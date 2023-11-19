Top Printing Services for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Even in our digital world, printed materials still play a big role for small businesses. From business cards to brochures, the right print job can make your brand look polished and professional. Online print services make it easy to order what you need right from your computer. They help keep your brand consistent, amp up your marketing, and save you time. In this article, we’ll explore the top printing services that give small businesses the edge they need.

The Rise of Online Printing Services

Online printing services are taking over, and it’s easy to see why. They’re quick, simple to use, and often cheaper than traditional print shops. You get a wide range of options, from business cards to banners, all at your fingertips. Plus, fast turnaround times mean you get what you need when you need it.

What Can Be Printed by a Printing Service?

So, what can you actually print with a printing service? It turns out quite a lot! Whether you’re sprucing up your office or getting the word out about your business, these services have you covered. Let’s dig into some of the things you can print and why each is important for your business.

Custom Design Services

These services help you create unique designs for your brand. Make your logo, flyers, or even your website look exactly how you want.

Promotional Materials

Think pens, mugs, and T-shirts with your brand on them. These items make it easy for people to remember you.

Document Printing

Need to print reports or manuals? These services offer high-quality document printing, so you look professional all the way.

Marketing Materials

From brochures to postcards, print the things that tell people what your business is all about.

Business Cards

Your business card is often the first impression people get of you. Make it a good one with high-quality printing. Speaking of which, there are many great places to get business cards, each offering unique designs and styles to fit your brand’s aesthetic.

Design Prints

Decorate your office or store with custom wall art or banners that show off your brand’s personality.

Posters

These are larger prints that you can use in your shop window or at events. They grab attention and can help you share important messages.

Stamps

Custom stamps with your logo or signature can speed up your workflow. Use them for invoices, packages, or documents.

Calendars

A branded calendar keeps your business in front of people all year long. It’s a useful tool and a great way to stay in people’s minds.

Choosing the Right Printing Service for Your Business: Our Methodology

When selecting a printing service, it’s crucial to consider several factors to ensure that the final product meets your business’s needs. We’ve outlined these criteria along with a scale indicating their importance, where 1 is less critical and 5 is most critical.

Quality of Print: The clarity, color accuracy, and overall quality of the print are paramount. This factor is especially crucial for businesses requiring high-resolution prints for marketing materials. Importance Scale: 5/5 Range of Services Offered: Consider whether the printing service offers a wide range of options, such as digital printing, offset printing, cloud printing, large format printing, and various finishing services. Importance Scale: 4/5 Cost-Effectiveness: While quality is key, it’s also important to find a service that offers competitive pricing without compromising on the quality of the print. Importance Scale: 4/5 Turnaround Time: For businesses with time-sensitive printing needs, the speed of service is a critical factor. Check how quickly the company can complete your order. Importance Scale: 4/5 Customer Service and Support: Good communication and customer support can significantly impact your experience, especially if customizations or adjustments are needed. Importance Scale: 3/5 Sustainability Practices: For businesses committed to environmental responsibility, it’s important to consider the printing service’s use of eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices. Importance Scale: 3/5 Reputation and Reviews: Look for customer feedback and reviews to gauge the reliability and quality of the service provider. Importance Scale: 4/5 Technology and Innovation: A service that uses the latest technology may offer better quality prints and more options for customization. Importance Scale: 3/5

Top Printing Services for Small Business

Ready to give your small business the printed materials it deserves? You’re in luck! Whether you’re after custom designs, quick turnaround times, or budget-friendly options, there’s a service that’s just right for you. Let’s dive into a list of 20 top printing services that can help elevate your brand and make your business shine.

1. Vistaprint

Vistaprint is a go-to choice for many small businesses. They offer a comprehensive range of print services, making them a versatile platform where you can find everything from business cards to promotional merchandise. This includes customization options and a range of templates to make design a breeze. Plus, their prices are pretty wallet-friendly, which is always good news for a small business on a budget.

2. Office Depot

When you think of Office Depot , you might first think of office supplies. But don’t overlook their print services! They provide solid quality and an array of options including banners, flyers, and even booklets. Plus, you can often pick up your print job in-store, which is super convenient.

3. UPS Store

Looking for something quick and reliable? Head over to the UPS Store . They offer a broad selection of print options and even 3D printing, which can be a game-changer for some businesses. It’s a great spot for last-minute print jobs since they can deliver on tight schedules.

4. FedEx

FedEx isn’t just about shipping packages; they’ve got a robust print service too. Their online tools make it super easy to design and order what you need. They also offer specialized services like commercial printing for big projects. The print quality is top-notch, making your business look professional all the way.

Document Type Best Use Cases Finishing Options Considerations Brochures Marketing material, event promotions Glossy finish, tri-fold Ensure high-resolution images for clarity. Business Cards Networking, brand identity Laminated, rounded edges Quality and design reflect professionalism. Reports/Manuals Training, internal communication Spiral binding, tabs May require bulk printing. Posters Announcements, promotions Lamination, mounting Suitable for both indoor and outdoor. Flyers Event promotion, sales Glossy finish, double-sided Quantity discounts often available. Letterheads Official correspondence Premium paper, watermarked Consistency in paper and design is key. Newsletters Regular updates, company news Stapled, color printing Layout and design are crucial. Catalogs Product listing, seasonal promotions Perfect bound, glossy pages Requires frequent updating. Training Materials Workshops, seminars Comb binding, clear cover Ensure up-to-date content. Presentation Folders Proposals, client packages Pockets, business card slots Conveys professionalism and organization.

5. GotPrint

If you’re on the hunt for high-quality prints without breaking the bank, check out GotPrint . They offer a wide variety of paper types, finishes, and sizes. What sets them apart is their focus on environmentally friendly practices, including eco-friendly inks. It’s an excellent choice for businesses conscious of their impact.

If banners are what you’re after, Banners.com is the spot for you. This platform specializes in all sorts of banners, from fabric to vinyl and even retractable options. The website offers user-friendly design tools to help you create the perfect banner for any occasion. Plus, they pride themselves on quick production times and fast shipping.

7. Staples

Staples offers a well-rounded printing service that covers everything from business essentials to marketing materials. One of their standout features is the ability to order online and pick up in-store, sometimes in as little as an hour! If you’re in a rush and need quality prints, Staples can be a lifesaver.

8. Walmart Photo

Think Walmart Photo is just for family pictures? Think again. Their printing services extend to business needs too, including custom stationery and even wall art for your office space. It’s an affordable option, and you can often pick up your order in-store the same day.

9. Shutterfly

Shutterfly is more than just a place for personal photo projects. They offer a range of business printing options, including business cards, brochures, and promotional gifts like custom mugs and phone cases. Plus, their design interface is easy to navigate, so you can make personalized items that show off your brand in style.

10. Priority Envelope

Priority Envelope is the place to go for all your custom envelope needs. Whether you want your logo printed on the front or a full-color design, they’ve got you covered. They specialize in bulk orders, making it an efficient and cost-effective choice for businesses looking to send out a lot of mail.

11. Moo

For business cards that leave a lasting impression, check out Moo . They offer high-quality, custom designs on premium paper, taking your business cards to the next level. They’re a bit pricier than some other options, but if you’re aiming for a high-end feel, Moo is well worth it. Plus, their packaging is pretty sleek too!

12. Snapfish

If you’re eyeing more personalized marketing materials, Snapfish is a great option. Known for its photo services, Snapfish also offers business-specific products like calendars, notebooks, and even mousepads. The customization options are endless, and their platform is straightforward to use.

13. Next Day Flyers

Need your printing done like yesterday? Next Day Flyers might be your savior. As the name suggests, they specialize in ultra-quick turnarounds for flyers, postcards, and even tickets. It’s a one-stop shop for any business event where time is of the essence.

14. eSigns

eSigns is another reliable destination for banners and signs, but they also offer much more. Their easy-to-use design tool lets you customize anything from yard signs to window decals. With their competitive prices and fast shipping options, you can get your message out there without any hassle.

15. UPrinting

Let’s talk versatility with UPrinting . Whether it’s booklets, stickers, or even die-cut prints, this site has a wealth of options for your business needs. Their interface offers plenty of design choices, and their bulk pricing options make larger orders more budget-friendly. It’s a solid all-rounder for any small business.

16. Amazon Prints

Yes, Amazon does more than just deliver your groceries and gadgets. Amazon Prints offers a range of printing services too, from photo books to custom wall decor. If you’re already an Amazon customer, the convenience here is hard to beat. Plus, Prime members can score some extra discounts and speedier shipping options.

17. SignCraft

If you’re hunting for standout signage, SignCraft could be your go-to. Specializing in custom signs for both indoor and outdoor use, they help businesses make a splash in the physical world. With their focus on quality materials and professional designs, you can rest easy knowing your signs will shine.

18. Primoprint

Eyeing top-notch business cards, brochures, or letterhead? Primoprint has you covered. They offer a wide range of paper stocks and finishes, letting you customize to your heart’s content. What sets them apart is their commitment to excellent customer service; they even offer free file checks before printing.

19. FASTSIGNS

When the name of the game is speed, FASTSIGNS delivers. Specializing in—you guessed it—fast signs, they also offer a variety of other rapid printing services. From banners to decals to posters, they aim to meet even the tightest of deadlines without compromising on quality.

20. RitzPix

Last but not least, RitzPix offers a versatile printing solution that doesn’t skimp on quality. Known for excellent photo prints, they also branch out into business-oriented services like custom folders and notepads. With its user-friendly interface and quick turnarounds, it’s a solid choice for businesses wanting to up their print game.

The Role of Professional Designers in Online Printing

Having a pro designer on your side is like having a secret weapon. They know how to make your materials look amazing. They get your brand and keep everything looking the same, from your business cards to your banners. A designer can take your ideas and turn them into something that really catches the eye. With their help, your printed stuff isn’t just good – it’s fantastic.

Tips for Small Businesses Using Online Printing Services

To make the most of online printing, keep a few tips in mind. First, bulk orders can save you money, so stock up when you can. Keep your materials fresh; update them regularly to show off new products or deals. Templates are quick and easy, but custom designs make you really stand out. Investing in print advertising could be another effective way to increase your reach. Always double-check your work before hitting ‘print’ to avoid costly mistakes. A little planning goes a long way in getting the best bang for your buck.





FAQs: Printing Services

Why is document printing essential for small business owners?

Printed documents like reports, invoices, and manuals give your business a sense of legitimacy. They make it easier for you to share information with clients, vendors, and even your own team. Plus, high-quality printed documents make you look professional and trustworthy.

How can marketing materials enhance a business’s brand identity?

Marketing materials aren’t just paper; they’re a way to show off your brand’s personality. Brochures, flyers, and posters can tell your story in a visually striking way. They can highlight what makes your business unique and why people should choose you over the competition. Done right, these materials become a valuable part of your brand identity.

What are the most popular print products for enhancing brand visibility?

Business cards, banners, and brochures top the list when it comes to boosting brand visibility. Business cards are the handshake you leave behind, making a lasting impression. Banners are great for events or for attracting attention to your location. Brochures offer more space to share what you do and why you’re the best at it.

How can small business owners ensure the consistency of their printed product across different print orders?

Consistency is key to building a strong brand. To keep things uniform, always use the same fonts, colors, and logos across all print jobs. Make sure you save your design files for future use, too. And don’t forget to double-check samples or proofs before finalizing any print order. That way, each print job will look just like the last, and your brand will remain strong.

What factors should be considered when choosing business cards as a key print product for branding?

When picking business cards, think about how they’ll represent you and your brand. The card’s material, design, and print quality all send a message. Make sure it aligns with your business values and goals. And remember, sometimes it’s worth it to splurge a bit on higher-quality cards. A standout business card can leave a memorable impression, setting you apart from the crowd.

