About Us   |  

The Best Online Meeting Software for Small Business Use

Published: Nov 24, 2023 by Annie Pilon In Startup Advice 5
98
59
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
101
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article
online meeting software small business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you need to host meetings with remote team members or with clients or partners outside your organization, having a reliable online meeting software suitable for small business is essential in today’s digital-first business environment. The transition to remote work and the increasing trend of global collaborations have made these tools more critical than ever.

There are a variety of options available, catering to different business needs and sizes. From VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) providers offering audio conferencing capabilities to comprehensive video conferencing solutions that support high-quality video, screen sharing, and interactive features, the range is extensive.

When selecting an online meeting platform, it’s important to consider several factors. First, the size and nature of your meetings: Do you require a platform that can handle large groups seamlessly or are smaller, more collaborative sessions your focus?

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem
Sell Your Business
Drive Traffic to Your Website

Next, consider the technical robustness: Is the software reliable and does it offer good audio and video quality even with varying internet speeds?

User-friendliness is also key, as the platform should be easy for all participants to use, regardless of their technical expertise.

Additional features such as screen sharing, recording options, and integration capabilities with other business tools can greatly enhance your meeting experience.

With a variety of options in the market, from well-known players like Zoom and Skype for Business to specialized platforms like Adobe Connect and GoToMeeting, there’s a solution to fit virtually every requirement and budget.

Small Business Deals

online meeting software small business

Key Considerations for Choosing Online Meeting Software for Your Small Business

When deciding on the best online meeting software for your small business, it’s important to consider various factors. Here’s a list of key considerations to guide your decision-making process.

  • Compatibility with Existing Tools: Ensure the software integrates seamlessly with your current CRM, email, or other collaboration tools.
  • Ease of Use: Consider the user-friendliness for both hosts and participants, especially for quick or impromptu meetings.
  • Video and Audio Quality: High-quality video and clear audio are crucial for effective communication.
  • Screen Sharing and Collaboration Features: Look for functionalities that enhance collaboration, such as screen sharing and interactive tools.
  • Security: Prioritize software with robust security measures to protect your business communications.
  • Cost-Effectiveness: Assess the pricing structure against your budget and the software’s value to your business needs.
  • Customer Support: Reliable customer support is essential for addressing any technical issues promptly.
  • Scalability: Choose software that can grow with your business and accommodate increasing participants or features as needed.

online meeting software small business

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Meeting Software for Small Businesses

For small businesses, choosing the right online meeting software is a balance between functionality, cost, and ease of use. Our methodology for this selection employs a scale from 1 to 10, focusing on the aspects most crucial to small businesses.

Higher scores indicate features of greater importance, such as affordability, simplicity, and reliability. This approach ensures that the software excelling in essential areas for small businesses, like user-friendly design and integration capabilities, are given due emphasis in our assessment.

Cost-Effectiveness (10/10)

Affordable pricing models, including free tiers or low-cost plans, are essential for small businesses, making this the highest priority.

Ease of Use (9/10)

Software that is intuitive and easy to navigate reduces the learning curve and is highly valued for ensuring efficient use.

Video and Audio Quality (9/10)

Clear, high-quality video and audio are crucial for effective communication, especially in a professional setting.

Reliability and Performance (8/10)

Consistent, dependable performance with minimal downtime or technical issues is key for maintaining business operations.

Integration with Other Tools (8/10)

The ability to integrate with other business software, such as email, calendar, and project management tools, adds significant value.

Security and Privacy Features (7/10)

Strong security measures to protect business communication and sensitive information are crucial for small businesses.

Scalability (7/10)

Software that can scale with the business, accommodating more users or advanced features as needed, is important.

Collaboration Features (6/10)

Tools that facilitate collaboration, like screen sharing, file sharing, and interactive whiteboards, enhance meeting productivity.

Mobile Accessibility (6/10)

Mobile app availability and functionality for conducting meetings on-the-go are important for flexibility.

Customer Support and Resources (6/10)

Accessible customer support and comprehensive resources for troubleshooting and guidance are beneficial for small businesses.

Customization Options (5/10)

The ability to customize settings, such as branding and meeting controls, though less critical, is a useful feature for some businesses.

This methodology guides small businesses to choose online meeting software that aligns with their specific needs and constraints, prioritizing cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and quality of communication.

By focusing on these key aspects, we aim to identify software solutions that are both functional and accessible for small businesses, facilitating seamless online meetings and collaborations.

online meeting software small business

Best Online Meeting Software

If you’re looking for a new way to host online meetings for your small business, check out these 14 options.

Zoho Meeting

Zoho’s meetings tool can be used for both online meetings and larger presentations. You can schedule meetings in advance or start them immediately. You also get access to audio, video and screen sharing features, as well as recording if necessary.

Nextiva

Nextiva is a VoIP solution for businesses that gives you plenty of customizable online meeting options. The voice calling feature can be used for meetings with remote team members or even calls with clients or partners outside your organization. It’s a perfect solution if you also need other communication services, since you can bundle them and get them from one provider.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting offers video conferencing and collaboration features designed for small teams. You can quickly launch meetings from your email, CRM or other collaboration tools. And the company also offers messaging functionality so you can stay in touch between video meetings.

Skype for Business

Skype for Business is a communication tool with several options, from video and voice chat to instant messaging. For a complete meeting solution, you can also record meetings and access all of your Microsoft apps within the meeting.

Zoom

Zoom offers video conferencing that also includes real-time messaging and content sharing features. Your team members or clients can join meetings from any device, so it’s perfect for businesses with flexible needs. It also includes recording and scheduling functionality.

RingCentral

RingCentral is a video conferencing solution that also offers phone and team messaging options, so it’s perfect for businesses that need multiple communication tools in one. It’s known for easy setup and for integrating with many of the third party apps that you already use.

Join.me

Join.me gives you a free platform for hosting meetings online. You can set up a custom user URL and then invite people to join your meeting as needed. It’s perfect for businesses that need a flexible solution or small teams that may need to set up last minute meetings fairly regularly.

Amazon Chime

Amazon Chime is Amazon’s solution for video conferencing. It offers an on-demand payment structure, so it could help businesses that only need to host occasional online meetings. It also comes with the security of AWS behind it.

online meeting software small business

Cisco Webex

Cisco’s meeting solution offers video conferencing right from the Webex desktop app. It also comes with advanced features like screen sharing, calling and continuous teamwork.

Adobe Connect

Adobe Connect allows you to create virtual rooms that you can customize to the specific needs of your meeting. You can incorporate your branding and other elements, which may be beneficial if you regularly host meetings with potential clients.

Blue Jeans

Blue Jeans offers video, audio and web conferencing with collaboration tools like screen sharing and integration with other collaboration tools. You can join meetings from any device, so it offers flexibility for remote teams or client meetings.

Fuze

Fuze offers a variety of communication tools, including calling, meeting, chatting and content sharing. You can tailor your meeting solution to the exact needs of your team, whether you need voice, video, chat or screen sharing.

FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com offers free solutions for video conferencing, voice calling and other forms of collaboration. There is limited storage available, but the solution is fairly customizable for small businesses.

Vonage

A cloud-based phone solution, Vonage allows you to host meetings using VoIP technology. You can also use it with collaborative tools like Microsoft Office and G Suite to host productive meetings.

online meeting software small business

Comparing Online Meeting Software for Small Businesses

Choosing the right online meeting software is crucial for small businesses. This comparison table breaks down key aspects of various platforms, helping you select a solution that best fits your business’s remote communication needs.

Software NameVideo ConferencingIntegration OptionsPricing StructureUnique Feature
Zoho MeetingYesLimitedSubscription-basedIdeal for presentations and meetings
NextivaVoIP-basedExtensiveCustomizableBundled communication services
GoToMeetingYesExtensiveSubscription-basedEasy launch from various tools
Skype for BusinessYesMicrosoft appsSubscription-basedIntegrates with Microsoft suite
ZoomYesMultipleVariableHigh flexibility and device compatibility
RingCentralYesMultipleSubscription-basedKnown for easy setup and integration
Join.meYesLimitedFree and paidCustom URL for meetings
Amazon ChimeYesAmazon ecosystemOn-demandBacked by AWS security
Cisco WebexYesMultipleSubscription-basedAdvanced features like continuous teamwork
Adobe ConnectYesAdobe productsSubscription-basedCustomizable virtual rooms
Blue JeansYesMultipleSubscription-basedFocus on collaboration tools integration
FuzeYesMultipleCustomizableComprehensive communication tools in one
FreeConferenceCall.comYesLimitedFree with storageFree solution with customization options
VonageVoIP-basedMicrosoft Office, G SuiteSubscription-basedCloud-based phone and meeting solution

 

Image: Depositphotos.com

More in: , , 5 Comments ▼
Annie Pilon
Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.
5 Reactions
  1. Robert Brady
    February 6, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    I’ve been really impressed with Zoom lately, but I haven’t tried them all.

    Reply
  2. Aira Bongco
    February 7, 2019 at 2:32 am

    The need for online meetings is growing. It seems that there is more of a need for remote means of communication.

    Reply
  3. Matt Cummins
    March 25, 2020 at 6:34 am

    These are surreal times. With the latest COVID – 19 outbreak, the Government has restricted travel and social contact to safeguard you and your family. So we are building up a technology which will help you in sailing through this tough period, the virtual meeting that will be held through video conferencing. We know that this is something new to you all. But we are developing this technology just to support you so that together can overcome this tough period. So contact us and keep the conversation going. Be Safe and keep your family safe.

    Reply
  4. jithendra
    July 17, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Nice article. Check InstaVC 4k WebRTC Video Conferencing
    InstaVC video conferencing on cloud is the easiest solution to deploy and use. It is a hassle-free video conferencing solution that allows organizations to do Video Meetings on the Device of their choice.

    Reply
  5. john mayer
    September 26, 2020 at 6:12 am

    I must say what an amazing and informational article which will, surely be a big help to the people who have small medium business

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.