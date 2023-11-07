The 7 Best Small Business Mobile Ad Networks

It’s safe to say that mobiles have become an extremely crucial part of our lives. They’ve also majorly decreased the use of desktop computers.

Here are a few stats to prove the point:

According to Statista, there are over 6B mobile users in the world

Mobile website traffic accounts for more than 52% of world wide web traffic

Consequently, there has been an increase in mobile ads also. Publishers and marketers realize that they have to target users according to the most used devices.

With the rise of mobile app use, advertisers utilize mobile browsers for advertisements and in-app advertising as well, which is predicted to cross $200B in 2022 in America alone.

The in-app advertisement is facilitated through mobile-specific ad networks. This is an excellent way for app developers and publishers to earn passive income from apps or websites by selling “ad space” to advertisers and marketers.

However, since a range of networks is available, finding the best network can be tricky and challenging. This guide will walk you through the seven best mobile ad networks that developers and publishers routinely vouch for.

But before that, let’s explore what mobile ad networks are.

Empowering Your Business: Choosing the Perfect Small Business Mobile Ad Network

The choice you make can significantly impact your advertising efforts and business success. Here are the criteria we believe you should consider, along with their importance on a scale of 1 to 10, when choosing the best Small Business Mobile Ad Network:

Ad Reach (9/10): The ability to reach a wide and relevant audience is crucial. A network with a vast reach can help you connect with potential customers effectively. Targeting Options (8/10): The capability to target specific demographics, interests, and behaviors allows you to tailor your ads to the right audience, improving their effectiveness. Ad Formats (7/10): Evaluate the variety of ad formats the network supports. Different formats, such as banners, videos, and native ads, can be more suitable for different marketing goals. Cost-effectiveness (8/10): Balancing your budget while achieving your advertising goals is essential. Consider the network’s pricing structure and whether it aligns with your budget. Ad Performance Tracking (9/10): Access to robust analytics and reporting tools is vital. It helps you monitor the performance of your ads and make data-driven decisions. User Experience (7/10): A seamless and non-intrusive user experience is essential to prevent users from being annoyed by ads, which could negatively impact your brand. Ad Quality (8/10): Ensure that the ad network maintains high-quality standards for ads displayed. Low-quality or misleading ads can harm your brand reputation. Ad Placement Control (6/10): Having control over where your ads appear can be valuable. Ensure the network allows you to choose specific placements or exclude certain content types. Customer Support (6/10): Access to responsive customer support can be crucial, especially when you encounter issues with your campaigns. Integration (7/10): Consider whether the ad network can seamlessly integrate with your existing marketing tools and platforms. Ad Fraud Prevention (9/10): Protecting your ad spend from fraudulent activities is critical. Look for networks with robust fraud prevention measures. Ad Compliance (8/10): Ensure that the network complies with relevant advertising regulations and guidelines to avoid legal issues. ROI Potential (9/10): Assess the network’s potential to deliver a strong return on investment (ROI) for your advertising campaigns. Scalability (7/10): As your business grows, the network should have the capacity to scale your ad campaigns accordingly. Reviews and Reputation (7/10): Research the network’s reputation and read reviews from other small businesses to gauge their satisfaction and experiences.

What’s A Mobile Ad Network Exactly?

Mobile ad networks are integrated platforms that bridge mobile-app publishers with advertisers. They allow developers to mint (monetize) their apps through passive incomes from mobile advertisements.

These networks cater to both advertisers and publishers. When they’re geared towards advertisers, they’re called “demand-side platforms (DSPs)” and “supply-side platforms (SSPs)” when they’re geared towards publishers.

Now that you know what an ad network is and how they work, let’s delve into the seven best business mobile ad networks.

How do Mobile Ad Networks Function?

Mobile ad networks aggregate many publishers together and provide them with the ad space they need. Advertisers set up campaign requirements and fill in the details of their budget, target audience and specific niche etc. in the network’s campaign management panel. The publisher then adds the tags of the ad network on their website.

The ad goes live. The advertiser has no need to deal with the publisher because they can track the progress of the campaign in the central campaign management panel.

7 Best Small Business Mobile Ad Networks

In a rush? Here’s a quick summary of our seven best small business mobile ad networks for you.

Rank Ad Network Description 1. CodeFuel A holistic solution which allows you to use, search, news, and mobile apps to drive traffic to your websites and blogs to drive up revenue. 2. Bidease Helps advertisers and publishers reach their advertising goals using risk-free programmatic ads. 3. Smadex This is an advanced mobile programmatic solution designed to help you acquire users and improve brand awareness to earn more. 4. Golden Goose The cost-per-action (CPA) model used by this network has made it possible for this platform to bring together many mobile carriers and publisher and has built one of the most effective monetization services available. 5. Ad Colony This network uses advanced technology, and multiple ad formats designed specifically for app developers to increase brand awareness and online revenue. 6. AdMob One of largest cost-per-click ad networks out there, you can use the innovative tools offered by AdMob to monetize mobile websites and apps with little hassle. Soon, you’ll see a definite uptick in your earnings. 7. Smaato Smaato helps publishers and marketers maximize their earnings from in-app ad space. It is a network design to serve both publishers and advertisers.

There’s a wide variety of ways to monetize mobile applications; however, arguably the most popular and simple method is through in-app advertisements.

Here are the seven best, most convenient business mobile ad networks:

1. CodeFuel

CodeFuel is our top pick for the best mobile monetization ad network. This comprehensive monetization platform helps you leverage news, searches, and high-intent ads for mobile apps and websites.

It is perfect for those wishing to scale their business. CodeFuel can help you monetize your browser extensions, including Firefox and Chrome, and is able offer higher payouts that some its competitors, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Bing.

Here are some is a quick summary of the key features CodeFuel offers.

Provides search mediation through monetization pages

Several ad formats

Centralized dashboard

It supports several verticals and platforms

All-in-one intent-based monetization both for mobile sites and apps

Advanced analytics and tracking

Utilizes contextual targeting

Code Fuel HUB

Pros

Numerous integrations with AOL, Yahoo, Bing, MSN, and hundreds and thousands of other quality publishers

Easy access to Google “AdSense” programs

A comprehensive solution, including news, shopping ads, and searches for digital assets

The highly relevant advertisements produce much higher yields for publishers; at the same time, they help improve user experiences

Cons

This platform is suited best for publishers having middle-to-large user audiences

Visit CodeFuel Today

2. Bidease

Bidease is one of the best fully transparent mobile demand-side platforms (DSPs) that help marketers achieve their growth goals via risk-free programmatic performance ads. It provides ad exchange, analytics, and real-time bidding.

This network helps some of the world’s largest brands reach their advertising goals, using a combination of machine learning, programmatic advertising technology and first-party data to optimize ad campaigns across mobile formats.

Their mission is to bring value-driven, completely transparent advertising to mobile users around the globe.

Here is a rundown of key features that Bidease offers:

Transparent and easy access to information for advertisers

Customized dashboard

Numerous ad types, such as native, interstitial, mobile video, banners, and playable

Brand safety and anti-fraud protocols

Machine learning and AI-powered

Pros

Big inventory base

Clarity for advertisers

Smooth tracking and monitoring for KPIs

Cons

This platform doesn’t provide self-service

Visit Bidease Today

3. Smadex

Smadex is arguably one of the few mobile DSPs that provide real-time bidding and premium inventory. It’s an advanced mobile programmatic solution for upper-funnel branding and user acquisition.

You can leverage Smadex’s machine learning to speed up you campaign optimization and find a custom-made model that best fits your advertising goals.

In addition, you can use the multi-dimensional reporting tools to compare various aspects of your campaign easily and with no hassle.

Here are some quick features that Smadex offers:

Inventory forecasting

Multi-dimensional reporting

Numerous ad formats, including playable, interstitial, video, native, and banner

Transparent reporting both for publishers and advertisers

Various management options such as hybrid, self-serve, or managed

Pros

Robust technology

Various business models

Cons

Best for big advertisers

Visit Smadex Today

4. Golden Goose

This mobile ad network offers more than 600 mobile value-added services (mVAS) from across the globe. With a “cost-per-action” model, this platform has developed one of the best and most effective mobile traffic monetization services ever. Their hub has brought together more than 300 mobile carriers with over 10,000 publishers worldwide.

Here are a few quick features that Golden Goose (GG) offers:

Pay-per-action

Fraud detection

This platform provides monetization for both advertisers and publishers

Pros

Excellent support

Non-intrusive advertising

Quick approval process

Massive inventory base

Cons

Only one payment option

Visit Golden Goose Today

5. AdColony

This mobile ad network is designed specifically for application developers and provides a range of ad formats. The platform expanded its reach to other mobile publishing ad types after starting with gaming applications. They can also help you improve brand awareness.

They boast more ad formats and better technology that their competitors so they can provide an improved user experience and show users ads with which they can actively engage.

Here are some features that AdColony offers:

Ad mediation

Various ad formats

A special platform for publishers and developers

Pros

Large inventory

Transparent

Cons

Unsuitable for specific services or products or niche

Visit AdColony Today

6. AdMob

AdMob is among the largest cost-per-click mobile ad networks, offering innovative tools to mint mobile sites and apps easily. This platform is increasingly popular among new startups, small businesses, and gaming corporations.

It makes earning money online easy with in-app advertisement, easy-to-use, powerful tools, and useful insights you can take action on to scale up your business and achieve your advertising goals.

Here are a few features that AdMob offers:

Best-performing ad formats

Actionable analytics and tools

Provides more revenue

Automated tools

Pros

A range of ad formats

Better analytics and reporting

High-quality inventory

Cons

Low costs for clicks and impressions

Often encounters security problems and enables sensitive advertising on “G-rated apps.”

Visit AdMob Today

7. Smaato

Smaato is one of the few digital ad tech platforms and ad servers for advertisers and publishers. Its self-serve monetization allows publishers to handle their ad stacks in one go.

More than 90,000 publishers are already making the most of Smaato’s advanced monetization and fantastic reach.

This company deals with over 150 billion ad impressions a month, making it one of the best mobile ad platforms available. Smaato also has many ad fraud protection features, so publishers and advertisers alike can be sure they won’t lose out on earnings due to invalid traffic.

Here are some key features that Smaato offers:

Omnichannel

No ad-serving costs

Fraud protection

Pros

Premium inventory

Excellent support team

Incredible management for publishers

Provides total control

Improved transparency for both marketers and publishers

Cons

Slightly expensive inventory

Lacks transparency regarding margins

Limited tracking dashboard

Visit Smaato Today

Now that you know the mobile ad networks we would recommend, let’s talk about the types of ad network there are to choose from, and what benefits you will derive from using one. Then, before we highlight the key takeaway from this article, we’ll address some of the most frequently asked questions about mobile ad networks.

Benefits of Using a Mobile Ad Network

There are many advantages of using a mobile ad network if you’re a small business. Here are five of the chief ones.

Access to a huge online marketplace.

When you use a mobile advertising network, you’ll have access to a vast number of potential viewers. Mobile users are the fastest growing online customer and viewer base.

You’ll have a more engaged audience.

If you use mobile ad networks to good effect, you will have a more attentive audience, as mobile app users respond well to ads — better, in fact, than desktop users or mobile browsers. This might be because mobile apps usually load quickly and can offer users a more enjoyable user experience. By using mobile ad networks, you can reach these people at the point in time when they are most engaged which should drive more conversions.

It is more difficult to block ads.

It is harder to block adverts on mobile devices than it is on a desktop. Data from Statista suggests that just 1% of adults use an ad blocker on their mobile, as opposed to 18% of adults who choose to use one when browsing on their desktop. Therefore, mobile ads are more likely to reach their target audience than other forms of advert. Users will have to put more effort into blocking mobile ads than desktop ads and will likely not be able to block all of them anyway.

Fewer targeting mistakes.

Ad networks use cookies to build user profiles and keep tabs on advertising stats, like click-through rates, impressions, and conversions. On browsers these cookies are deleted every now and again by up to 50% of desktop users. Mobile ad networks often use phone numbers to track users advertising stats instead which makes for more effective targeting and helps ensure your ads reach relevant users and audience you intended.

Mobile Payment.

It is now easier than ever to pay for things on your mobile device using mobile payment apps. This means users need put less time and energy into buy products or services, which will serve to increase conversion rates.

FAQs

What is a mobile ad network?

A mobile ad network is one which focuses on targeting mobile traffic. This enables you to target more specific audiences, for instance, mobile users that have the potential to become customers.

Why are mobile ad networks important?

Using mobile advertising, you can reach out to your target audiences directly and improve conversion rates by as much as two times more than desktop browsers.

What is ad mediation?

Ad mediation is the use of tools and resources for monetization to increase ad fill rates and maximize a publisher’s eCPM.

It allows mobile ad publishers to connect multiple ad networks using a single software development kit (SDK). This allows you to increase your online revenue with very little effort.

What is eCPM?

Effective cost per mile is a system used by publishers, advertisers, and advertising networks to estimate the value of an advertisement and help them work out whether it is worth the price.

Why is eCPM important?

This is important because it’s a single metric that publishers can use to track the effectiveness of ad spaces and ad formats. eCPM can tell you which ad is performing best and earning more money. You can then use the insights you gain to make improvements to your campaigns and optimize your monetization strategy.

It can be useful for estimating the value of new users enjoying mobile browsing and apps.

Why are mobile and app networks important?

These networks can be an integral part of a publisher’s monetization strategy, as ad networks help publishers sell their ad space. With in-app advertising emerging as a key form of mobile advertising in the marketing world, app ad network platforms are becoming vital.

Mobile apps have become the main place for ads to be shown because many people spend time browsing on their devices using apps instead of the web.

The number of mobile apps continues to rise, so in-app ads now have the potential to completely replace mobile web ads. All the highest paying mobile ad networks concentrate on mobile as a fast-growing sector. Moving all operations online looks to be the future of advertising because you can handle a larger volume of advertisement in that area. This will allow both advertisers and publishers to maximize their revenue from the monetization of their ad inventory.

Takeaway

Features like control panels and analytics are common standards for various mobile ad networks. Therefore, you must compare them to choose the best one as all offer something unique that others lack.

Even though our top pick is CodeFuel due to its remarkable features, all the networks listed above are reliable and can manage countless ad impressions per month.

You can switch to other networks easily if you’re not fully satisfied with your current one, regardless of which ad network you opt for. Thanks to software development kits (SDKs), all these networks are increasingly competitive and make switching a breeze.

Choosing a perfect mobile ad network isn’t an easy feat; however, we hope this list will make it easier and smoother for you.