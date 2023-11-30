About Us   |  

7 Best Business Presentation Apps for Your Smartphone

Published: Nov 30, 2023 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
presentation apps

Effective presentations are vital in securing new business and helping a firm grow. Thanks to advancements in technology, small businesses now have a wealth of tools available to them for delivering powerful presentations, quickly and efficiently.

Benefits of Presentation Apps for Small Businesses

Presentation apps offer a range of benefits for small businesses, enhancing their ability to communicate effectively both internally and with clients. These apps enable the creation of visually appealing presentations that can simplify complex data, making it easier to understand and more engaging for the audience. This is particularly beneficial for small businesses, where clear and effective communication is key to success.

Here are some specific benefits of presentation apps for small businesses:

  • Enhanced Communication: Helps in conveying ideas and information more clearly and effectively.
  • Professionalism: Creates a professional appearance, enhancing the credibility of the business.
  • Time-Saving: Templates and easy-to-use interfaces save time in creating presentations.
  • Data Visualization: Simplifies complex data through charts and infographics.
  • Engagement: Increases audience engagement with interactive and visually appealing content.
  • Accessibility: Allows presentations to be accessed from different devices and locations.
  • Cost-Effective: Reduces the need for expensive marketing materials.
  • Customization: Offers customization options to align with brand identity.
  • Collaboration: Facilitates collaboration among team members, improving efficiency.
  • Feedback and Analytics: Some apps provide feedback and analytics on audience engagement.

presentation apps

Selecting the Top Presentation Apps for Small Businesses: Our Thought Process

In the dynamic world of business, presentation apps are indispensable tools for conveying ideas and information effectively. For small business owners and entrepreneurs, choosing the right app can enhance the impact of their presentations. Here are the key criteria we considered when selecting the best presentation apps:

  1. User Interface and Ease of Use (High Importance)
    • Intuitive and user-friendly interface
    • Easy to navigate and create presentations
    • Availability of tutorials or guides for new users
  2. Design and Customization Options (High Importance)
    • Wide range of templates and design themes
    • Customization options for branding and unique styles
    • Flexibility in adding multimedia elements (images, videos, audio)
  3. Collaboration Features (Moderate Importance)
    • Real-time collaboration capabilities
    • Easy sharing and feedback options
    • Integration with team communication tools
  4. Compatibility and Integration (High Importance)
    • Compatibility with multiple devices and platforms
    • Integration with other business tools (CRM, data analysis software)
    • Export options in various formats (PDF, PPT, video)
  5. Interactivity and Engagement Tools (Moderate Importance)
    • Features like interactive polls, Q&A, and animations
    • Engagement tools for audience participation
    • Analytics to gauge audience engagement
  6. Performance and Reliability (High Importance)
    • Smooth performance without glitches
    • Reliability in saving and accessing presentations
    • Adequate storage and backup options
  7. Cost and Pricing Structure (Moderate Importance)
    • Transparent pricing with no hidden costs
    • Free version or trial period availability
    • Value for money considering the features offered
  8. Support and Resources (Moderate Importance)
    • Access to customer support for troubleshooting
    • Availability of resources like templates, icons, and graphics
    • Regular updates and feature enhancements
  9. Security and Privacy (High Importance)
    • Data security measures and privacy policies
    • Control over sharing and access rights
    • Compliance with data protection regulations

These criteria aim to assist you in finding a presentation app that is not only powerful in features but also user-friendly and aligned with your business’s needs. The ideal app should empower you to create engaging and impactful presentations with ease.

presentation apps

Best Presentation Apps

Here are seven of the best business presentation apps for your smartphone designed to help you win over your audience.

Haiku Deck

You can create a presentation in just a few minutes with the help of the Haiku Deck app. This intuitive app enables you to import images from social media sites. The app also allows you to sync your presentations between your iPhone, iPad or the internet.

The Haiku Deck app is free to download onto iPhone and iPad.

presentation apps

Keynote

Keynote is a powerful presentation app, which comes complete with cinematic transitions to help professionals make world-class presentations.

With iCloud built in, businesses can keep presentations fully secured and accessible across different devices with Keynote.

Keynote is available on the App Store for IOS devices. It can be downloaded for $9.99.

Google Slides

With the Google Slides app you can create and edit presentations and share them with others from your Android smartphone or tablet. This intuitive app enables you to not only create new presentations but edit existing files as well.

You can share and collaborate presentations at the same time from remote destinations. Slides can be added and rearranged in presentations. As all presentations are saved in the cloud, you don’t have to worry about losing your work with the Google Slides app.

Google Slides is free to download and can be used on both Android smartphones and iPhones.

presentation apps

WPS Office

The WPS Office is a simple yet effective presentation app. The app has a range of features designed to make presentations easy to create and effective, including the ability to insert, resize or crop images. Office documents can be exported to PDF with ease with the WPS Office app.

The WPS Office app is available to downloaded for free on the App Store for iOS devices.  It is also available on Android mobile devices.

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint can be downloaded onto an iPad, iPhone or Android smartphones. The PowerPoint app enables businesses to create and edit impactful presentations whilst on the go. The presentations created on the PowerPoint app can be accessed in the cloud.

Microsoft PowerPoint app is free to download onto iOS and Android mobile devices.

presentation apps

FlowVella

With the FlowVella app you can combine words, images, links, videos and PDFs to create an effective presentation whilst on the go. Another great feature of FlowVella is the fact you can record videos of your presentations and share them anywhere.

The FlowVella app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices and can be downloaded for free.

ShowPad

ShowPad is specifically designed to help salespeople present and share content that matters to help them shine above competition, sell more products and ultimately grow their business. The ShowPad app is an easy-to-use sales presentation platform whereby sales teams can present dynamic content in presentation format.

Presentations can be custimized and used again for different sales situations with the ShowPad app. All meetings, presentations and activities can be easily logged and shared with ShowPad.

The ShowPad app can be downloaded for free onto both Android and iOS smartphones.

AppPlatform AvailabilityPriceKey FeaturesBest For
Haiku DeckiPhone, iPadFreeQuick creation, import images from social media, sync across devicesQuick and intuitive presentation creation
KeynoteiOS (iPhone, iPad)$9.99Cinematic transitions, iCloud integration, secure and accessibleProfessional presentations with cinematic quality
Google SlidesAndroid, iOSFreeCreate/edit presentations, share and collaborate, cloud-basedCollaborative and accessible presentations
WPS OfficeiOS, AndroidFreeInsert/resize/crop images, export to PDF, simple interfaceSimplicity and effectiveness in presentation creation
Microsoft PowerPointiOS, AndroidFreeCreate/edit presentations, cloud access, impactful designImpactful presentations on the go
FlowVellaiPhone, iPad, iPod TouchFreeCombine various media, record presentations, compatible with multiple devicesInteractive presentations with multimedia content
ShowPadiOS, AndroidFreeDesigned for sales, dynamic content, customizable, activity loggingSales presentations and content sharing

Business Presentation Photo via Shutterstock

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read "Gabrielle’s blog here.".
2 Reactions
  1. Aira Bongco
    October 17, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Can this be used for webinars as well? It will allow you to teach even with just your mobile phone.

    Reply
  2. BizEpic
    October 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Nice to know that there are some apps that you can operate through mobile phones. I guess it helps you create a presentation no matter where you are.

    Reply
