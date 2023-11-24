The 2023 App Store Award Finalists Announced

Apple’s App Store Editorial team has just announced the finalists for the 2023 App Store Awards, featuring nearly 40 exceptional app and game developers. These finalists, spread across 10 different categories, have been recognized for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievements.

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, praised the finalists, saying, “We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more.”

Highlighting the Finalists

iPhone App of the Year Finalists:

AllTrails : For guiding outdoor enthusiasts.

: For guiding outdoor enthusiasts. Duolingo : For making language learning accessible.

: For making language learning accessible. Flighty: For streamlining travel experiences.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists:

Afterplace : For its engaging retro RPG experience.

: For its engaging retro RPG experience. Honkai: Star Rail : For its immersive space fantasy adventure.

: For its immersive space fantasy adventure. Vampire Survivors: For innovating the roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists:

Concepts : For its advanced drawing tools.

: For its advanced drawing tools. DaVinci Resolve : For revolutionizing mobile video editing.

: For revolutionizing mobile video editing. Prêt-à-Makeup: For its creative approach to beauty.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists:

Eggy Party : For its whimsical gaming experience.

: For its whimsical gaming experience. Lost in Play : For captivating all ages with its charm.

: For captivating all ages with its charm. Pocket City 2: For letting players’ imaginations run wild.

Mac App of the Year Finalists:

Linearity Curve : For its innovative design tools.

: For its innovative design tools. Photomator : For simplifying photo editing.

: For simplifying photo editing. Portal: For immersive audiovisual experiences.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists:

ELEX II : For its dynamic Science Fantasy world.

: For its dynamic Science Fantasy world. Lies of P : For a unique twist on a classic tale.

: For a unique twist on a classic tale. Return to Monkey Island: For continuing a legendary adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists:

Planny : For smart task management.

: For smart task management. SmartGym : For personalized fitness routines.

: For personalized fitness routines. Tide Guide: For essential marine information.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists:

Bugsnax : For its mysterious and charming gameplay.

: For its mysterious and charming gameplay. FitOn : For bringing diverse workouts home.

: For bringing diverse workouts home. MUBI: For delivering quality cinema experiences.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists:

Cityscapes : For its sustainable gameplay approach.

: For its sustainable gameplay approach. Hello Kitty Island Adventure : For adorable, adventurous gaming.

: For adorable, adventurous gaming. stitch.: For its unique take on embroidery art.

Cultural Impact Finalists:

Apps like Balance, Copilot, and Endling, among others, have been recognized for their contributions to cultural diversity and global connection.

The App Store Awards have become a prestigious recognition in the app and gaming industry, celebrating the most innovative and influential developers each year. The winners, selected from this impressive list of finalists, will be announced in the coming weeks, spotlighting the best in creativity and technology in the App Store.