The Best Order Management Software for Small Businesses

You may find Running an online business rewarding. But stresses clearly come with the job. Order management software is crucial for small eCommerce businesses looking to navigate the rewarding yet challenging landscape of online trading.

By streamlining order processing, inventory management, and customer service, the right software not only alleviates operational stresses but also plays a pivotal role in establishing and growing your business in the competitive online market.

Key Considerations When Choosing Order Management Software

To ensure you select the most effective order management software for your small business, consider these essential factors:

Scalability: Look for software that can grow with your business, accommodating increasing orders and inventory expansion.

Integration Capabilities: Ensure the software integrates seamlessly with your existing platforms, such as eCommerce marketplaces, shipping carriers, and accounting tools.

User-Friendly Interface: Choose software with an intuitive interface to reduce the learning curve and improve efficiency.

Customization: Consider whether the software offers customization to meet the unique needs of your business.

Real-Time Inventory Tracking: Opt for systems that provide real-time updates to prevent overselling and stockouts.

Automated Features: Evaluate the automation capabilities for tasks like order processing, tracking, and repricing to save time and reduce errors.

Customer Support: Ensure reliable customer support is available, especially if you're implementing a complex system.

Cost-Effectiveness: Analyze the cost against the features and benefits provided to ensure it fits within your budget.

Security: Ensure the software offers robust security measures to protect sensitive business and customer data.

Trial Periods and Demos: Take advantage of free trials and demos to test the software's suitability for your operations before committing.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Order Management Software

When selecting the best order management software, we applied a methodology that places varying levels of importance on key features, rated on a scale from 1 to 10. This approach helps us to prioritize the most critical aspects of the software, ensuring that businesses can make an informed decision based on their specific needs.

Integration Capabilities (10/10)

Given the highest weight, as seamless integration with existing systems is crucial for streamlined operations.

Ease of Use and User Interface (9/10)

Highly valued for enabling quick user adoption and minimizing training requirements.

Inventory Management Features (9/10)

Considered critical due to its direct impact on order processing and inventory accuracy.

Scalability (8/10)

Important for businesses looking to grow; software that can scale up easily is preferred.

Customer Service and Support (8/10)

Crucial for handling any software issues efficiently; responsive and comprehensive support is prioritized.

Reporting and Analytics (7/10)

Valued for its role in providing actionable business insights and data-driven decision-making.

Order Processing Efficiency (7/10)

Essential for the core functionality of the software; systems that enhance processing efficiency are favored.

Customization Options (6/10)

Important for businesses needing tailored solutions; more customizable software ranks higher.

Mobile Accessibility (6/10)

Given the increasing need for on-the-go management, mobile features are an important consideration.

Security Features (6/10)

Crucial for protecting sensitive data; more secure software solutions are given higher preference.

Pricing and Cost-Effectiveness (6/10)

Considered for ensuring businesses receive a good return on their investment.

This approach ensures that businesses can select an order management software that not only aligns with their operational requirements but also excels in areas most critical to their specific business processes. The aim is to highlight software solutions that are comprehensive, efficient, and adaptable to diverse business needs.

Order Management Software

Discover a curated selection of top-tier order management systems, each uniquely suited for small businesses across various sectors, ensuring streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency.

Megaventory

Megaventory holds the distinction of being one of the first US companies to offer online inventory and order management. The company dates back in 2010. They provide specialized support staff boasting PhDs and MScs. And a standard deal runs $135 per month. But you’ll also get a fifteen day free trial.

Brightpearl

This automated inventory tracking system makes sure you have enough inventory. And it sees to it the inventory is in the right locations to meet your business demands. Brightpearl software shows you inventory at all locations. And this makes your business more profitable. But it also limits the risk of overselling. You’ll find this software flexible. And you can choose the level that fits your business. The system also offers a 30-day trial.

ShipStation

ShipStation offers a web-based software. And it makes e-commerce retailers more efficient at processing and fulfilling orders. The software also helps businesses ship orders to all the most popular marketplaces via all the top carriers.

The company focuses on the user. And it plans to keep improving its product. The Starter package for small businesses makes 50 or less shipments a month. It costs just $9 per month. And it comes with a 30-day free trial.

SellerActive

SellerActive offers software to help online retailers business operations. And this gives them time to focus on growth. The SellerActive software gives you process improvements. You’ll get automated repricing. And the software offers synchronized product listings. The tool spreads these listings actoss Amazon, Walmart, Jet and eBay.

You’ll find various Basic and Pro plans. Ad they start as low as $79 per month. But the most expensive Pro plan costs $899 per month. You’ll also get a demo. And you’ll receive free consultation available before you commit.

Shipedge

Shipedge offers software that is modular and scalable. And it automates complex eCommerce operations. You’ll find software that is 100% web-based. And the main module delivers management and warehouse management systems. Other modules include returns, exchanges and multi-carrier shipping.

The pricing depends on what modules are included in your package, with an All-in-One option including everything and a Modular version that provides only what you need.

Zoho Inventory

Growing businesses will be well served by Zoho Inventory’s management software. It enables you to keep track of every unit with a powerful stock management, order fulfillment and inventory control system. The Basic package costs $39 per month, the Standard package $79 and the Professional package $199. There is also a free version for businesses currently making 20 or less orders per month.

Orderhive

Orderhive is a unified business tool that features an ultra-modern design, user friendly interface, robust features and seamless integrations with marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping carriers and accounting software. It includes a real-time inventory tracking system and you can also use it to streamline and automate your back-end processes.

The Starter package costs $99 and the Professional package $199 per month. Customer support is available 24/7 and there is a 15-day free trial.

Stitch Labs

Stitch Labs is purpose built for modern multi-channel retailers, offering scalability through improved efficiency that create sustained growth and help businesses expand into new channels and products. The software gives you enhanced inventory visibility and accuracy, as well as streamlined workflows to meet the most complex and demanding operations.

Comprehensive service and support is also provided. The Basic package costs $799 and the High Growth package costs $959, plus there is a Premium package with advanced functionality and customization. A free demo is available upon request.

Emerge

The Emerge app is a complete system for businesses looking to expand. It deals with traditional offline distribution and online e-commerce sales and includes a purchase and inventory management system, multi-channel ordering, and helps make accounting simple. It costs just under $40 per month and there is a free trial available.

TradeGecko

TradeGecko combines inventory management processes, important business applications and online commerce to create a central core for your wholesale and eCommerce business. It is a cloud-based inventory management system with three packages available, each with a free trial. The prices start at $39 for the basic Founder package, $79 for the Lite package and $199 for the Small Business package.

Multiorders

Use Multiorders to integrate all your sales channels and manage your orders with a multichannel inventory management system with integrated shipping management software. You can manage pricing and stock levels of all sales channels from one place, as well as connect all of the shipping carriers you use and print labels with just a single click. There is a free 14-day trial and the Starter package costs $44 per month.

Finale Inventory

Cloud-based Finale Inventory is multichannel inventory management software specifically designed for high volume eCommerce businesses. It is customizable and versatile for whatever workflow and processes your business uses.

Each account has a dedicated account manager who is trained to listen and better understand your unique requirements, and they will offer recommendations and perform customizations as well as train you in how to get the absolute maximum out of Finale Inventory. The Bronze package starts at $99 per month, with the highly integrated Platinum package costing $649 per month.

Kibo

Kibo helps retailers and branded manufacturers achieve optimal performance of both B2C and B2B commerce. It provides a complete ‘omnichannel commerce platform’ delivered with a low total cost of ownership and a quick time to market. The price varies according to what options you choose, but there is a free demo to try upon request.

Comparison of Top Order Management Software for Small Businesses

To assist small business owners in selecting the right order management software, this table compares key features, pricing, and unique benefits of various systems tailored for small eCommerce businesses.

Software Key Features Pricing Range Free Trial Target Audience Megaventory Inventory and order management, specialized support staff Starts at $135/month 15 days Small to medium businesses Brightpearl Automated inventory tracking, multi-location management Custom pricing 30 days Medium businesses ShipStation Web-based, integrates with top marketplaces and carriers Starts at $9/month 30 days Small businesses SellerActive Automated repricing, synchronized product listings across platforms $79 to $899/month Demo available Online retailers Shipedge Modular and scalable, includes management and warehouse systems Custom pricing - eCommerce operations Zoho Inventory Stock management, order fulfillment, inventory control Free to $199/month Free version available Growing businesses Orderhive Real-time inventory tracking, integrates with marketplaces and shipping carriers Custom pricing - Businesses seeking modern design and robust features

Aligning Order Management Software Capabilities with Business Needs

Selecting the right order management software is crucial for the efficiency and growth of your small business. It’s essential to align the software’s capabilities with your current needs and future growth projections to ensure a worthwhile investment.

Evaluate Long-Term Value: Beyond immediate needs, assess how the software will add value to your business in the long run.

Assess Impact on Workflow: Consider how the new system will integrate into and improve your current operational workflow.

Check for Scalability: Ensure the software can accommodate the growth of your business and adapt to future changes in demand and size.

Understand the Total Cost of Ownership: Factor in all costs, including setup, monthly or annual fees, and any additional charges for support or updates.

Read Customer Reviews: Look for feedback from current users to understand real-world pros and cons.

Prioritize Data Analytics: Choose software that offers robust analytics and reporting features to inform business decisions.

Ensure Compatibility with Other Tools: Confirm that the software is compatible with your existing e-commerce platforms, accounting software, and other tools.

Plan for Training and Implementation: Consider the time and resources needed to train your staff on the new system.

Seek Recommendations: Consult with industry peers or professional networks to get recommendations based on their experiences.

Prepare for Change Management: Be ready to manage the transition phase and address any resistance or challenges that may arise during the implementation of the new system.