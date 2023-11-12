If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Plastic shopping bags are a convenient way for customers to carry the items their purchase from a store. And in most cases, they are used over and over for many different things. For businesses, plastic bags provide an affordable, easy-to-use, and effective solution. If you are looking to buy plastic shopping bags or t-shirt bags as some styles are known, you have many options.

Plastic Shopping Bags Options for Your Business

There are many different plastic shopping bag styles to accommodate the many types of retail stores that are in business. Whether you have a convenience store, gift shop, boutique, restaurant, or another business, you will find the right plastic shopping bag on this list from Amazon.

Choosing the right plastic shopping bags for your small business involves more than just picking a size and color. Here’s what you should consider, with a scale of importance from 1 (least important) to 5 (most important):

Durability (5/5): The bag should be sturdy enough to handle the products without tearing.

Cost (4/5): Aim for affordability, but remember the cheapest option may not always be the most cost-effective if it compromises on quality.

Environmental Impact (5/5): Consider bags made from recycled materials or biodegradable plastics to reduce your business's carbon footprint.

Size and Thickness (4/5): The bags should be appropriately sized for your merchandise and thick enough to prevent breakage.

Handle Design (4/5): Handles should be strong and comfortable to hold, which enhances customer satisfaction.

Customization (3/5): Custom branding is a plus as it serves as a marketing tool, but it increases costs.

Regulatory Compliance (5/5): Ensure the bags meet local regulations regarding plastic use to avoid legal issues.

Storage (3/5): Bags should be easy to store without requiring too much space.

Load Capacity (4/5): The bag should have a sufficient load capacity for the types of products sold.

Supplier Reliability (4/5): Reliable delivery and consistent quality from the supplier ensure you never run out of bags or compromise on quality.

We’ve compiled a list of products that we think meet these factors. Here are our picks from Amazon:

SSWBasics Thank You T-Shirt Bags

SSWBasics’ t-shirt bags offer quality, price and reliability. Over 80% of the reviewers give it five stars. This is a standard grocery retail size 11 ½” x 6″ x 21″ with a .48mil HDPE thickness. You can use the bags in restaurants, retail, grocery, take out, shopping, and more.

SSWBasics Thank You T-Shirt Bags

Small Business Deals

Plastic Thank You Bags for Business

This plastic bag is ideal for gifts, books, grocery goods, clothes and other small items. At 12×15 inches it is big enough but not too large. A whopping 86% of reviewers on Amazon give it five stars.

Plastic Thank You Bags for Business

Frosted Rose Plastic Bags

This bag delivers value because of its size, style, and color options. Measuring 16x6x12 inches, these pink frosted bags are great for special events or your storefront boutique, gift shop and other retail outlets.

Frosted Rose Plastic Bags

Thank You Merchandise Bags

At 2.36 mil thick these merchandise bags are thick and printed with a glossy Thank You. It is 100% recyclable and can be used for promotional giveaways as well as stationary, gift, garments, and other retail use.

Thank You Merchandise Bags

SSWBasics Zebra Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

This plastic bag is a statement piece for specialty retailers. The frosted zebra design is 16″ x 6″ x 12″ and it is made with high-density polyethylene plastic (HDPE). It has loop handles and a cardboard bottom insert. You can get it in three different sizes.

SSWBasics Zebra Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

Plastic Bags with Handles

At 9×12 inches these merchandise bags are 1.25 mil thick, so they are strong. The bags can hold books, comics, jewelry, candy, and any other small items. The 100-pack comes with an assortment of five different colors: red, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

Plastic Bags with Handles

Houseables Thank You Merchandise Bags

Available in different colors and styles these bags are 16″ x 18″ and 1.75 mil thick. Die-cut handles make them tear-resistant and each bag can hold up to 9.87 pounds of merchandise. From free samples to promotional goods, craft fair items, and even groceries they are very versatile.

Houseables Thank You Merchandise Bags

LazyMe Thank You T-Shirt Carry-Out Bags

This plastic grocery bag is sturdy enough to carry more than 34.56 pounds at the standard 12×20 inch supermarket size. It is 1.2 mils thick so it has another life after hauling the grocery by your customers for their trash and other uses.

LazyMe Thank You T-Shirt Carry-Out Bags

SSWBasics Leopard Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

If you want to make a statement with your plastic bags, this leopard-frosted shopping bag from SSW Basics will do it. It is made with HDPE and comes in at 8″ x 5″ x 10 along with loop handles and a cardboard bottom insert. Boutiques and specialty shops can’t go wrong with style.

SSWBasics Leopard Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

Blue Merchandise Plastic Shopping Bags

The merchandise bag is 9″ x 12″ and 1.5 mil thick, making it strong enough to carry a range of items. Made from high-quality LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), you can use it for gifts, clothing, groceries, jewelry, and more.

Blue Merchandise Plastic Shopping Bags

What Type of Plastic is Used to Make Plastic Bags?

Plastic shopping bags are readily available, and this is why you should take the time to find the right company when you are ready to buy the bags for your business. Here are some of the features you need to keep an eye out for.

Choosing the Right Plastic Shopping Bags For Your Business

While it might seem like a minor decision, choosing the right plastic bags is essential to convey professionalism, protect products, and enhance customer experience. Always consider the unique needs of your business when making your selection.

Flexibility:

Stress Points: A very flexible bag can stretch without tearing, especially at the handles and the base. This adaptability can accommodate uneven or oddly-shaped items, a common occurrence in various businesses.

Customer Experience: No one likes a bag that tears under a bit of pressure. Opting for high flexibility ensures a pleasant shopping experience for your clientele.

Strength:

Material Thickness: Thicker bags generally equate to more strength. Consider bags with reinforced handles or bases for added security.

Safety: If customers carry heavy items, a bag’s strength is crucial to prevent accidents and injuries.

Affordability:

Bulk Purchases: Some suppliers offer discounts for bulk orders. If you use many bags daily, buying in large quantities can save costs.

Quality vs. Price: Remember, the cheapest option isn’t always the best. Balance quality and affordability to ensure you’re getting value for money.

Clear or Opaque?:

Transparency and Professionalism: Clear bags can showcase the quality of products, while opaque ones maintain a sense of privacy. Determine which aligns better with your brand image.

Waterproof and Food Grade Bags:

Protection: These bags ensure that any leakage from frozen or fresh items doesn’t damage other products or the customer’s property.

Health Standards: If you’re in the food business, such bags are crucial to comply with safety regulations.

Branding:

Visibility: Customized bags act as mobile advertisements. As customers move around with them, more potential clients get to see your business name or logo.

Consistency: Ensuring uniformity in branding builds trust and recognition among consumers.

