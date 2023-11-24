The Best Online Meeting Software for Small Business Use

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you need to host meetings with remote team members or with clients or partners outside your organization, having a reliable online meeting software suitable for small business is essential in today’s digital-first business environment. The transition to remote work and the increasing trend of global collaborations have made these tools more critical than ever.

There are a variety of options available, catering to different business needs and sizes. From VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) providers offering audio conferencing capabilities to comprehensive video conferencing solutions that support high-quality video, screen sharing, and interactive features, the range is extensive.

When selecting an online meeting platform, it’s important to consider several factors. First, the size and nature of your meetings: Do you require a platform that can handle large groups seamlessly or are smaller, more collaborative sessions your focus?

Next, consider the technical robustness: Is the software reliable and does it offer good audio and video quality even with varying internet speeds?

User-friendliness is also key, as the platform should be easy for all participants to use, regardless of their technical expertise.

Additional features such as screen sharing, recording options, and integration capabilities with other business tools can greatly enhance your meeting experience.

With a variety of options in the market, from well-known players like Zoom and Skype for Business to specialized platforms like Adobe Connect and GoToMeeting, there’s a solution to fit virtually every requirement and budget.

Key Considerations for Choosing Online Meeting Software for Your Small Business

When deciding on the best online meeting software for your small business, it’s important to consider various factors. Here’s a list of key considerations to guide your decision-making process.

Compatibility with Existing Tools: Ensure the software integrates seamlessly with your current CRM, email, or other collaboration tools.

Ease of Use: Consider the user-friendliness for both hosts and participants, especially for quick or impromptu meetings.

Video and Audio Quality: High-quality video and clear audio are crucial for effective communication.

Screen Sharing and Collaboration Features: Look for functionalities that enhance collaboration, such as screen sharing and interactive tools.

Security: Prioritize software with robust security measures to protect your business communications.

Cost-Effectiveness: Assess the pricing structure against your budget and the software's value to your business needs.

Customer Support: Reliable customer support is essential for addressing any technical issues promptly.

Scalability: Choose software that can grow with your business and accommodate increasing participants or features as needed.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Meeting Software for Small Businesses

For small businesses, choosing the right online meeting software is a balance between functionality, cost, and ease of use. Our methodology for this selection employs a scale from 1 to 10, focusing on the aspects most crucial to small businesses.

Higher scores indicate features of greater importance, such as affordability, simplicity, and reliability. This approach ensures that the software excelling in essential areas for small businesses, like user-friendly design and integration capabilities, are given due emphasis in our assessment.

Cost-Effectiveness (10/10)

Affordable pricing models, including free tiers or low-cost plans, are essential for small businesses, making this the highest priority.

Ease of Use (9/10)

Software that is intuitive and easy to navigate reduces the learning curve and is highly valued for ensuring efficient use.

Video and Audio Quality (9/10)

Clear, high-quality video and audio are crucial for effective communication, especially in a professional setting.

Reliability and Performance (8/10)

Consistent, dependable performance with minimal downtime or technical issues is key for maintaining business operations.

Integration with Other Tools (8/10)

The ability to integrate with other business software, such as email, calendar, and project management tools, adds significant value.

Security and Privacy Features (7/10)

Strong security measures to protect business communication and sensitive information are crucial for small businesses.

Scalability (7/10)

Software that can scale with the business, accommodating more users or advanced features as needed, is important.

Collaboration Features (6/10)

Tools that facilitate collaboration, like screen sharing, file sharing, and interactive whiteboards, enhance meeting productivity.

Mobile Accessibility (6/10)

Mobile app availability and functionality for conducting meetings on-the-go are important for flexibility.

Customer Support and Resources (6/10)

Accessible customer support and comprehensive resources for troubleshooting and guidance are beneficial for small businesses.

Customization Options (5/10)

The ability to customize settings, such as branding and meeting controls, though less critical, is a useful feature for some businesses.

This methodology guides small businesses to choose online meeting software that aligns with their specific needs and constraints, prioritizing cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and quality of communication.

By focusing on these key aspects, we aim to identify software solutions that are both functional and accessible for small businesses, facilitating seamless online meetings and collaborations.

Best Online Meeting Software

If you’re looking for a new way to host online meetings for your small business, check out these 14 options.

Zoho Meeting

Zoho’s meetings tool can be used for both online meetings and larger presentations. You can schedule meetings in advance or start them immediately. You also get access to audio, video and screen sharing features, as well as recording if necessary.

Nextiva

Nextiva is a VoIP solution for businesses that gives you plenty of customizable online meeting options. The voice calling feature can be used for meetings with remote team members or even calls with clients or partners outside your organization. It’s a perfect solution if you also need other communication services, since you can bundle them and get them from one provider.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting offers video conferencing and collaboration features designed for small teams. You can quickly launch meetings from your email, CRM or other collaboration tools. And the company also offers messaging functionality so you can stay in touch between video meetings.

Skype for Business

Skype for Business is a communication tool with several options, from video and voice chat to instant messaging. For a complete meeting solution, you can also record meetings and access all of your Microsoft apps within the meeting.

Zoom

Zoom offers video conferencing that also includes real-time messaging and content sharing features. Your team members or clients can join meetings from any device, so it’s perfect for businesses with flexible needs. It also includes recording and scheduling functionality.

RingCentral

RingCentral is a video conferencing solution that also offers phone and team messaging options, so it’s perfect for businesses that need multiple communication tools in one. It’s known for easy setup and for integrating with many of the third party apps that you already use.

Join.me

Join.me gives you a free platform for hosting meetings online. You can set up a custom user URL and then invite people to join your meeting as needed. It’s perfect for businesses that need a flexible solution or small teams that may need to set up last minute meetings fairly regularly.

Amazon Chime

Amazon Chime is Amazon’s solution for video conferencing. It offers an on-demand payment structure, so it could help businesses that only need to host occasional online meetings. It also comes with the security of AWS behind it.

Cisco Webex

Cisco’s meeting solution offers video conferencing right from the Webex desktop app. It also comes with advanced features like screen sharing, calling and continuous teamwork.

Adobe Connect

Adobe Connect allows you to create virtual rooms that you can customize to the specific needs of your meeting. You can incorporate your branding and other elements, which may be beneficial if you regularly host meetings with potential clients.

Blue Jeans

Blue Jeans offers video, audio and web conferencing with collaboration tools like screen sharing and integration with other collaboration tools. You can join meetings from any device, so it offers flexibility for remote teams or client meetings.

Fuze

Fuze offers a variety of communication tools, including calling, meeting, chatting and content sharing. You can tailor your meeting solution to the exact needs of your team, whether you need voice, video, chat or screen sharing.

FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com offers free solutions for video conferencing, voice calling and other forms of collaboration. There is limited storage available, but the solution is fairly customizable for small businesses.

Vonage

A cloud-based phone solution, Vonage allows you to host meetings using VoIP technology. You can also use it with collaborative tools like Microsoft Office and G Suite to host productive meetings.

Comparing Online Meeting Software for Small Businesses

Choosing the right online meeting software is crucial for small businesses. This comparison table breaks down key aspects of various platforms, helping you select a solution that best fits your business’s remote communication needs.

Software Name Video Conferencing Integration Options Pricing Structure Unique Feature Zoho Meeting Yes Limited Subscription-based Ideal for presentations and meetings Nextiva VoIP-based Extensive Customizable Bundled communication services GoToMeeting Yes Extensive Subscription-based Easy launch from various tools Skype for Business Yes Microsoft apps Subscription-based Integrates with Microsoft suite Zoom Yes Multiple Variable High flexibility and device compatibility RingCentral Yes Multiple Subscription-based Known for easy setup and integration Join.me Yes Limited Free and paid Custom URL for meetings Amazon Chime Yes Amazon ecosystem On-demand Backed by AWS security Cisco Webex Yes Multiple Subscription-based Advanced features like continuous teamwork Adobe Connect Yes Adobe products Subscription-based Customizable virtual rooms Blue Jeans Yes Multiple Subscription-based Focus on collaboration tools integration Fuze Yes Multiple Customizable Comprehensive communication tools in one FreeConferenceCall.com Yes Limited Free with storage Free solution with customization options Vonage VoIP-based Microsoft Office, G Suite Subscription-based Cloud-based phone and meeting solution