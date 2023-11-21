18 Tea Franchises to Consider

Tea is one of the most popular beverages around the world. As a result, starting a business that offers this healthy and delicious drink can be a rewarding and profitable experience.

If you’re interested in starting a tea business, a franchise can help you get up and running quickly. These opportunities give you access to proven menus and systems. And you can attach yourself to a recognizable name right away.

There are tons of tea franchises available, all with different niches and specialties. Understanding the options can help you make the best decision for your new business venture.

Selecting the Perfect Tea Franchise: Our Methodology

When it comes to owning a tea franchise, you’re entering the world of soothing brews and delightful flavors. But how do you pick the best one from the options available? We’ve ranked these criteria on a scale of importance, using a 1-10 rating scale, with 10 being the highest importance and 1 being the lowest:

Quality of Tea Offerings (Rating: 10/10): The quality and variety of tea options should be exceptional, as it’s the core product and the primary reason customers visit a tea franchise.

Brand Reputation and Recognition (Rating: 9/10): A well-established and recognized brand is crucial. It often reflects the quality of the tea and can help attract loyal customers.

Location and Foot Traffic (Rating: 9/10): Choosing the right location with high foot traffic is vital for success. It’s equally crucial as brand reputation because it directly impacts visibility and sales.

Menu Variety and Customization (Rating: 8/10): Offering a diverse menu with customization options can enhance the customer experience and cater to various tastes and preferences.

Franchise Fees and Costs (Rating: 7/10): The financial aspect is important, but it’s not as vital as the quality of tea and location. Consider initial franchise fees, ongoing royalties, and startup costs.

Marketing and Advertising Support (Rating: 7/10): Effective marketing support from the franchisor can significantly boost brand visibility and customer acquisition.

Supplier Relationships (Rating: 6/10): Maintaining reliable and cost-effective supplier relationships is significant but slightly less crucial than core factors.

Training and Support (Rating: 6/10): Comprehensive training and ongoing support from the franchisor are essential but not as high-priority as core elements.

Equipment and Technology (Rating: 5/10): Proper equipment and technology matter for efficient operations but rank lower in importance compared to others.

Community Involvement (Rating: 4/10): Engaging with the local community can be beneficial, but it’s not as critical as the core factors.

Unique Tea Franchises

Here are 18 tea franchise concepts to consider for aspiring entrepreneurs.

1. Fava Tea

Fava Tea is a retail tea business that currently has multiple locations in Wisconsin, with potential expansion opportunities throughout the U.S. The company sells a variety of specialty teas along with related products and gifts. The company also aims to provide a memorable experience for visitors. Franchisees pay an initial fee of up to $30,000. Startup costs range from $126,825 to $349,150.

2. TeaGschwendner

TeaGschwendner first opened in Germany in the late 1970’s. Since then, the company has opened up more than 130 retail locations in seven countries. Their U.S. operations are headquartered in Chicago. New franchisees and managers can receive training there before getting started. The franchise fee ranges from $15,000 to $25,000.

3. The Teahouse

This Texas-based chain specializes in tea and other healthy beverages in a quick service environment. The Teahouse is a family friendly company that’s been around since 2000. They use carefully chosen ingredients in their teas. And they also aim to provide quality service and open communication to franchisees. The franchise fee is $25,000. Upfront costs range from $165,000 to $300,000, depending on what type of location you want to open.

4. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Though not exclusively a tea franchise, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf offers a variety of both coffee and tea beverages. Founded in Southern California in 1963, tea and coffee franchising company has since grown to include more than 1,200 locations around the world. The company is looking to expand through multi-unit franchise development. The business also offers a variety of nontraditional models and location options, including those at airports, colleges, hotels, and grocery stores. It provides training, development, design, operations, marketing and logistical support. Franchising fees range from $15,000 to $25,000. The initial investment ranges from $183,250 to $615,500.

5. Teapioca Lounge

Originally founded in 2010, Teapioca Lounge offers traditional and specialty teas along with other beverage options. The brand aims to mix both east and west tea traditions in quick service environments. The company is known for product quality, innovative drinks, and trendy settings. The franchise provides training and grand opening assistance for franchisees. There’s a $25,000 franchise fee. Initial investment ranges from $205,500 to $351,100.

6. Dobra Tea

Founded in 1992 in Prague, Czech Republic, Dobra Tea aims to spread authentic tea culture from around the world. The company already has several locations throughout the U.S., and more in other parts of the world. Dobra’s team helps franchisees with training, publicity and more. They specifically look for franchisees that love tea and tea culture. The company doesn’t list any franchise fees publicly. However, you’ll pay between $50,000 and $100,000 to get a new store set up.

7. TSUJIRI

TSUJIRI is a global tea brand that specializes in Japanese tea culture. The company even offers specialty products like matcha. TSUJIRI doesn’t currently have any locations in the U.S. However, there are a few in Canada. The company is open to expansion in new markets. Inquire about specific costs if you’re interested in bringing this franchise to a new customer base.

8. Sweetwaters

Sweetwaters is a franchise coffee and tea house. If you’re a tea lover, you’ll probably appreciate the variety of classic and premium teas, along with the tea boxes that are available for sale. Franchisees can enjoy a comprehensive training program along with marketing and operations support. A franchise fee of $49,000 is required. Initial investment ranges from $260,076 to $393,174.

9. Spice Merchants

With stores in several states throughout the U.S., Spice Merchants is a retail business that offers spices, teas and other specialty food items. The company offers help with training, inventory and store setup. You don’t need a culinary or tea background to get started. However, you should expect to spend between $60,000 to $127,000 in total startup costs, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

10. Presotea

Presotea specializes in espresso style tea. The company has more than 370 locations in countries around the world. While the brand isn’t especially active in the United States, it is looking for new expansion opportunities. Presotea offers training and consultation along with management counseling and other services for franchisees. The opportunity comes with a $14,000 franchise fee, plus $20,000 for the required training program. Initial startup costs range from $235,000 to $365,000.

11. The Spice & Tea Exchange

The Spice & Tea Exchange is a retail business with franchise opportunities available. There are already franchise locations set up throughout the United States. As a result, you’ll be able to enjoy some brand recognition depending on the market you choose. The company encourages new franchisees to learn from current business owners. It also offers a training program called Spice UniversiTEA. The initial franchise fee is $37,750. New franchisees can expect to pay between $183,650 and $384,250 to get started.

12. Jamba Juice