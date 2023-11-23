What Solopreneurs Need to Know About Meeting Minutes

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the advantages of being a solopreneur is that, unlike small business owners who run C Corps or Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), there are typically fewer regulations you have to comply with.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you’re not juggling numerous tasks, jobs, and responsibilities. And while formal meetings may seem unnecessary when working solo, understanding and implementing meeting minutes can still be a valuable practice.

The Importance of Meeting Minutes for Solopreneurs

Some solopreneurs prefer to operate their businesses with the legal protections and tax advantages that being incorporated brings. So, if you own a nonprofit, a one-member LLC, or are a single shareholder in a C Corp, maintaining meeting minutes is required.

However, if your company operates as a sole proprietorship, keeping meeting minutes is an optional practice. Here’s what solopreneurs running sole proprietorships need to know about meeting minutes and how this seemingly corporate practice can benefit individual business owners.

Organizing Thoughts and Ideas: As you well know, solopreneurs wear multiple hats, and your mind can become a whirlwind of ideas and tasks. You don’t need to have a formal meeting or even meet with anyone else to have a use for meeting minutes. Think of them as a structured way to organize your thoughts, outline goals, and track progress. By documenting key points from planning sessions, solopreneurs can create a roadmap for business success.

Document Important Meetings: Being a solopreneur doesn’t mean you’re on your own. It’s smart for solopreneurs and micro businesses to have an informal board of advisors or advisory council they can turn to with questions and challenges. You should hold periodic meetings with the whole group (in-person or online) and meet with the individuals as needed.

Documenting these gatherings with meeting minutes is essential so you don’t miss any valuable advice. The minutes become a historical record and help you track your progress.

Legal and Financial Accountability: While solopreneurs may not have a formal board of directors or shareholders to report to, meeting minutes can still serve as a legal and financial record of decisions. This documentation is essential for tax purposes, audits, or any unforeseen legal issues. It establishes a transparent history of the business’s decision-making process, demonstrating accountability.

Document Progress: The entrepreneurial journey is rarely smooth. Meeting minutes can help solopreneurs identify patterns (both positive and negative), learn from mistakes, and make informed decisions for the future.

Facilitating Collaborations: Solopreneurs often collaborate with others, such as clients, freelancers, and consultants. Meeting minutes serve as a concise record that can be shared, ensuring everyone is on the same page and fully understands the goals and decisions made during a meeting.

Implementing Meeting Minutes as a Solopreneur

As a solopreneur, you have more flexibility in how you want to structure your meeting minutes. Consider:

Define Objectives: Before convening a meeting, clearly define your objectives. Whether it’s strategic planning, reviewing financials, or setting quarterly goals, having a clear purpose will guide the structure of the minutes.

Keep It Simple: Solopreneurs often have limited time, so keep meeting minutes simple, clear, and concise. Focus on key decisions, action items, and deadlines.

Choose the Right Tools: In today’s digital age, various tools are available for note-taking and document management. Solopreneurs can use platforms like Evernote, OneNote, Google Docs, or specialized meeting minute templates to capture and organize information.

Be Consistent: Consistency is key when implementing any business practice. Scheduling regular meetings with yourself helps maintain focus and track progress and ensures that meeting minutes become an integral part of the business strategy.

Preparing for the Next Stage: Many solopreneurs don’t stay that way. There are numerous reasons why you may decide to change your business entity to a C Corp or an LLC. If you are considering taking that next step, meeting minutes become an even more vital tool for proving accountability, transparency, and legal compliance.

In these businesses, meeting minutes are critical for several reasons. Corporations must maintain minutes of their board of directors and shareholder meetings. LLCs need to document major decisions, and nonprofits are required to keep meeting minutes to stay tax-exempt.

For these types of businesses, meeting minutes also:

Offer proof of compliance that a company adheres to all its regulatory obligations.

Hold people accountable for assignments and responsibilities.

Become a historical record of what the business has accomplished and can be consulted in case of future audits or legal proceedings.

Components of Meeting Minutes

Meeting minutes should include:

Meeting details, such as the meeting’s time, date, and location.

A list of attendees.

The meeting agenda.

A summary of the significant parts of the meeting, including motions made (in formal meetings) and decisions.

A list of assignments noting who is responsible for accomplishing the task and the deadline.

A record of all votes taken.

So whether you’re a solopreneur or own an LLC or C Corp, meeting minutes are a valuable tool for navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. They serve as a compass, guiding small business owners through the unpredictable journey of entrepreneurship and providing a structured framework for success.

