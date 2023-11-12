Travel Duffel Bags: Picks for Your Next Trip

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Duffel bags are more than just bags; they’re a must have for people travel for work. A mix of a suitcase and a backpack, they’re often more convenient to carry than a hard-shelled suitcase. Whether they’re carrying products, samples, or just personal belongings for a quick business trip, duffel bags are both practical and stylish. With a variety of sizes and designs available, they can match the unique needs and tastes of any professional.

Choosing The Right Travel Duffel Bag

When choosing the ideal travel duffel bag for your small business needs, it’s crucial to consider a range of factors that balance functionality with comfort and style. Here’s a general criterion, along with a scale rating from 1 to 5, with 5 being the most critical.

Durability (Rating: 5): The bag should withstand the rigors of travel, with strong materials like high-denier fabric.

Size and Capacity (Rating: 4): The size should meet your carry-on requirements and be spacious enough for essentials without being unwieldy.

Weight (Rating: 3): A lightweight design is preferable for ease of movement, especially when fully packed.

Compartments (Rating: 4): Multiple pockets and compartments help with organization and quick access to travel items.

Comfort (Rating: 4): Look for padded straps or handles, which make carrying the bag more comfortable.

Style (Rating: 2): The bag should have a professional look that aligns with your business image.

Security Features (Rating: 4): Lockable zippers and RFID-blocking pockets add an extra layer of security.

Versatility (Rating: 3): The ability to transition from hand-carry to shoulder-carry or even backpack mode can be beneficial.

Brand Reputation (Rating: 2): Well-known brands might offer better warranties and customer service.

Price (Rating: 3): The bag should offer good value for money without compromising on key features.

Our Picks From Amazon

Using the criteria above, we’ve found some great travel duffel bags on Amazon. Check out our favorites below:

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

This 55-liter workhorse is weather resistant, stubbornly tough, and has enough space for a fun weekend or a well-organized extended trip. The duffel is made from 100% recycled materials that are durable and abrasion-resistant but still pliable enough that the duffel can fold into its own small interior pocket. This rugged duffel bag also comes with multiple carrying options so you can literally take it with you anywhere. If you need more space, check out the 70-liter Patagonia duffel bag.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

Buy on Amazon

Briggs & Riley 2-Wheel Rolling Duffel

Stuff all you need for your travel in this great-looking travel duffel bag. It has stable and sturdy wheels and a pull handle that allows for effortless and quiet transportation. The interior features a cavernous main compartment that is generously sized to meet your storage needs.

Briggs & Riley 2-Wheel Rolling Duffel

Buy on Amazon

The North Face Base Camp Duffel

Like the Black Hole, this 69-liter North Face Base Camp duffel features a legendary rugged construction that is water-resistant. It also features a roomy main compartment and a zippered mesh pocket for additional organization. Four compression straps help to cut down the bag’s size if you do not fill up the space and two detachable shoulder straps allow you to carry the bag as a travel backpack.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel

Buy on Amazon

YETI Panga Waterproof Duffel Bag

The YETI Panga waterproof duffel is your go to bag for off-the-grid adventures. The bag boasts Hydrolok zippers that ensures your items stay dry, no matter how torrential it gets. The thick nylon skin is puncture and abrasion resistant. You can carry this duffel as a backpack using the comfortable and durable straps.

YETI Panga Waterproof Duffel Bag

Buy on Amazon

Samsonite Pro Softside Duffel Bag

This Samsonite Pro duffel is a robust and perfectly sized carry-on duffel that is built for maximum carrying capacity. It has a large main compartment and features an integrated shoe pocket and a wireless charging pocket that’s designed to fit most phones for effortless charging on the go.

Samsonite Pro Softside Duffel Bag

Buy on Amazon

Briggs & Riley Duffel Bag

It is evident that a lot of thought went into the design of this highly functional duffel bag. It features a large main compartment that easily holds odd-shaped items, business and casual wear, toiletries, and more. A speedthru pocket with RFID shielding is available on the side for easy storage of items at security checkpoints. Reinforced PVC-coated base adds on to the durability and protection of the bag on dirty and wet surfaces.

Briggs & Riley Duffle Bag

Buy on Amazon

Hugo Boss Unisex Weekender Duffel Bag

This Hugo Boss duffel is the perfect pick for your weekend getaways. This spacious holdall features well-organized internal storage, polyester lining, and a two-way waterproof zip. It is also made of highly durable and easy-to-clean nylon material.

Hugo Boss Unisex Weekender Duffel Bag

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel

If you are looking for a large travel duffel bag with wheels, then this wheeled Amazon Basics duffel is a good pick. It has an interior capacity of 137 liters, so you can carry all the essential items you need for your trip. This bag also features a durable 100% polyester top and multiple zippered compartments for easy organizing and secure storage. The bag is also backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty.

Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel

Buy on Amazon

Michael Kors Travel Large Duffle Bag

Travel in style using this the Michael Kors travel duffel bag. This stylish looking travel duffel bag is durable, functional, and highly fashionable at the same time. It fits perfectly in a plane’s overhead compartment or under the seat. It is available in five different colors to fit your style.

Michael Kors Travel Large Duffle Bag

Buy on Amazon

Duxbury Weekender Women’s Travel Duffel Bag

Make a big statement with the Duxbury travel duffel bag for women. This versatile bag is incredibly spacious with easy to access exterior slide-in pockets that are perfect for holding your travel documents, wallet, and phone. You can also carry this bag in a variety of ways including by hand, on the shoulder using the long strap or by wearing the top handles over your shoulder.

Duxbury Weekender Women’s Travel Duffel Bag

Buy on Amazon

Selecting the Right Travel Duffel Bag for Business and Work

Travel duffel bags have evolved from simple storage solutions into indispensable companions for professionals on the move. Whether you’re hopping onto a plane for an overnight business trip or heading out on a week-long conference, the right duffel bag can make a significant difference. For those who rely on their gear for business purposes, there’s more to consider than just size and style.

Size and Capacity:

It’s not just about the bag fitting into overhead compartments, but also ensuring it can securely store your work essentials. Consider the amount of space you’ll need for laptops, documents, presentation materials, and even business attire.

Functionality and Mobility:

Wheeled duffels offer the ease of a suitcase, especially when navigating airport terminals. However, if you’re moving between multiple meetings or venues, a duffel with backpack straps can be more versatile.

Organizational Features:

External Pockets : Ideal for quick access to items like boarding passes, business cards, or chargers.

: Ideal for quick access to items like boarding passes, business cards, or chargers. Adjustable Interiors : Depending on your needs, being able to customize the main compartment can be a boon, especially if you’re carrying a mix of personal and professional items.

: Depending on your needs, being able to customize the main compartment can be a boon, especially if you’re carrying a mix of personal and professional items. Laptop Sleeves or Padded Sections: To protect your tech from shocks and bumps.

Material and Durability:

While leather exudes sophistication and durability, nylon materials, especially those with a high denier count, offer lightweight resilience against tears and scuffs.

Weather Protection:

If you’re carrying electronics or paper documents, a waterproof or at least water-resistant duffel is a must. Unexpected downpours or drink spills can be disastrous otherwise.

Additional Features to Consider:

Security : Look for duffels with lockable zippers, especially if you’re storing sensitive business information.

: Look for duffels with lockable zippers, especially if you’re storing sensitive business information. Ergonomics : Padded shoulder straps or handles can make carrying a loaded bag much more comfortable.

: Padded shoulder straps or handles can make carrying a loaded bag much more comfortable. Versatility: Some duffels come with a detachable daypack, useful for day meetings or short excursions without your main luggage.

