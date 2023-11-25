Best QuickBooks Apps for Small Business Users

The best QuickBooks apps for small businesses unlock greater potential from this leading bookkeeping tool. With both desktop and online versions, QuickBooks has been instrumental for businesses of all sizes to monitor earnings, expenses, and other crucial financial data.

Beyond its core functions, a diverse range of third-party apps available in the QuickBooks App Store can enhance your experience. From seamless spreadsheet data uploads to comprehensive employee time and payroll tracking, these integrations expand QuickBooks’ capabilities.

For small businesses looking to optimize their financial management, here’s a curated list of the most popular and highly rated QuickBooks apps.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best QuickBooks Apps for Small Businesses

When selecting the best QuickBooks apps for small businesses, it’s crucial to consider how these apps enhance and integrate with QuickBooks’ accounting capabilities.

Our methodology for this selection employs a scale from 1 to 10, assigning weights to different criteria based on their significance in improving financial management, efficiency, and overall business operations.

Higher scores indicate features of greater importance, such as seamless integration with QuickBooks, ease of use, and the ability to streamline accounting and financial processes.

Small Business Deals

Integration with QuickBooks (10/10)

Seamless integration with QuickBooks is essential, ensuring that the apps work cohesively with QuickBooks for optimal financial management.

User Interface and Usability (9/10)

Apps with an intuitive and user-friendly interface are highly valued, as they facilitate easier adoption and use, especially for businesses without extensive accounting experience.

Functionality and Feature Set (9/10)

A comprehensive range of features that address various accounting and business needs is crucial for small businesses to maximize their efficiency.

Cost-Effectiveness (8/10)

Affordability and transparent pricing are key for small businesses, making cost-effective apps with clear value propositions highly desirable.

Efficiency in Financial Processes (8/10)

Apps that streamline financial processes, such as invoicing, expense tracking, and budgeting, are given high importance.

Security and Data Protection (7/10)

Strong security measures are essential to protect sensitive financial data managed within the apps.

Customization and Flexibility (7/10)

The ability to customize features and settings to fit specific business needs is important for versatility and effectiveness.

Scalability (6/10)

Apps that can scale with the business, accommodating growing transaction volumes and complexity, are preferred for long-term usability.

Customer Support and Resources (6/10)

Accessible customer support and comprehensive resources, like tutorials and community forums, are beneficial for maximizing the utility of the apps.

Positive User Reviews and Ratings (6/10)

Feedback from other small business users provides valuable insights into the app’s practicality and user satisfaction.

Automation Capabilities (5/10)

Features that automate routine tasks save time and reduce errors, providing added benefits for small businesses.

Our methodology aims to identify QuickBooks apps that effectively enhance the accounting and financial management capabilities for small businesses. By focusing on seamless integration, user-friendliness, and comprehensive functionality, we aim to highlight apps that are both efficient and valuable in optimizing small businesses’ financial operations.

Best QuickBooks Apps

Quickbooks Time

One of the most highly rated apps in the QuickBooks marketplace, Quickbooks Time offers a time tracking, payroll and invoicing solution for teams that need a bit of help managing time and/or their employees’ time and pay. There’s a free version for single-person teams, so you can access it just to track your own processes. Or you can opt for a paid plan starting at $20 per month, plus an additional $5 per user per month.

Ideal for accurate time tracking and payroll management.

Simplifies invoicing, especially for teams with variable hours.

Expensify

It’s becoming more and more important for small businesses to have a way to track expenses even while on the go. So Expensify offers a tool that you can use to take photos of receipts and other expense data so that you can automatically update that information in Quickbooks. Pricing starts at $5 per active user per month.

Streamlines expense tracking, perfect for mobile use.

Automated data entry from receipt images reduces manual work.

LivePlan

LivePlan is an app available for QuickBooks that helps business owners plan for the future with financial forecasts and budgeting tools. It works with QuickBooks to give you real time updates on your , so you can see exactly how any new developments might make an impact on your company’s finances in the future.

Facilitates informed financial planning with real-time updates.

Integrates with QuickBooks for cohesive budget management.

Fundbox

For businesses looking to grow by accessing funding, Fundbox is a tool that integrates with QuickBooks so that you can apply for funding easily and automatically add your financial data from your books to provide some context about your company’s ability to pay on a loan. The price for this tool is set per invoice, with fees starting at 4.66% of the funds you use.

Offers easy access to business funding with transparent fees.

Seamlessly integrates financial data from QuickBooks for loan applications.

TSheets by QuickBooks

TSheets by QuickBooks offers a streamlined solution for employee scheduling and time tracking, ideal for businesses with a mobile workforce or those in need of detailed labor reporting. It includes features like GPS tracking, job and shift scheduling, and a time clock function for comprehensive workforce management.

Efficient employee scheduling and time tracking.

Features include GPS tracking and job scheduling.

Integrates with QuickBooks for simplified payroll processing.

Receipt Bank

Receipt Bank simplifies managing receipts and invoices, allowing users to capture, process, and share financial documents effortlessly. The app’s key feature is its ability to extract important information from receipts and seamlessly integrate this data into QuickBooks.

Streamlines management of receipts and invoices.

Automated data extraction from documents.

Integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks for efficient bookkeeping.

Shopify for QuickBooks

This app integrates QuickBooks with Shopify, enabling easy management of e-commerce operations. It synchronizes sales, expenses, inventory, and customer details between QuickBooks and Shopify, providing a comprehensive view of e-commerce financials.

Integrates QuickBooks with Shopify for e-commerce operations.

Synchronizes sales, expenses, and inventory data.

Provides a complete financial view of e-commerce activities.

Method:CRM

Method:CRM is a customer relationship management tool that integrates with QuickBooks. It assists businesses in managing customer interactions, sales pipelines, and ensures data synchronization with QuickBooks for accurate financial information.

Enhances customer relationship management.

Manages sales pipelines and customer interactions.

Synchronizes data with QuickBooks for accurate financial records.

Hubdoc

Hubdoc is a document collection and management tool designed to streamline financial document management. It automatically collects bank statements, bills, and receipts, and syncs this data with QuickBooks, simplifying bookkeeping and enhancing data accuracy.

Streamlines collection and management of financial documents.

Automatically syncs with QuickBooks.

Simplifies bookkeeping and reduces paperwork.

Fathom

Fathom provides advanced reporting, financial analysis, and forecasting tools. It transforms financial data from QuickBooks into actionable insights, aiding businesses in making informed decisions and strategic planning.

Offers advanced financial reporting and analysis.

Transforms QuickBooks data into actionable insights.

Ideal for strategic financial planning and decision-making.

Comparison of QuickBooks Apps for Small Business

Explore our Top 10 QuickBooks apps tailored for small businesses. This comparison table will help you assess each app’s features, costs, and functionalities, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your business’s financial management needs.

App Name Key Features Best For Quickbooks Time Time tracking, payroll, invoicing, GPS tracking, job scheduling. Teams needing time management solutions. Expensify Expense tracking, receipt capture, automatic QuickBooks updates. On-the-go expense management. LivePlan Financial forecasting, budgeting tools, real-time business metrics. Strategic business planning. Fundbox Easy funding application, integrates financial data from QuickBooks. Accessing business funding. TSheets by QuickBooks Employee scheduling, time tracking, GPS tracking, job scheduling. Workforce management and labor reporting. Receipt Bank Receipt and invoice management, automated data extraction. Simplifying receipt and invoice processing. Shopify for QuickBooks Synchronizes sales, expenses, inventory, and customer details between QuickBooks and Shopify. E-commerce operations management. Method:CRM Customer relationship management, sales pipeline management, data synchronization. Enhancing customer relations and sales. Hubdoc Automatic document collection, financial document management, QuickBooks sync. Streamlining financial document management. Fathom Advanced reporting, financial analysis, forecasting, actionable insights. Financial analysis and strategic decision-making.