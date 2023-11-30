7 Best Business Presentation Apps for Your Smartphone

Effective presentations are vital in securing new business and helping a firm grow. Thanks to advancements in technology, small businesses now have a wealth of tools available to them for delivering powerful presentations, quickly and efficiently.

Benefits of Presentation Apps for Small Businesses

Presentation apps offer a range of benefits for small businesses, enhancing their ability to communicate effectively both internally and with clients. These apps enable the creation of visually appealing presentations that can simplify complex data, making it easier to understand and more engaging for the audience. This is particularly beneficial for small businesses, where clear and effective communication is key to success.

Here are some specific benefits of presentation apps for small businesses:

Enhanced Communication : Helps in conveying ideas and information more clearly and effectively.

: Helps in conveying ideas and information more clearly and effectively. Professionalism : Creates a professional appearance, enhancing the credibility of the business.

: Creates a professional appearance, enhancing the credibility of the business. Time-Saving : Templates and easy-to-use interfaces save time in creating presentations.

: Templates and easy-to-use interfaces save time in creating presentations. Data Visualization : Simplifies complex data through charts and infographics.

: Simplifies complex data through charts and infographics. Engagement : Increases audience engagement with interactive and visually appealing content.

: Increases audience engagement with interactive and visually appealing content. Accessibility : Allows presentations to be accessed from different devices and locations.

: Allows presentations to be accessed from different devices and locations. Cost-Effective : Reduces the need for expensive marketing materials.

: Reduces the need for expensive marketing materials. Customization : Offers customization options to align with brand identity.

: Offers customization options to align with brand identity. Collaboration : Facilitates collaboration among team members, improving efficiency.

: Facilitates collaboration among team members, improving efficiency. Feedback and Analytics: Some apps provide feedback and analytics on audience engagement.

Selecting the Top Presentation Apps for Small Businesses: Our Thought Process

In the dynamic world of business, presentation apps are indispensable tools for conveying ideas and information effectively. For small business owners and entrepreneurs, choosing the right app can enhance the impact of their presentations. Here are the key criteria we considered when selecting the best presentation apps:

User Interface and Ease of Use (High Importance) Intuitive and user-friendly interface

Easy to navigate and create presentations

Availability of tutorials or guides for new users Design and Customization Options (High Importance) Wide range of templates and design themes

Customization options for branding and unique styles

Flexibility in adding multimedia elements (images, videos, audio) Collaboration Features (Moderate Importance) Real-time collaboration capabilities

Easy sharing and feedback options

Integration with team communication tools Compatibility and Integration (High Importance) Compatibility with multiple devices and platforms

Integration with other business tools (CRM, data analysis software)

Export options in various formats (PDF, PPT, video) Interactivity and Engagement Tools (Moderate Importance) Features like interactive polls, Q&A, and animations

Engagement tools for audience participation

Analytics to gauge audience engagement Performance and Reliability (High Importance) Smooth performance without glitches

Reliability in saving and accessing presentations

Adequate storage and backup options Cost and Pricing Structure (Moderate Importance) Transparent pricing with no hidden costs

Free version or trial period availability

Value for money considering the features offered Support and Resources (Moderate Importance) Access to customer support for troubleshooting

Availability of resources like templates, icons, and graphics

Regular updates and feature enhancements Security and Privacy (High Importance) Data security measures and privacy policies

Control over sharing and access rights

Compliance with data protection regulations

These criteria aim to assist you in finding a presentation app that is not only powerful in features but also user-friendly and aligned with your business’s needs. The ideal app should empower you to create engaging and impactful presentations with ease.

Best Presentation Apps

Here are seven of the best business presentation apps for your smartphone designed to help you win over your audience.

Haiku Deck

You can create a presentation in just a few minutes with the help of the Haiku Deck app. This intuitive app enables you to import images from social media sites. The app also allows you to sync your presentations between your iPhone, iPad or the internet.

The Haiku Deck app is free to download onto iPhone and iPad.

Keynote

Keynote is a powerful presentation app, which comes complete with cinematic transitions to help professionals make world-class presentations.

With iCloud built in, businesses can keep presentations fully secured and accessible across different devices with Keynote.

Keynote is available on the App Store for IOS devices. It can be downloaded for $9.99.

Google Slides

With the Google Slides app you can create and edit presentations and share them with others from your Android smartphone or tablet. This intuitive app enables you to not only create new presentations but edit existing files as well.

You can share and collaborate presentations at the same time from remote destinations. Slides can be added and rearranged in presentations. As all presentations are saved in the cloud, you don’t have to worry about losing your work with the Google Slides app.

Google Slides is free to download and can be used on both Android smartphones and iPhones.

WPS Office

The WPS Office is a simple yet effective presentation app. The app has a range of features designed to make presentations easy to create and effective, including the ability to insert, resize or crop images. Office documents can be exported to PDF with ease with the WPS Office app.

The WPS Office app is available to downloaded for free on the App Store for iOS devices. It is also available on Android mobile devices.

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint can be downloaded onto an iPad, iPhone or Android smartphones. The PowerPoint app enables businesses to create and edit impactful presentations whilst on the go. The presentations created on the PowerPoint app can be accessed in the cloud.

Microsoft PowerPoint app is free to download onto iOS and Android mobile devices.

FlowVella

With the FlowVella app you can combine words, images, links, videos and PDFs to create an effective presentation whilst on the go. Another great feature of FlowVella is the fact you can record videos of your presentations and share them anywhere.

The FlowVella app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices and can be downloaded for free.

ShowPad

ShowPad is specifically designed to help salespeople present and share content that matters to help them shine above competition, sell more products and ultimately grow their business. The ShowPad app is an easy-to-use sales presentation platform whereby sales teams can present dynamic content in presentation format.

Presentations can be custimized and used again for different sales situations with the ShowPad app. All meetings, presentations and activities can be easily logged and shared with ShowPad.

The ShowPad app can be downloaded for free onto both Android and iOS smartphones.

App Platform Availability Price Key Features Best For Haiku Deck iPhone, iPad Free Quick creation, import images from social media, sync across devices Quick and intuitive presentation creation Keynote iOS (iPhone, iPad) $9.99 Cinematic transitions, iCloud integration, secure and accessible Professional presentations with cinematic quality Google Slides Android, iOS Free Create/edit presentations, share and collaborate, cloud-based Collaborative and accessible presentations WPS Office iOS, Android Free Insert/resize/crop images, export to PDF, simple interface Simplicity and effectiveness in presentation creation Microsoft PowerPoint iOS, Android Free Create/edit presentations, cloud access, impactful design Impactful presentations on the go FlowVella iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Free Combine various media, record presentations, compatible with multiple devices Interactive presentations with multimedia content ShowPad iOS, Android Free Designed for sales, dynamic content, customizable, activity logging Sales presentations and content sharing