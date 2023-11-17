14 Top Health Influencers

If you run a business in the health and wellness industries, influencer marketing by one of the top health influencers may be a powerful tool. Running a marketing campaign with these popular content creators can help you reach your ideal audience.

This method is powerful for a huge array of brands, whether you’re an influencer marketing expert looking for new partnerships within the healthcare niche or a newbie who wonders things like “what is Cameo?” or “how do influencer campaigns work?”

Here are some top influencers in the field that may be relevant to your business.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

What is a Health Influencer?

Have you ever wondered “what’s an influencer?” Influencers are often social media personalities, bloggers, or online content creators who can influence their audience in a particular area.

A health influencer is a specific type of influencer who focuses on topics related to health, wellness, nutrition, and fitness.

These individuals often use social media platforms, blogs, and other digital channels to share content about healthy lifestyles, including wellness trends, nutritious food recipes, exercise routines, and mental health tips.

Their influence is characterized by their ability to engage and inspire their audience towards healthier habits and informed choices regarding their wellbeing.

Small Business Deals

Health influencers typically combine personal experiences, expert knowledge, and engaging content to connect with their audience, making them trusted sources for health-related information and inspiration.

Why You Should Consider Partnering with a Health Influencer

If you’re thinking about utilizing influencer marketing within the health and wellness field, here are some top benefits:

Expand your audience: Influencers already have their own following. Partnering with them allows you to reach more people than you would just by posting content to your own audience.

Influencers already have their own following. Partnering with them allows you to reach more people than you would just by posting content to your own audience. Build trust with consumers: Influencers also already have a rapport with their followers. People trust them to vet brands they work with. So their endorsement may mean more than those consumers just seeing a random advertisement.

Influencers also already have a rapport with their followers. People trust them to vet brands they work with. So their endorsement may mean more than those consumers just seeing a random advertisement. Increase brand awareness: Consumers often need to interact with a brand multiple times before buying. By working with multiple influencers in your industry, you may build the awareness needed to increase sales over time.

Consumers often need to interact with a brand multiple times before buying. By working with multiple influencers in your industry, you may build the awareness needed to increase sales over time. Demonstrate results: It’s easy for brands to make claims about their results. But consumers don’t always believe them. Health influencers often post their own experience with various products or services to show these results from a real person.

It’s easy for brands to make claims about their results. But consumers don’t always believe them. Health influencers often post their own experience with various products or services to show these results from a real person. Reduce stigma: Some health products or services may come with stigmas attached. However, an influencer acknowledging their struggles with things like mental health or hair loss may help consumers feel less alone, and thus more likely to acknowledge and try various remedies.

Our Methodology: How We Identified the Top Health Influencers

In the realm of health and wellness, influencers play a crucial role in disseminating information, inspiring lifestyle changes, and promoting healthy habits.

Our methodology for identifying the top health influencers on social media is based on a comprehensive set of criteria that ensure credibility, influence, and positive impact:

Credibility and Expertise (10/10)

We prioritize influencers who have verifiable health expertise, credentials, or significant experience in health-related fields, ensuring that their advice is credible and trustworthy.

Audience Engagement and Reach (9/10)

High levels of audience engagement and a substantial follower count indicate the influencer’s ability to connect with and impact a wide audience.

Quality and Accuracy of Content (9/10)

The accuracy, relevance, and quality of the health information shared are critically assessed. We value content that is evidence-based and aligns with current health standards.

Consistency and Frequency of Health Messaging (8/10)

Regular posting of health content and a consistent presence on social media are key for maintaining audience interest and credibility.

Positive Influence and Inspirational Value (8/10)

Influencers who inspire positive health and lifestyle changes in their audience, promoting wellness and healthy living, are given high importance.

Diversity and Inclusivity of Content (7/10)

We look for influencers who provide content that is inclusive and addresses a diverse range of health and wellness topics, catering to different audience needs.

Ethical and Responsible Communication (7/10)

Promotion of ethical, responsible, and non-harmful health practices is a crucial criterion, especially in the sensitive area of personal health.

Collaboration with Health Organizations and Brands (6/10)

Successful and appropriate collaborations with reputable health organizations or wellness brands add to the influencer’s credibility and reach.

Advocacy for Health Causes (6/10)

Additional consideration is given to influencers who actively advocate for health causes or participate in awareness campaigns.

Innovation and Trendsetting in Health (6/10)

The ability to introduce new, innovative health concepts or lead health trends is a significant factor, reflecting the influencer’s leadership in the health space.

Audience Growth and Development (6/10)

We consider the growth trends in the influencer’s audience, particularly focusing on how their following has expanded and evolved over time.

Our methodology for identifying the top health influencers is designed to highlight individuals who are not only influential in the digital space but also committed to promoting accurate, responsible, and inclusive health information.

We aim to recognize influencers who positively impact public health discourse, encourage healthy lifestyles, and support wellness in diverse communities.

Comparison of Top Health Influencers and Their Focus Areas

To guide your selection of the right health influencer for your marketing efforts, this table provides an overview of top influencers in the health and wellness space, detailing their specific niches, primary social media channels, and follower bases.

Influencer Niche Main Social Media Channel Followers Mark Hyman, M.D. Functional Medicine Instagram 1.9M Melissa Wood Tepperberg Fitness and Wellness Instagram 1M Amanda Rocchio Nutrition and Fitness Instagram 1.5M Cory L. Rodriguez Nutrition and Fitness Instagram 800K Luke Coutinho Holistic Health Instagram 500K Dr. Sanjay Gupta Healthcare Twitter 2.5M Dr. Rachel Paul Nutrition Instagram 600K Linn Lowes Fitness Instagram 2.9M Sadia Badiei Plant-based Nutrition YouTube 3.8M Tieghan Gerard Recipes Instagram 4.3M Kayla Itsines Fitness Instagram 14.3M Michelle Lewin Fitness Instagram 14.8M Adrienne Mishler Yoga YouTube 11.1M Dr. Deepika Chopra Behavioral Science & Mental Health Instagram 35.4K

Top Health Influencers to Work With

If you’re looking for social media influencers to work with in the health and wellness space, here are 14 top names to consider.

1. Mark Hyman, M.D.

Niche: functional medicine

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1.9 million

Mark Hyman is a functional medicine doctor who has published multiple cookbooks and offers insights about food and fitness. Posts cover a wide array of topics, from foods that limit inflammation in the body to habits that promote mental well-being. He’s also a New York Times bestselling author and publishes numerous articles on functional medicine topics. This account may be most relevant for healthcare brands related to alternative wellness.

2. Melissa Wood Tepperberg

Niche: Fitness and Wellness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1 million

Melissa Wood Tepperberg is a popular wellness influencer on Instagram and YouTube. She even has her own app with workouts and other wellness content. She even posts about family and lifestyle content. So her accounts could be relevant for a wide array of brands.

3. Amanda Rocchio

Niche: Nutrition and Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1.5 million

Amanda (Meixner) Rocchio runs the popular Instagram account @meowmeix. As one of the top Instagram influencers in the nutrition niche, she often posts simple recipes and food facts, with some fitness content mixed in. She even sometimes touches on personal topics like eating disorders. Food brands, fitness equipment, and supplements may all be relevant to her audience.

4. Cory L. Rodriguez

Niche: Nutrition and Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 800,000

Cory L. Rodriguez is a popular health coach who posts about a wide array of subjects. Content often focuses on nutrition, fitness, supplements, and mental health. These are often simple tips or swaps that followers can make on a daily basis. So there are plenty of opportunities to work brand partnerships into this type of content.

5. Luke Coutinho

Niche: Holistic Health

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 500,000

Luke Coutinho offers an integrative approach to health in his social media accounts. Content ranges from fitness advice to mindset shifts that may impact overall wellbeing. In addition to his online content, he often speaks at conferences and events within his niche. So companies looking for speakers and/or online partners may benefit.

6. Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Niche: Healthcare

Main Social Media Channel: Twitter

Followers: 2.5 million

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a medical doctor, professor, podcaster, and CNN correspondent. Content covers a huge array of topics, from heart health to infectious diseases. There aren’t a ton of brand partnerships on his Twitter account. But he is active on other platforms as well and has a popular health podcast.

7. Dr. Rachel Paul, PhD, RD

Niche: Nutrition

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 600,000

Dr. Rachel Paul is a registered dietician who posts simple meals and weight management tips for busy women. Her account, @collegenutritionist often features meals made with grocery store ingredients, as well as healthy options at popular restaurants.

8. Linn Lowes

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 2.9 million

Linn Lowes is a popular fitness influencer who posts workouts and personal content. She’s also a cancer survivor, so much of her content is focused on staying optimistic and navigating hardships. Fitness gear and apparel are the most natural fit for this account’s Instagram followers.

9. Sadia Badiei

Niche: Plant-based nutrition

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube

Followers: 3.8 million

Sadia Badiei runs the popular YouTube channel Pick Up Limes. Most of the content focuses on plant-based food and healthy recipes. Some videos also include overall wellness content like decreasing stress and building healthy habits.

10. Tieghan Gerard

Niche: Recipes

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 4.3 million

Tieghan Gerard is the recipe blogger and food photographer behind Half Baked Harvest. She has an active blog, cookbook, and multiple social accounts. Her instagram is full of recipes, meal plans, and lifestyle content. Though not specifically about health, most recipes include whole food ingredients.

11. Kayla Itsines

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 14.3 million

Kayla Itsines is an Australian personal trainer and co-founder of the Sweat app. Her Instagram profile is one of the most popular in the fitness niche. Her 14.3 million Instagram followers mainly enjoy workouts and fitness content, mixed with some food and lifestyle content. Fitness apparel, food brands, and sporting goods companies may all be relevant to her audience.

12. Michelle Lewin

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 14.8 million

Michelle Lewin is a model and fitness influencer who often posts workouts and has her own line of fitness products. She is active on multiple social platforms, including YouTube, where she also shares healthy food content. Lewin is from Venezuela. So she posts content in both English and Spanish, making her an ideal partner for international brands.

13. Adrienne Mishler

Niche: Yoga

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube

Followers: 11.1 million

Adrienne Mishler runs the popular Yoga With Adrienne YouTube channel. In addition to her free yoga content, she runs a membership community on her website and is active on other social platforms. She doesn’t do many brand partnerships on YouTube. But she does have an active presence on other social media platforms like Instagram as well.

14. Dr. Deepika Chopra

Niche: Behavioral Science and Mental Health

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 35,400

Dr. Deepika Chopra is known as The Optimism Doctor. She shares content related to happiness, mindset, and behavior change, all of which can impact physical health as well. In addition to tips and advice, she shares glimpses of her own life to really relate to followers. So her account may be relevant for tons of lifestyle brands.

How to Work with a Health Influencer

Engaging with health influencers for your business’s marketing strategy can be a transformative move. Here’s how to effectively collaborate with a health influencer to maximize your campaign’s impact:

Find Influencers in Your Niche: Start by researching influencers who align with your brand’s values and cater to your target audience. Utilize social media platforms, influencer databases, and industry-specific hashtags to identify potential collaborators who speak to health and wellness topics relevant to your products or services.

Start by researching influencers who align with your brand’s values and cater to your target audience. Utilize social media platforms, influencer databases, and industry-specific hashtags to identify potential collaborators who speak to health and wellness topics relevant to your products or services. Reach Out to Them or Their Representatives: Once you have identified potential influencers, initiate contact. This can be done directly through social media messaging or by emailing their management team. Ensure your communication is professional and clearly outlines the potential for collaboration.

Once you have identified potential influencers, initiate contact. This can be done directly through social media messaging or by emailing their management team. Ensure your communication is professional and clearly outlines the potential for collaboration. Create Campaign Goals: Before proceeding, establish clear objectives for your influencer campaign. This might include increasing brand awareness, driving traffic to your website, or boosting sales. Clear goals will provide direction and make it easier to measure the campaign’s success.

Before proceeding, establish clear objectives for your influencer campaign. This might include increasing brand awareness, driving traffic to your website, or boosting sales. Clear goals will provide direction and make it easier to measure the campaign’s success. Sign a Contract or Agreement: Draft a detailed agreement that outlines the terms of the collaboration. This should include content deliverables, timelines, compensation details, and any legal stipulations. A contract ensures both parties have a clear understanding of their responsibilities and commitments.

Draft a detailed agreement that outlines the terms of the collaboration. This should include content deliverables, timelines, compensation details, and any legal stipulations. A contract ensures both parties have a clear understanding of their responsibilities and commitments. Give Them Creative Control: Influencers know their audience best. While you should provide guidelines and key messages, allowing them creative freedom can result in content that resonates more authentically with their followers, thereby enhancing engagement.

Influencers know their audience best. While you should provide guidelines and key messages, allowing them creative freedom can result in content that resonates more authentically with their followers, thereby enhancing engagement. Measure Campaign Results: After the campaign, analyze its performance against your initial goals. Metrics such as engagement rates, website traffic, and conversion rates are crucial in assessing the effectiveness of the influencer collaboration and inform future marketing strategies.

By following these steps, you can forge successful partnerships with health influencers, leveraging their credibility and reach to bolster your brand’s presence in the health and wellness market.

Who is the most famous fitness influencer?

Among fitness influencers, Kayla Itsines stands out with a significant following, especially on Instagram where she boasts over 13 million followers. She engages with her audience through various platforms including her website and fitness app.

Itsines is known for her effective workout routines and motivational content, making her one of the most prominent and influential figures in the fitness community.

Her holistic approach to fitness, which includes exercise, nutrition, and mental wellbeing, has resonated with a global audience, earning her the title of one of the most famous Instagram fitness influencers.

Who has the most popular healthy recipes?

Tieghan Gerard, the creator behind Half Baked Harvest, is renowned for her healthy and delicious recipes. With more than 4 million Instagram followers, she is one of the most popular social media accounts for healthy food inspiration.

Gerard’s recipes are known for being both nutritious and visually appealing, combining a passion for good food with a focus on health. Her unique style and creative approach to healthy cooking have made her a go-to source for those seeking to incorporate healthier meals into their diet.

Who is the most famous medical influencer?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a prominent figure in the field of health communication. Known for his role as a medical expert and contributor on CNN, he also reaches millions through his social media platforms and podcast.

Gupta’s ability to break down complex medical topics into understandable information has made him one of the most famous and trusted medical influencers, particularly in times of public health crises or emerging medical news.

Who is the most popular gut health influencer?

Dr. Megan Rossi, known as The Gut Health Doctor on Instagram and Twitter, is a leading influencer in the area of gut health. With a specialized focus on this niche, her accounts have become highly popular for those interested in gut health.

As a qualified dietitian and nutritionist with a PhD, her content is backed by scientific research and professional expertise, making her a credible source for information on gut health.

Her approachable and informative style helps demystify complex topics related to gut health and nutrition, catering to a growing audience interested in this crucial aspect of wellbeing.