18 Tea Franchises to Consider

Jamba Juice is a well known chain, though not particularly famous for tea. However, it does offer a variety of tea products including Talbott Teas. Other products include smoothies, juice and other healthy beverage options. The company provides training, operations support and access to high quality vendors. The brand looks for entrepreneurial individuals. Those with experience in food service or retail, as well as those interested in opening multiple locations, are preferred. The fee for a new franchise is $35,000. Initial costs range from $273,000 to $504,300.
13. Tea Shop
Tea Shop is a tea franchise based in Spain. However, the company is expanding into new markets like Brazil and Italy as well. There’s no word on whether the company plans to expand into the U.S. market but interested franchisees may want to keep this brand on their radar. The company provides individualized information about the business model and operations throughout each step of the franchising process. The fee for a new franchise is 12.000 €. And total upfront costs are around 77,000 €.
14. Tea Lounge
Tea Lounge aims to bring a cafe style tea house to communities throughout the world. The company wants to create a non traditional franchise program with a community feel rather than a corporate environment. Based in New York, Tea Lounge allows franchisees to personalize their shops by working with local artisans, bakers, and more. The initial franchise fee is $25,000. Upfront costs range from $140,750 to $243,750.
15. Hiccups Restaurant & Tea House
Hiccups offers an Asian Fusion restaurant mixed with a trendy tea house. The brand is known for specialty drinks, fresh ingredients, and welcoming environments. The franchise fee is $40,000, or $20,000 for those who have opened three or more stores. Overall startup costs can go up to $350,000.
16. Demmers Teahaus
Demmers Teahaus offers a wide array of specialty teas in a traditional store environment. Most of the company’s locations are currently in Europe and Asia. The brand looks for individuals who are passionate about tea and have business experience. The company provides assistance with training, marketing, and logistics. Demmers doesn’t make franchising costs available. Interested franchisees must inquire directly to get more information.
17. i-Tea
i-Tea offers specialty drinks in a quick service environment. Most of its current locations are in California. However, the brand is open to expanding to new markets as well. The stores also provide some food items. Fees and other expenses vary by location and the company hasn’t published that information. As a result, those interested in becoming franchisees must contact the company for more information.
18. Camellia’s Tea House
Camellia’s Tea House offers tastings and specialty teas in a traditional store and tea house environments. The company is heavily involved in traditional tea culture in the U.K. However, they now sell products in other countries as well. The company is still relatively small. They don’t publish information about costs and fees, but an inquiry might result in more information.
Creating a Unique Tea Experience
When you venture into the world of tea franchises, it’s not just about the product; it’s about the experience you offer to your customers. To stand out in a competitive market, consider these strategies to create a unique and memorable tea experience:
- Tea Tastings: Host regular tea tastings where customers can explore different tea varieties and learn about their origins and health benefits.
- Custom Blends: Allow customers to create their custom tea blends, adding a personal touch to their tea-drinking experience.
- Tea Workshops: Organize workshops on tea preparation, brewing techniques, and the art of pairing tea with food.
- Local Artisan Collaborations: Partner with local artisans to offer unique tea-related products, such as handcrafted tea accessories or artisanal treats that complement your tea offerings.
- Seasonal Menus: Introduce seasonal tea menus that feature special blends and flavors inspired by the time of year, creating anticipation and excitement among customers.
- Interactive Tea Bar: Set up an interactive tea bar where customers can watch the tea-making process, from steeping to serving, enhancing transparency and engagement.
- Tea and Wellness: Highlight the wellness aspects of tea by offering wellness-focused teas, such as herbal blends known for their health benefits.
- Tea Subscription Services: Launch a tea subscription service that delivers curated tea experiences to customers’ doorsteps, allowing them to explore new flavors regularly.
- Cultural Events: Celebrate tea cultures from around the world by hosting cultural events and tea ceremonies that immerse customers in the rich traditions of tea.
How Profitable is a Tea Franchise?
A tea franchise can be profitable under the right circumstances. However, many are not profitable at least in the first few years. Generally, they do not carry expensive products. Overhead for traditional store environments can be high. As a result, choosing a franchise with a diversified product offering and low operating expenses can make these businesses more profitable.
What is the Cost of Opening a Tea Franchise?
A franchise can cost between $50,000 and $400,000 to open. Most fall somewhere between $150,000 and $250.,000. Costs depend on the business model you choose. For example, a traditional store may cost more than a small cart or other non-traditional setups.
What is the Best Tea Franchise to Own?
The best tea franchise depends on what you’re looking for. If you love traditional tea, a business like the Spice & Tea Exchange or The Teahouse may be of interest. Those looking for brand recognition may opt for a business that offers other options like Jamba Juice or The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.
