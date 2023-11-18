100 Fantastic Thanksgiving Messages for Businesses

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. So it’s time for business owners to give thanks for their customers, clients, team members, partners, and anyone else who made an impact on operations this year. In preparation for the holiday, you may want to compose a quick message to people who have impacted your business in the past year, giving thanks and wishing them a happy holiday.

Thanksgiving Messages for Businesses

If you’re not sure where to start when crafting this message, here are some examples of different Thanksgiving messages for businesses to consider.

Looking for the perfect Thanksgiving gift? Check out:

Thanksgiving Gifts for Clients, Co-workers, Employees, and Your Boss

Share a Simple Thanks

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude. So in any message, it’s important to say thank you in some way, whether you’re speaking to customers or those involved with the behind-the-scenes of your business. Share your appreciation in a quick social media post, an email or even a photo or video post.

Use these examples below. Just remember to swap in your business name over the placeholder.

Examples

“Warmest wishes this Thanksgiving from all of us at [Business Name]. We’re truly grateful for your support and patronage.” “Happy Thanksgiving! We at [Business Name] are thankful for wonderful clients like you.” “This Thanksgiving, we want to express our genuine gratitude for your business. Thank you for being a part of our [Business Name] family!” “As we give thanks this season, we count you among our blessings. Happy Thanksgiving from [Business Name]!” “Thank you for choosing [Business Name]. May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy and gratitude.” “Wishing you a Thanksgiving overflowing with peace, love, and laughter. Thank you for being our valued customer.” “Happy Thanksgiving! Your support means the world to us at [Business Name].” “This Thanksgiving, we’re grateful for wonderful customers like you. Thank you for being a part of our journey!” “May the good things of life be yours in abundance, not only at Thanksgiving but throughout the coming year. Thank you from [Business Name].” “Gratitude is the heart’s memory. Thank you for being an important part of our [Business Name] story.” “Sending our warmest Thanksgiving greetings from [Business Name]. We appreciate your continued support!” “Thankful and grateful today and every day. Happy Thanksgiving from your friends at [Business Name].” “Celebrating this season of thankfulness with gratitude for your business and support. Happy Thanksgiving from [Business Name]!” “May this Thanksgiving bring joy and happiness to you and your family. Thank you for being our cherished customer.” “We’re sending our best wishes and thanks to you this Thanksgiving. Thank you for choosing [Business Name].” “As we pause to give thanks, we appreciate customers like you who have made our business what it is. Thank you from [Business Name].” “Your support has been the key ingredient to our success. Happy Thanksgiving from your friends at [Business Name].” “Wishing you a joyous Thanksgiving and a prosperous year ahead. Thank you for being with [Business Name].” “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the good things in life. For us, that means thanking customers like you.” “From our [Business Name] family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! We’re thankful for the opportunity to serve you.”

Offer a Longer, Heartfelt Message

Longer messages are perfect for businesses that have small teams or work closely with clients. It gives you the opportunity to share a few different sentiments and really drive your point home. It also allows you to personalize the messaging a bit. You can use these examples as a starting point and then add some more personal details to make your message stand out for clients or team members.

Share these messages in a blog post, email newsletter or even a handwritten letter. You could also create a video of you speaking the message directly to customers.

Examples

“As we gather around the Thanksgiving table, we at [Business Name] reflect on the blessings of the past year. Your support as our customer has been a shining light, and we’re deeply thankful for the trust you place in us.” “This Thanksgiving, we find ourselves filled with immense gratitude for clients like you. Your loyalty and trust inspire us every day, and for that, we are forever grateful. Wishing you and your family a season filled with warmth and joy.” “Happy Thanksgiving from the [Business Name] family to yours! In this season of gratitude, we’re reminded of how fortunate we are to serve incredible clients like you. Thank you for being a part of our journey.” “During this time of Thanksgiving, we pause to count our blessings. The freedom of running a small business, the support of a wonderful community, and the opportunity to serve customers like you. May your Thanksgiving be as rewarding and cheerful as you’ve made ours.” “Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting on the good in our lives, and at [Business Name], that means thinking about customers like you. Thank you for your continued support and for being an integral part of our story.” “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. This Thanksgiving, we at [Business Name] pledge to continue providing you with the quality and service you deserve. Thank you for your trust.” “This Thanksgiving, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, our valued customer. Your support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we look forward to serving you in the years to come.” “In this season of thanks, we have many things to be grateful for. But at the top of our list is you, our customer. Thanks for your loyalty, feedback, and continued support. Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at [Business Name]!” “From our small business family at [Business Name] to your family at home, we wish you a Thanksgiving filled with love, laughter, and the joy of togetherness. Your support means the world to us.” “As the leaves turn and we enter this season of thanksgiving, we reflect on the things that matter most. For us, that means customers like you. Thank you for being a part of our [Business Name] community. Happy Thanksgiving!” “This Thanksgiving, we’re taking a moment to say a big thank you to you. Your support has helped [Business Name] thrive, and we are endlessly grateful for the opportunity to serve you.” “Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with abundance and bright moments. You have been a significant part of our journey at [Business Name], and for that, we are deeply thankful.” “At [Business Name], we believe that gratitude makes what we have more than enough. We are more than grateful for your continued patronage and trust in us. Wishing you a heartwarming Thanksgiving.” “Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and counting our blessings. You, our cherished customer, are one of our greatest blessings. Thank you for being a part of the [Business Name] family.” “This Thanksgiving, we want to express our deepest appreciation for your loyalty. It’s clients like you who make our job a joy and keep our business flourishing. Happy Thanksgiving from your friends at [Business Name].” “Your support has been a key ingredient to our success. As we celebrate this Thanksgiving, we want to share our genuine appreciation for you. May your holiday be as fulfilling and joyful as you have made ours.” “As we give thanks for all the good in our lives, we want to start with you. Thank you for choosing [Business Name] and for your continued support. Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Thanksgiving.” “In this season of gratitude, we pause to appreciate the things we often overlook. Thank you for being such a valuable part of our business. May your Thanksgiving be filled with as much happiness as you have given us.” “Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for feasting, it’s also a time for thanking. At [Business Name], we are immensely thankful for your continued patronage and trust. Enjoy a blessed Thanksgiving!” “As the year progresses and Thanksgiving approaches, we are reminded of how grateful we are for customers like you. Thank you for being an integral part of our [Business Name] family. May your Thanksgiving be as warm and heartfelt as your support has been to us.”

Wish Everyone a Happy Holiday

Sometimes a simple “Happy Thanksgiving” goes a long way. With this type of greeting, you might consider adding it to a festive image or at the end of a video. You can share this type of post on social media or even turn it into an actual card. It could also make for a perfect visual for blog posts or email newsletters that feature longer messages as well. You could also share text-only messages on Twitter or other short-form platforms.

Examples

“Happy Turkey Day from all of us at [Business Name]! Enjoy the feast!” “Gobble ’til you wobble! Happy Thanksgiving from your friends at [Business Name].” “Thankful, grateful, and happy to have customers like you. Happy Thanksgiving from [Business Name]!” “Hey there! Just a quick note from [Business Name] to wish you a fantastic Thanksgiving!” “Pumpkin pie and family time! Hope your Thanksgiving is as sweet as you are. Cheers from [Business Name].” “Happy Thanksgiving! Eat lots, laugh more, and enjoy this wonderful day. – From everyone at [Business Name].” “Sending you warm wishes and big smiles this Thanksgiving. Have a great one from [Business Name]!” “May your Thanksgiving be filled with food and joy! Best wishes from the [Business Name] team.” “Feast mode: ON! Happy Thanksgiving from your pals at [Business Name].” “Happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day is as awesome as our customers. Cheers from [Business Name]!” “Let’s give thanks and eat up! Wishing you a great Thanksgiving from [Business Name].” “Thankful for pie, coffee, and amazing customers like you. Have a great Thanksgiving from [Business Name]!” “Sending you good vibes this Thanksgiving. Enjoy every moment! – [Business Name] Team.” “Here’s to a day full of thanks and giving! Enjoy, from your friends at [Business Name].” “Happy Thanksgiving! Hoping your day is as wonderful as you are. – [Business Name].” “Turkey day cheers from [Business Name]! Have a blast and eat up!” “Wishing you a day full of happiness and yummy food. Happy Thanksgiving from [Business Name]!” “Thanksgiving is here! Time for family, fun, and food. Enjoy! – [Business Name].” “Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with joy and your plate with turkey. – [Business Name].” “Let the feasting begin! Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at [Business Name]!”

Thanksgiving Messages to Employees

As a small business owner, you are surely thankful for the hard work and dedication of your employees. They may already know this but on Thanksgiving, it’s great to remind them and let them know you’re thinking of them, too.

Here are some great examples and inspirations for messages you, as a small business owner, can send to your employees on Thanksgiving:

“This Thanksgiving, I want to express my deep gratitude for your hard work and dedication. Your contributions make our business what it is. Wishing you a holiday as wonderful as you are.” “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I am reminded of how fortunate I am to have such a fantastic team. Thank you for everything you do. Enjoy this special time with your loved ones.” “Happy Thanksgiving to an amazing team! Your commitment and creativity are the driving forces behind our success. I am truly grateful for each and every one of you.” “On this day of thanks, I want to express my sincere appreciation for your tireless efforts. Your work doesn’t just meet standards; it exceeds them. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!” “Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting on our blessings, and having a dedicated team like you tops my list. Enjoy this day of gratitude and relaxation. You’ve earned it!” “As the owner of [Business Name], I am continually inspired by your passion and enthusiasm. This Thanksgiving, know that you are highly valued and appreciated.” “This Thanksgiving, I am especially grateful for the privilege of working alongside such a talented and devoted team. Wishing you all the warmth and happiness of the season.” “Your hard work and positive attitude have made a significant impact on our business. This Thanksgiving, I extend my heartfelt thanks to you. Enjoy your well-deserved break!” “To my wonderful team, thank you for your incredible work this year. Your dedication has been key to our success. Wishing you a relaxing and joyful Thanksgiving.” “Happy Thanksgiving! Your commitment to excellence is what sets us apart. I am thankful for your contributions and proud to work with such a great team.” “Thank you for being such an important part of our business family. This Thanksgiving, I want you to know how much I value your hard work and dedication. Have a lovely holiday.” “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I am reminded of how much you all contribute to [Business Name]. Your hard work and commitment are truly appreciated. Enjoy this time with family and friends.” “I am grateful every day for a team as incredible as ours. This Thanksgiving, I hope you feel the warmth of appreciation and joy. Thank you for all you do.” “Thanksgiving is a time to acknowledge the blessings in our lives, and you, our team, are one of the greatest blessings to [Business Name]. Thank you for your exceptional work.” “To each of you who make [Business Name] a wonderful place to work, thank you. Your dedication and enthusiasm are the heart of our success. Happy Thanksgiving!” “This Thanksgiving, my heart is full of gratitude for the tireless effort and enthusiasm you bring to [Business Name]. Thank you for making our workplace a great one.” “Happy Thanksgiving to a team that’s more like family. Your hard work, commitment, and positive spirit are deeply appreciated. Enjoy the holiday!” “I count myself lucky every day to work with such a talented and dedicated group. Thank you for everything you contribute to [Business Name]. Have a fantastic Thanksgiving!” “Your dedication to our success does not go unnoticed. This Thanksgiving, I want to thank you for your incredible work and wish you a wonderful holiday with your loved ones.” “On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful for your hard work, dedication, and the positive energy you bring to [Business Name]. Wishing you a peaceful and joyful holiday.”

Thanksgiving Messages from Employees to a Boss

Need to let your boss know you’re thankful on this holiday? We’ve got you covered, too. Try out some of these Thanksgiving messages or let them inspire you to write your own:

“Happy Thanksgiving! I just wanted to express my gratitude for the supportive and inspiring work environment you’ve created. It’s truly a pleasure to work for [Business Name].” “This Thanksgiving, I am especially thankful for having a boss like you. Your leadership and guidance mean a lot to me. Wishing you a wonderful holiday with your family.” “Thank you for being not just a great boss but also a kind mentor. Your support has made my work experience exceptional. Happy Thanksgiving!” “Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of [Business Name] and for the encouragement you provide to the team.” “On this day of gratitude, I want to thank you for your exceptional leadership and for making [Business Name] a great place to work. Have a great Thanksgiving!” “Happy Thanksgiving! Your constant support and motivation make coming to work a fulfilling experience. I’m thankful to be part of this team.” “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I’d like to acknowledge your hard work and dedication to our team. Your leadership is truly appreciated. Enjoy your holiday!” “This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to have a boss who is also a mentor and a friend. Thank you for all that you do. Wishing you a joyous holiday.” “Your guidance and support have been invaluable to me. Thank you for being an amazing boss. Wishing you a peaceful and happy Thanksgiving.” “I am thankful to work for someone who cares not just about the business but also about their employees. Happy Thanksgiving to a great boss!” “Your leadership and vision make working at [Business Name] a rewarding experience. This Thanksgiving, I want to express my sincere gratitude for all you do.” “Thank you for always encouraging me to be my best. Your leadership truly makes a difference. Happy Thanksgiving!” “Happy Thanksgiving! Your commitment to excellence is inspiring and I’m thankful to be a part of your team.” “Wishing you a Thanksgiving as fulfilling and joyful as the work environment you’ve created for us. Thank you for your remarkable leadership.” “This Thanksgiving, I’m reflecting on the blessings in my life, and working for you and [Business Name] is high on that list. Thank you for everything.” “Thank you for your unwavering support and leadership. It’s a privilege to work for you. Wishing you a joyous Thanksgiving.” “Your guidance has been a great influence in my career. This Thanksgiving, I want to express my appreciation for your mentorship. Enjoy the holiday!” “I am grateful for the opportunity to work under your leadership. You make [Business Name] not just a workplace, but a community. Happy Thanksgiving.” “Thank you for the opportunities, challenges, and support. Your guidance means a lot to me. Wishing you a warm and happy Thanksgiving.” “Working with you has been a highlight of my professional life. Thank you for your guidance and support. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

The Power of Gratitude in Business

Thanksgiving is not just a time to enjoy a hearty meal and spend quality time with loved ones; it also holds significant value in the business world. Embracing the spirit of gratitude can have a profound impact on a business’s success and overall well-being. Here’s why incorporating gratitude into business practices is essential:

Building Stronger Relationships: Expressing genuine thanks to customers, clients, and team members fosters a sense of connection and appreciation. It strengthens the bond between the business and its stakeholders, leading to increased loyalty and trust.

Expressing genuine thanks to customers, clients, and team members fosters a sense of connection and appreciation. It strengthens the bond between the business and its stakeholders, leading to increased loyalty and trust. Enhancing Company Culture: Cultivating a culture of gratitude within the organization encourages team members to feel valued and recognized for their contributions. This, in turn, boosts employee morale and engagement, leading to higher productivity and job satisfaction.

Cultivating a culture of gratitude within the organization encourages team members to feel valued and recognized for their contributions. This, in turn, boosts employee morale and engagement, leading to higher productivity and job satisfaction. Generating Positive Word-of-Mouth: Happy and appreciated customers are more likely to share positive experiences with others, leading to valuable word-of-mouth referrals. Satisfied employees may also speak positively about the company, attracting top talent.

Happy and appreciated customers are more likely to share positive experiences with others, leading to valuable word-of-mouth referrals. Satisfied employees may also speak positively about the company, attracting top talent. Creating a Positive Reputation: Businesses that prioritize gratitude and appreciation tend to be perceived positively by their customers, employees, and partners. This positive reputation can lead to increased brand loyalty and goodwill.

Businesses that prioritize gratitude and appreciation tend to be perceived positively by their customers, employees, and partners. This positive reputation can lead to increased brand loyalty and goodwill. Strengthening Business Resilience: In times of challenges or crises, businesses with a culture of gratitude often rally together and support one another. A strong sense of unity can help the business navigate through difficult times more effectively.

In times of challenges or crises, businesses with a culture of gratitude often rally together and support one another. A strong sense of unity can help the business navigate through difficult times more effectively. Enhancing Customer Experience: When customers feel valued and appreciated, they are more likely to return and continue doing business with the company. This can lead to long-term customer relationships and increased customer lifetime value.

When customers feel valued and appreciated, they are more likely to return and continue doing business with the company. This can lead to long-term customer relationships and increased customer lifetime value. Inspiring Innovation and Creativity: A culture of gratitude encourages open communication and a willingness to listen to different perspectives. This environment can spark innovation and creativity as team members feel comfortable sharing their ideas.

A culture of gratitude encourages open communication and a willingness to listen to different perspectives. This environment can spark innovation and creativity as team members feel comfortable sharing their ideas. Fostering a Positive Work Environment: Grateful leaders and managers create a positive work environment where team members feel motivated and valued. This positivity can lead to reduced workplace stress and improved well-being.

Grateful leaders and managers create a positive work environment where team members feel motivated and valued. This positivity can lead to reduced workplace stress and improved well-being. Empowering Leadership: Leaders who express gratitude and appreciation earn the respect and loyalty of their team members. This respect strengthens their ability to lead effectively and inspire others.

Leaders who express gratitude and appreciation earn the respect and loyalty of their team members. This respect strengthens their ability to lead effectively and inspire others. Encouraging Continuous Improvement: Expressing gratitude to team members for their efforts and achievements encourages a growth mindset. Team members are more likely to embrace challenges and seek opportunities for improvement.

By incorporating gratitude into the fabric of their business, small business owners can create a thriving and harmonious environment that benefits all stakeholders. This Thanksgiving, let us celebrate the power of gratitude and make it a year-round practice to foster a positive and impactful business journey.

Benefits of Gratitude in Business Description Building Stronger Relationships Expressing genuine thanks to customers, clients, and team members fosters a sense of connection and appreciation. Enhancing Company Culture Cultivating a culture of gratitude encourages team members to feel valued and recognized, leading to higher morale and engagement. Generating Positive Word-of-Mouth Happy customers are more likely to share positive experiences, leading to valuable word-of-mouth referrals and positive reputation. Creating a Positive Reputation Prioritizing gratitude is perceived positively by customers, employees, and partners, fostering brand loyalty and goodwill. Strengthening Business Resilience A culture of gratitude fosters unity, helping businesses navigate challenges and crises with support from a cohesive team. Enhancing Customer Experience Customer appreciation leads to increased loyalty, resulting in long-term customer relationships and higher customer lifetime value. Inspiring Innovation and Creativity Gratitude encourages open communication and idea-sharing, sparking innovation and creativity among team members. Fostering a Positive Work Environment Grateful leaders create a motivating work environment, reducing stress and promoting overall well-being among team members. Empowering Leadership Leaders who express gratitude earn respect and loyalty, empowering them to lead effectively and inspire their teams. Encouraging Continuous Improvement Acknowledging efforts and achievements fosters a growth mindset, encouraging team members to embrace challenges and seek improvement.

Conclusion: Embrace the Spirit of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, small business owners have a wonderful opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation to those who have made a significant impact on their journey throughout the year. Thanksgiving messages for businesses offer a chance to foster a deeper connection with clients, customers, team members, partners, and everyone else who contributed to the success and growth of the business.

A simple “thank you” goes a long way in conveying genuine appreciation to customers and clients. Acknowledging their patronage and support in a quick social media post, an email, or a photo or video post can create a heartwarming bond and strengthen the relationship between the business and its valued stakeholders. These expressions of gratitude remind customers that they are an essential part of the business’s success story.

For businesses with close-knit teams or clients, heartfelt and longer messages allow for a more personal touch. Adding specific details and sentiments can make these messages stand out, reinforcing the warmth and sincerity behind the expression of thanks. Whether shared through a blog post, email newsletter, handwritten letter, or personalized video, these messages create a sense of belonging and appreciation for the recipients.

Additionally, a simple “Happy Thanksgiving” greeting can be a warm and festive gesture. Adding it to a visual image or video enhances the impact of the message, making it shareable across various platforms. This type of greeting, combined with longer messages, fosters an environment of joy, love, and gratitude during the holiday season.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving is a time for businesses to embrace the spirit of giving thanks and spreading gratitude. Taking the opportunity to express appreciation through thoughtful messages brings immeasurable benefits, from strengthening customer loyalty to uplifting team morale. By sharing gratitude, small business owners can create a sense of togetherness and foster meaningful connections with those who have contributed to their journey. Let the true essence of Thanksgiving shine through these messages, making this holiday season a time of joy, reflection, and heartfelt appreciation for all.