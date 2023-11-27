Propane Gas Heaters: Keep Warm With Our Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Propane gas heaters provide warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, these heaters can make cold days and nights a lot more bearable.

Can You Use a Propane Heater Indoors?

The answer is yes. Indoor propane gas heaters are meant for this purpose, as long as you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and guidelines for safe use. Also, make sure you choose a propane heater that’s the right size for your space. The best heaters will have features such as overheat protection and automatic shutoff if it tips over, a low oxygen sensor, and a high-temperature coated safety guard on the front.

How We Selected Our Picks

Selecting the best propane gas heaters for small businesses requires attention to safety, efficiency, and suitability for the intended space. Here’s the methodology we’ve used to guide our recommendations, which can also serve as a criterion for your selection:

Heating Capacity (Scale: 9/10) BTU output relative to the area to be heated

Efficiency in reaching and maintaining desired temperatures Safety Features (Scale: 9/10) Automatic shut-off if tipped over

Overheat protection and oxygen depletion sensors Durability and Build Quality (Scale: 8/10) Construction materials and resistance to wear

Longevity and manufacturer warranties Energy Efficiency (Scale: 8/10) Fuel consumption rates

Effective heat distribution Ease of Use (Scale: 7/10) User-friendly controls and ignition systems

Maintenance requirements Portability (Scale: 7/10) Design features like handles or wheels for easy movement

Weight and size for various business layouts Ventilation Requirements (Scale: 9/10) Suitability for the intended indoor or outdoor setting

Necessary clearance and airflow for safe operation Cost (Scale: 8/10) Initial purchase price

Long-term operational costs Aesthetic Appeal (Scale: 4/10) Design and how it fits within the business environment

Available finishes and styles Additional Features (Scale: 6/10) Thermostats for temperature control

Remote controls for convenience Brand Reputation and Support (Scale: 7/10) Customer service and availability of parts

Positive reviews and brand reliability

These criteria ensure that the propane gas heaters we recommend are not only effective at providing heat but are also safe, durable, and suitable for your business needs. Below are ten of the best we found on Amazon.

Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Indoor Propane Heater

Instantly heat up to 225 square feet of space with this indoor propane heater. It carries a lot of the features that you need in a good heater including an auto shut-off whenever it detects low oxygen levels or if it tips over. This version also comes with a carbon monoxide detector and an 85-decibel alarm to alert you if there is a fire.

Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Indoor Propane Heater

Dyna-Glo Portable Propane Cabinet Heater

Proving radiant heat for areas measuring up to 450 square feet, the Dyna Glo propane gas heater is an excellent choice for your portable indoor and outdoor propane heating needs. It produces up to 64 hours of heat when connected to a 20 pounds propane tank. It also comes with an oxygen depletion sensor and tip-over protection, side carrying handles, locking casters, and variable heat controls that allow you to adjust the heat output to your desired temperature.

Dyna-Glo Portable Propane Cabinet Heater

Mr. Heater Tank Top Propane Heater

This 10,000 BTU vent-free heater is the perfect supplemental heating solution offsite. It comes equipped with a convenient piezo ignition, a multi-output valve for easy temperature regulation, and with a tip-over safety shut-off switch. Easily mounts on 20 to 100-lb propane cylinder.

Mr. Heater Tank Top Propane Heater

Member’s Mark Patio Heater

Heat up your patio with the Member’s Mark outdoor propane heater. Designed for the outdoors, this heater uses commercial-grade 304 stainless steel for maximum durability. Get maximum heat output with the adjustable 47,000 BTUs. Additional features include an automatic tip-over safety and shutoff device, large, aluminized reflectors, and easy-start electronic ignition.

Member’s Mark Patio Heater

Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Convection Heater

This Dyna Glo heater is a good pick for extremely large spaces. It heats up to 4,700 square feet and comes equipped with an automatic overheat shutoff, a large base to prevent tipping, variable heat settings, and an easy-to-ignite piezo ignition.

Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Convection Heater

Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

Available in a variety of colors, this highly durable stainless-steel heater is a perfect choice for your outdoor heating needs. It delivers 46,000 BTUs of quiet and consistent heat for up to a 9-foot radius. It features a one-touch ignition button, a tilt safety auto-shutoff valve, an adjustable temperature knob, a water box for weighing the base, and two wheels for smooth mobility.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

DeWALT Portable Propane Heater

This portable propane gas heater is built for the job site or camping trip. It comes equipped with a thermoelectric safety valve, three USB ports that you can use to charge your devices, and a powerful LED work light.

DeWALT Portable Propane Heater

Mr. Heater Portable Forced Air Propane Heater

Fend off frozen fingers while at the job site with this forced air propane heater. This heater runs on a 20-pound propane tank and boasts a variable output of between 30,000 and 60,000 BTUs. Built for the job site, this heater is durable and quieter than most heaters.

Mr. Heater Portable Forced Air Propane Heater

DeWALT Radiant Propane Heater

This portable propane heater requires no electricity or air movement to provide 45,000 BTU radiant heat. It features a heavy-duty support frame and solid-foam flat-free tires for smooth mobility. It is also CSA-certified.

DeWALT Radiant Propane Heater

DeWalt Forced Air Propane Heater

The DeWalt forced air propane heater provides construction professionals with the heat they need to stay warm and active at the job site. This 150,000 BTU ETL-certified heater uses quiet burner technology so you will barely notice its existence. It also features a continuous ignition and thermo-electric safety valve for easy ignition and operation.

DeWalt Forced Air Propane Heater

