18 Virtual Event Platforms

Virtual events have become increasingly common over the last few years, especially with so much uncertainty around in person events. This has meant identifying and finding the best virtual event platform for event organizers to ensure that the platform can support all kinds of events.

With many virtual events becoming hybrid events where some attend in person, it’s important to find the right platform to support all these needs. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best virtual event platforms out there to help make the search easier.

What are Virtual Platforms?

In today’s digital age, virtual platforms have emerged as a powerful tool for connecting people irrespective of geographical boundaries. Essentially, virtual platforms are digital environments powered by sophisticated virtual event software that facilitates hosting events online.

These platforms serve as a bridge, connecting event organizers to their target audience seamlessly. Whether it’s a workshop, conference, or a global summit, these platforms are designed to manage every aspect of an online event.

Organizers can efficiently handle event registration, coordinate with attendees, disseminate essential information, and ensure smooth execution of the event, whether it’s for an intimate gathering or a sprawling international audience.

The inherent flexibility and adaptability of virtual platforms have made them an indispensable resource in the modern event management toolkit.

How do I Select a Virtual Event Platform?

In an era where technology plays a pivotal role in connecting us, virtual events have become a staple for businesses and organizations worldwide.

However, transitioning from in-person to virtual events can be a daunting task, as it necessitates heightened engagement and meticulous organization.

With numerous platforms available, it’s crucial to know what features to prioritize to ensure a seamless event experience. Let’s delve into the essential elements to consider:

Interactivity: At the heart of every successful virtual event lies robust audience engagement. Does the platform you're considering offer interactive features like polls, Q&A sessions, and breakout rooms? Such tools can significantly enhance attendees' involvement, making them feel more connected to the event.

Event Management: Organizing a virtual event entails numerous logistical elements. A good platform should streamline these processes. Look for features like intuitive scheduling, attendee coordination, automated invites, and follow-ups. These tools not only make the planner's life easier but also ensure that attendees have all the information they need at their fingertips.

Flexibility: As the event landscape evolves, platforms need to be agile. Whether you're planning a fully virtual, hybrid, or in-person event, the chosen platform should cater to all these formats, ensuring that the audience's experience remains top-notch regardless of the event's nature.

Customizable: Branding plays a crucial role in setting the tone for your event. The platform you opt for should offer customization options that allow you to infuse the event with your brand's essence, from logos and color schemes to personalized event landing pages.

Mobile App: In today's fast-paced world, attendees often prefer on-the-go solutions. Many top-tier virtual event platforms now offer dedicated mobile apps, making event management and participation more accessible, even when attendees are away from their desktops.

Intuitive: A virtual platform should not just replicate an in-person event but enhance it. Features that simulate real-life interactions, such as virtual handshakes or networking lounges, can bridge the gap between virtual and physical, driving more profound attendee engagement and satisfaction.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Virtual Event Platforms

Virtual event platforms have redefined how we host, attend, and engage with events, from webinars to full-fledged conferences. The surge in their popularity means a plethora of options, making the selection process intricate. Here’s how we approached the evaluation of these platforms:

User Experience and Interface (10/10)

Participants’ engagement often hinges on a platform’s ease of use. We prioritize platforms that offer a clear, intuitive, and seamless experience for both hosts and attendees.

Interactivity Features (9/10)

A standout virtual event is interactive and engaging. We value platforms that incorporate features like polls, Q&A sessions, breakout rooms, and audience reactions.

Streaming Quality and Stability (9/10)

The essence of a virtual event is its online presence. We emphasize platforms that offer high-quality, stable streaming with minimal lag or downtime.

Integration and Customization (8/10)

The ability to integrate with other tools, like CRM systems or email marketing platforms, can streamline event management. Furthermore, customization options let brands align the platform’s look and feel with their identity.

Scalability (8/10)

From small workshops to massive global conferences, the platform should handle varying audience sizes without performance issues.

Security and Data Protection (8/10)

With increasing concerns about data privacy and security, we assess platforms based on their encryption standards, GDPR compliance, and overall data handling practices.

Mobile Responsiveness (7/10)

With a significant portion of users accessing events via mobile devices, platforms should offer a comparable experience on smaller screens.

Analytics and Reporting (7/10)

Post-event insights can drive improvement. We lean towards platforms that provide detailed analytics on attendee behavior, engagement metrics, and feedback.

Pricing Structure (7/10)

Every event has a budget. We evaluate the cost-effectiveness of platforms, considering both their feature set and pricing tiers.

Customer Support and Resources (6/10)

Even the best platforms can pose challenges. We appreciate platforms backed by responsive customer support and a rich library of resources or tutorials.

Selecting a virtual event platform requires balancing numerous considerations, from user experience to backend analytics. Our methodology aims to assist businesses in navigating this choice, ensuring their events resonate and achieve desired outcomes.

18 Best Virtual Event Platforms for Businesses

When evaluating a virtual event platform, you’ll need to consider what features will help you host virtual events and where the platform fits in. In addition, you need to create truly immersive events that attendees will enjoy for event excellence.

That’s why it’s so important for teams and marketing professionals to choose the right event software for the best event experience possible. And if you don’t have much experience with holding virtual events, look into event planning tips with this technology. Let’s look at some of the best virtual event platforms available for business.

1. Hubilo

The Hubilo platform executes perfectly when it comes to running a great virtual conference or event since it focuses on driving engagement. Hubilo empowers event organizers to create a great event ecosystem while creating a great experience.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Immersive features

Customization

Reach a global audience

Engagement tools

Marketing automation integrations

Analytics tools

2. Accelevents

Accelevents is a leading event technology platform for virtual and hybrid events platform. It offers the ability to create authentic human connections while enabling teams to capture actionable analytics to improve the event experience.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Ticketing and registration features

Breakout rooms for networking

Engagement tools

Security and privacy

Integrated live streaming

3. EventHub

To run a successful event, many event professionals use Eventhub. Eventhub allows for hybrid virtual events, including virtual booths and multiple integrations.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Registration forms

Event marketing integrations

Live streaming

Virtual booths

Analytics

4. Hubb

Hubb is an incredibly useful platform for running successful virtual events since it gives event planners unprecedented control to truly make the event their own.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

Key features include:

Interactive features for immersive experiences

Event automation

Live streaming

Virtual booths

3D expo halls

Scalable

5. Balloon

Balloon is one of the best virtual event platforms for hosting team building events, virtual fairs, conferences, and more.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events.

Key features include:

Unlimited stages

Live stream capabilities

Networking features

Event customization

Business tool integrations

Analytics

6. Zoom

Zoom is a great virtual event platform and by far one of the most popular options for hosting virtual events. It has a host of features to make event planning easier for virtual exhibitions and events.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Breakout rooms

Business tool integrations

Analytics

All in one virtual event platform

Ticketing and registration features

7. Dreamcast

Dreamcast is another virtual conference platform to consider for your next virtual event, as it has a host of features that make it easy to host, organize, and run successful events.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Reach a global audience

Flexible customization

Secure technology

Multiformat engagement features

Networking tools

8. VFairs

If you’re running a large event, VFairs is definitely one of the top virtual events platforms to consider. VFairs offers a wide range of features and support for different types of events, making it a good choice.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Immersive and lifelike virtual environments

Specialized event features

Accessibility

Virtual exhibit halls

Interactive tools

9. 6connex

6Connex is designed to make event management easier for professionals. Event managers can use 6Connex and its powerful features to run immersive virtual events through the virtual events platform.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Perpetual virtual venues

Business tool integrations

Engagement features

Extensive security and privacy protocols

Insights and analytics

10. Hopin

Hopin offers a smooth, easy experience for running events and can help with reaching engagement and event excellence. It includes a variety of useful features to make managing and running events smooth and easy.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in-person events

Key features include:

Virtual venues

Live streams

Immersive experience

Event marketing

Onsite capabilities if needed

Event analytics

11. Airmeet

Airmeet has a lot of interesting features and capabilities that help event managers run virtual events at scale. Whether it’s small team meetings or large global audiences, Airmeet has all the features needed to run a successful event.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Customizable virtual venues

Live streams on Facebook and Youtube

Mobile features to connect audiences

Event planning and marketing

Interactive booths

Event analytics

12. Cvent

If you’re looking for more flexibility while running virtual conferences, Cvent is a good virtual event platform that can add a lot of value to business events. Additionally, since it offers various event types, businesses can seamlessly switch from virtual to in person as needed.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Engagement features

Event marketing

Content management

Attendance tracking

Mobile app capabilities for audiences

Onsite capabilities if needed

Customization

13. Whova

Whova is another all-in-one platform solution for running multiple types of events. Whova has an extensive reach with lots of different features, whether you’re running large events or smaller ones.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Event app

Registration management

Event management

Event marketing tools

Sponsorship features

Audience engagement

14. PheedLoop

PheedLoop makes it simple and easy to run large and small events. PheedLoop has powerful automation features to make event management less time-consuming and allows for a wide variety of event types depending on business needs.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Live streaming

Registration management tools

Mobile and web app for event

Event attendee management

Live video booths

Audience engagement and analytics

15. Socio

Socio enables businesses to build out their event in minutes, with powerful features to get audiences engaged and interested. With its sleek design and easy user experience, Socio has become a popular virtual event platform among large and small businesses.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

End to end event management

Interactive audience engagement features

Onsite capabilities if needed

Networking features including virtual communities

Mobile event app

Customizable

16. SpotMe

SpotMe is focused on B2B event management and has many great features to make running an event an easier process for businesses. It includes features to build great events, manage them from end-to-end while also keeping attendees interested and engaged.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

End to end event management on mobile and desktop

Interactive audience engagement features

Interactive newsfeed for updates and attendee information

Analytics and audience insight

Customizable

17. BigMarker

BigMarker is another solid option if you want to do online and hybrid events. It has a host of innovative and intuitive features, making it a great experience for businesses running the event and attendees.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Interactive live streams

Business tool integrations

Flexible formats and modules

Registration and event management

Customizable virtual events

18. Hexafair

Hexafair is an all-in-one virtual event platform that supports trade fairs, conferences, and networking to create a truly immersive experience for attendees. The 3D features and functionalities make it feel truly lifelike and enable event managers to host high-quality events for attendees.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Exhibitors booths in. 3D environment

Speakers & Sponsors management

Social networking

Audio and video streaming

Business tool integrations

Scale events as needed

Comparison of Top Virtual Event Platforms

For businesses seeking the right platform to host their virtual events, it’s essential to compare options at a glance. Below is a comparison table highlighting the primary features, availability, and best usage of the top virtual event platforms mentioned in this article.

Platform Name Available On Best For Key Feature 1 Key Feature 2 Key Feature 3 Hubilo Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Immersive Features Customization Marketing Automation Integrations Accelevents Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Ticketing & Registration Breakout Rooms Integrated Live Streaming EventHub Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Registration Forms Event Marketing Integrations Live Streaming Hubb Desktop, Mobile Virtual, In-Person, and Hybrid Events Interactive Features for Immersive Experiences Event Automation Live Streaming Balloon Desktop, Mobile Virtual Events Unlimited Stages Live Stream Capabilities Networking Features Zoom Desktop, Mobile Virtual Events Breakout Rooms Business Tool Integrations Analytics Dreamcast Desktop, Mobile Virtual Events Reach a Global Audience Flexible Customization Secure Technology VFairs Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Immersive and Lifelike Virtual Environments Specialized Event Features Accessibility 6connex Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Perpetual Virtual Venues Business Tool Integrations Engagement Features Hopin Desktop, Mobile Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events Virtual Venues Live Streams Immersive Experience Airmeet Desktop, Mobile Virtual Events Customizable Virtual Venues Live Streams on Facebook and Youtube Mobile Features Cvent Desktop, Mobile Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events Engagement Features Event Marketing Content Management Whova Desktop, Mobile Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events Event App Registration Management Event Management PheedLoop Desktop, Mobile Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events Live Streaming Registration Management Tools Mobile and Web App for Event Socio Desktop, Mobile Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events End to End Event Management Interactive Audience Engagement Features Networking Features SpotMe Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events End to End Event Management on Mobile and Desktop Interactive Audience Engagement Features Interactive Newsfeed BigMarker Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Interactive Live Streams Business Tool Integrations Flexible Formats and Modules Hexafair Desktop, Mobile Virtual and Hybrid Events Exhibitors Booths in 3D Environment Speakers & Sponsors Management Social Networking

What are Hybrid Virtual Events?

Hybrid virtual events are the fusion of the traditional and the contemporary, combining the immersive experience of in-person gatherings with the reach and accessibility of online events.

At their core, these events offer the best of both worlds: attendees have the choice to be present physically or connect virtually through a specialized virtual hybrid event platform. Given this dual nature, hybrid events present unique challenges.

Attendees, whether in-person or online, expect an engaging and memorable experience. It’s not merely about broadcasting an event to a virtual audience; it’s about integrating both audiences cohesively.

This delicate equilibrium makes the choice of the right platform crucial. The ideal platform should effortlessly merge the physical and digital realms, ensuring that no attendee, irrespective of their mode of participation, feels left out or undervalued.

Ensuring that both groups receive equal attention and a high-quality experience is paramount to the success of hybrid virtual events.