google, LinkedIn - - - - - - Suitability Business owners seeking employee wellness Business owners needing better sleep routines Owners with limited time Those needing quick stress relief Entrepreneurs focused on tracking progress Those seeking to improve breathing techniques Individuals with limited free time

How to Make the Most of Meditation Apps for Your Small Business

Integrating meditation into the routine of a small business environment can greatly enhance mental clarity and overall well-being. It’s about creating small, manageable habits that fit into the busy schedules typical of small business owners and their employees. Here are some practical ways to incorporate meditation:

Start the Day Mindfully: Encourage starting the workday with a short meditation session. This can set a calm, focused tone for the day ahead.

Scheduled Breaks: Incorporate brief, scheduled meditation breaks during the day. Even 5-10 minutes can make a difference.

Lunchtime Sessions: Utilize lunch breaks for a longer meditation session. This can help in rejuvenating the mind for the afternoon's tasks.

Group Meditation: Organize weekly group meditation sessions for the team. This can enhance team bonding and collective stress management.

Meditation Apps: Utilize meditation apps tailored for business users. They offer guided sessions which can be easily followed.

End-of-Day Wind Down: Encourage ending the workday with a short meditation to help separate work life from home life, aiding in work-life balance.

Training and Workshops: Host meditation training or workshops to educate employees on its benefits and techniques.

Host meditation training or workshops to educate employees on its benefits and techniques. Encourage Personal Practice: Support employees in developing their own meditation routine outside of work, emphasizing its personal and professional benefits.