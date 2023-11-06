15 Password Apps

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Strong and complex passwords offer the first-line defence against unauthorized access to your computers and online accounts. But creating strong passwords for multiple accounts is not easy, let alone remembering all your passwords. With the availability of free and paid password apps, it has become easier for business owners to create strong passwords and store them securely.

We have curated a list of the best password managers to help you choose the right password app to create strong passwords, store them, and share them safely.

Let’s dive in:

What Is a Password App?

A password app can help you create, store, and manage passwords for local applications and online accounts from one safe place. As a result, you don’t have to remember multiple passwords used for multiple logins. Also, you can access a good password manager from multiple devices.

Here are some key advantages of using a password manager app:

You can quickly generate strong passwords and save them in an encrypted form

A good password manager does proactive dark web monitoring to check if your password is included in any leak

You can share passwords securely with your team members

A convenient auto-fill feature of a password app can save you a significant amount of time

Last but not the least, you don’t have to remember multiple passwords when you use a password app.

Why Use a Password Manager?

Password managers are invaluable tools in today’s digital age, offering a wide range of benefits for both individuals and businesses. Here’s why you should consider using a password manager:

Enhanced Security: Password managers help you create strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access and protects your sensitive information. Convenience: You don’t have to remember multiple complex passwords. A password manager stores them securely and automatically fills them in when needed. Dark Web Monitoring: Many password managers proactively monitor the dark web for any signs of your passwords being compromised, giving you early warnings of potential security breaches. Secure Sharing: For businesses, password managers offer secure ways to share passwords among team members without compromising security. Time Savings: Auto-fill features save you time by populating login credentials on websites and apps, streamlining your online experience. Cross-Platform Access: Password manager apps are available on multiple devices and operating systems, allowing you to access your passwords wherever you go.

One Master Password to Rule Them all

You will need to create a master password to log in to your password manager. Then, your password app can create, store, and manage passwords for all your online accounts.

Most password managers now employ two factor authentication, meaning you have to submit an additional authentication factor along with your master password to access your password app.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Password App

Security (High Importance): Encryption: Ensure the app uses strong encryption methods to protect your stored passwords.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Look for apps that support 2FA for an extra layer of security.

Biometric Authentication: Check if the app offers biometric login options like fingerprint or facial recognition. Compatibility (High Importance): Cross-Platform Support: Verify that the app works seamlessly across various devices and operating systems, including desktop, mobile, and web browsers.

Browser Extensions: Consider apps that offer browser extensions for easy password autofill. Password Generator (High Importance): Strong Password Creation: Ensure the app has a robust password generator that can create complex, unique passwords. Dark Web Monitoring (Moderate Importance): Check if the app provides dark web monitoring to alert you if your passwords are compromised in data breaches. Ease of Use (Moderate Importance): User-Friendly Interface: Look for an app with an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface.

Auto-Fill Feature: Consider apps that offer automatic password filling to save time. Sharing and Collaboration (Moderate Importance): Password Sharing: Check if the app allows secure password sharing with team members or family.

Collaboration Features: Evaluate apps that support team collaboration features for managing shared passwords. Cost (Low Importance): Subscription Pricing: Compare pricing plans to ensure they fit your budget, especially if you’re a small business.

Free Versions: Look for apps with free versions or trial periods to test their features. Backup and Recovery (Low Importance): Backup Options: Check if the app offers secure backup and recovery options for your password data. Customer Support (Low Importance): Availability: Consider the availability of customer support, including email, chat, or phone support, in case you encounter issues. Offline Access (Low Importance): Determine if the app allows you to access your passwords offline, especially when you’re not connected to the internet.

15 of the Best Password Managers of 2022

We have done thorough research to prepare the following list of best password managers:

1. 1Password(Overall Best Password Manager)

1Password is one of the leading paid password managers. With 1Password, you can securely store your passwords and private documents in an encrypted vault. It also alerts users about password breaches and other security problems.

Cost/Service plan: Team starter pack costs $19.95 monthly for up to 10 members

Compatible with: 1Password is available for all leading operating systems, browsers, and devices

You can try 1Password free for 14 days.

2. Dashlane (Best For Small Businesses)

Used by 18,000+ companies worldwide, Dashlane employs zero knowledge security architecture to securely manage passwords. It allows your employees to securely share encrypted passwords with individuals or groups. Dashlane also offers a free version for individuals to save up to 50 passwords.

Cost/Service plan: Its business plan costs $8/month/employee if billed annually

Compatible with: Dashlane supports Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and leading web browsers

You can use a free trial to assess Dashlane.

3. LastPass (Best for Software Industry)

With local-only encryption, the password vault of LastPass offers encrypted file storage. You can save passwords, usernames, payment information, and sensitive data in its encrypted digital vault.

LastPass also does proactive dark web monitoring and let you know if you have compromised passwords.

Cost/Service plan: A business plan of LastPass starts at $6/user/month if billed annually

Compatible with: It works with all devices and has extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge

LastPass offers a 14-day free trial.

4. KeePass (Best For Tech-Savvy Business Owners)

If you’re looking for a completely free password manager with no string attached, KeePass can be the right option.

However, you need to be tech-savvy to use this password management software.

Cost/Service plan: It is completely free to use this secure password manager

Compatible with: KeePass works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can get unofficial ports of Android, Chrome OS, and iOS devices

KeePass also offers third-party browser extensions for Chrome and other leading browsers.

5. RoboForm (Best For Being Economical Yet Reliable)

RoboForm For Business comes with powerful features, such as multi-factor authentication, complex password generation, and safe storing.

With RoboForm, you can share passwords securely. The free version of RoboForm offers unlimited password storage.

As the master password is not saved on the password manager’s servers, so you don’t have to worry about any data breach.

Cost/Service plan: RoboForm For Business licensing costs $39.95/year/user for a team of 1-10 employees

Compatible with: RoboForm supports Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and all leading browsers

RoboForm offers a 14-day free trial.

6. NordPass (Best for Ease of Use)

Using NordPass Business can help you access powerful features, such as a data breach scanner, password health checker to spot weak passwords, company-wide settings, two-factor authentication, secure password sharing in groups, and more. Its free version for personal use offers storage of unlimited passwords.

Cost/Service plan: Its business plan starts at $3.59/user

Compatible with: It works on macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android

NordPass offers a 30-day free trial.

7. Keeper (Best For Security)

Keeper claims to be the most secured password manager in the world. With Keeper, your business can have private password vaults for each employee, secure file storage, role-based access, and much more.

The company offers the highest-rated web, mobile, and desktop apps.

Cost/Service plan: Keeper Business price starts at $45 annually

Compatible with: Works on all platforms

Every Keeper Business plan comes with free access to the Family plan for all users.

8. ZohoVault (Best For Being Low Cost for Business Use)

Zoho Vault password manager offers many advanced features affordably. Its powerful security dashboards alert you about poor passwords that you can quickly change in a few clicks.

With Zoho Vault, you can track users’ behavior and actions conducted in your vault account through exclusive reports.

Cost/Service plan: Basic pricing for business starts at $10.80/user/year

Compatible with: Zoho Vault has iOS and Android apps and you can have a browser extension for leading browsers

You can try a business plan of 15 days.

9. RememBear (Best For Friendly Design)

RememBear, one of the popular password managers, comes with a friendly, approachable design. Though RememBear doesn’t have many state-of-the-art features other password managers have, it’s super user-friendly. And it provides secure cloud storage of your passwords. It can automatically fill in credit card information on shopping sites to offer faster checkout.

Cost/Service plan: It costs $6/month

Compatible with: It has an app for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and extensions for Safari, Chrome, and Firefox

10. Bitwarden (Best For Being Free Password Manager for Personal Use)

Bitwarden is one of the more popular password manager apps. The core features of Bitwarden include zero-knowledge encryption, unlimited vault items, user name and password generator, basic two-step login, event and audit logs, and much more.

Bitwarden offers one of the best free password managers for individuals to avail secure storage of passwords.

Cost/Service plan: Teams organization plan starts at $3/month/user

Compatible with: Biwarden has a desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux. And you can get a mobile app for iOS, and Android. Bitwarden has a browser extension for all leading browsers

You can have a 7-day trial of Bitwarden Enterprise to assess its features.

11. Enpass (Best for Offline Use)

With EnPass, you can save passwords and sensitive data locally on your devices. Its key features include bio metric authentication, breach monitoring, smartwatch support, and more.

Cost/Service plan: Its standard plan costs around $3/user/month if billed annually

Compatibility with: Enpass has apps for macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Chrome OS

Enpass offers a free trial.

12. LogMeOnce (Best for All-In-One Security Platform)

A password manager account with LogMeOnce entitles you to access many powerful features, such as Single Sign-On (SSO), multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, and much more.

Cost/Service plan: Team and business plan starts at $3/user/month

Compatibility with: It works seamlessly with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS

LogMeOnce offers a 14-day free trial.

13. Blur (Best for Protecting Privacy)

If you just want to use a password manager, Blur won’t justify its cost.

However, it is a powerful tool to protect your privacy. It will create and save passwords for all your accounts, mask your credit card, mask your email, and much more.

Cost/Service plan: Blur’s unlimited plan costs $99 yearly

Compatibility with: All leading operating systems, mobile devices, and browsers

14. mSecure (Best for UI)

If you’re looking for a good user interface (UI), mSecure can be the right choice. This password manager features a secure password generator, seamless syncing for managing passwords on the go, industry-standard AES-256 bit encryption for stored passwords, and much more.

Cost/Service plan: Essentials plan starts at $1.66/month if billed annually

Compatibility with: It has browser extensions for leading browsers. And it has mobile apps for iOS and Android devices

mSecure offers a 30-day free trial.

15. Norton Password Manager (Best for Being Free)

If you want only a password manager without bells and whistles, Norton Password Manager will do the job. It lists poor passwords that you should change.

Cost/Service plan: Free

Compatibility: Extensions for leading browsers and mobile apps for Android and iOS devices

Password Manager Key Features Cost/Service Plan Compatibility Free Trial Available 1Password Secure password storage, breach alerts, cross-platform $19.95/month for up to 10 All leading OS, browsers, and devices Yes, 14 days Dashlane Zero-knowledge security, password sharing, free version $8/month/employee (annual) Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, browsers Yes LastPass Local-only encryption, dark web monitoring Starts at $6/user/month All devices, major browsers Yes, 14 days KeePass Free, open-source, tech-savvy users Completely free Windows, macOS, Linux, others with third-party support No RoboForm Multi-factor authentication, secure sharing $39.95/year/user Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, browsers Yes, 14 days NordPass Data breach scanner, password health checker Starts at $3.59/user macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android Yes, 30 days Keeper Private vaults, role-based access, high security Starts at $45/year All platforms No ZohoVault Advanced features, security dashboards, reports Starts at $10.80/user/year iOS, Android, browsers Yes, 15 days RememBear Friendly design, cloud storage, autofill $6/month iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, browsers No Bitwarden Zero-knowledge encryption, free version Starts at $3/month/user Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, browsers Yes, 7 days Enpass Local storage, biometric authentication Starts at $3/user/month macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Chrome OS Yes LogMeOnce SSO, multi-factor authentication, device management Starts at $3/user/month Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Yes, 14 days Blur Privacy protection, password management $99/year (unlimited) All OS, mobile devices, browsers No mSecure UI, password generator, AES-256 encryption Starts at $1.66/month Leading browsers, iOS, Android Yes, 30 days Norton Password Manager Simple password manager Free Leading browsers, Android, iOS N/A

Which Password App is the Best?

Choosing the best password app depends on what features you want in your dedicated password manager. We have found 1Password overall a good password app if you want to buy a paid version. For a free version, Bitwarden offers the most advanced features.

