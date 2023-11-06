Visa Unveils Enhanced Loyalty Offers to Bolster Small Business Growth

Visa Inc. has launched an array of Instant Savings offers aimed at helping North American small and medium businesses navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape. This initiative, part of the Visa SavingsEdge™ program, promises substantial discounts on essential business services and products from renowned companies like Dropbox, Microsoft, and Verizon.

With small businesses in North America experiencing unexpected revenue growth this year, the initiative comes at a critical time. Visa’s latest Small Business Pulse Report reveals a surge in optimism among U.S. and Canadian SMBs, with 77% and 67%, respectively, now anticipating revenue growth in 2023. Despite this, the cost of doing business remains a significant hurdle, compounded by inflation, economic uncertainty, and rising interest rates.

“We’re seeing that small business growth is on the rise, despite current macroeconomic challenges,” said Veronica Fernandez, SVP and North America Head of Visa Commercial Solutions. “We also understand that there is a continued need for new, innovative ways to enable cost savings across the small business landscape. With Visa’s innovative offers and seamless access to run-of-business applications, the value associated with a business card becomes exponentially stronger, enabling small businesses to experience significant cost savings and efficiency.”

Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

The Instant Savings program, featuring over 40 offers, stands out for its ease of access – no enrollment is required, and discounts can be instantly redeemed on select merchant websites. Notable savings opportunities include:

Dropbox : 40% off on standard or advanced plans, helping businesses stay organized and focused.

: 40% off on standard or advanced plans, helping businesses stay organized and focused. Finagraph CashFlowTool : 70% off on CashFlowTool Pro, offering instant cash flow forecasts and analytics.

: 70% off on CashFlowTool Pro, offering instant cash flow forecasts and analytics. Indeed : $200 credit for job postings, accelerating the hiring process.

: $200 credit for job postings, accelerating the hiring process. Microsoft : Up to 20% savings on select Microsoft Surface for Business devices.

: Up to 20% savings on select Microsoft Surface for Business devices. Verizon Wireless : A one-time $69 bill credit on new 5G Business Internet or LTE Business Internet lines of service.

: A one-time $69 bill credit on new 5G Business Internet or LTE Business Internet lines of service. Visme: 25% off on Starter and Pro Annual Plans for enhanced content creation and presentation.

The Visa SavingsEdge program extends Everyday Savings to enrolled Visa Business cardholders, automatically applying discounts on qualifying purchases at over 50 participating merchants.

Small business owners can explore these offers on the Visa SavingsEdge website and find additional resources at the Visa Small Business Hub. These initiatives, tailored to the needs of SMBs, demonstrate Visa’s commitment to fostering small business resilience in an unpredictable economic environment.

Visa’s Small Business Report, a quarterly survey conducted by the Maru Group in partnership with Visa, underscores the significance of such initiatives. Drawing from responses of 594 U.S. and 780 Canadian small business leaders, the report reflects a broad spectrum of industries and business sizes, offering a comprehensive view of the small business sector’s current state and future outlook.

Small Business Deals

Visa’s enhanced loyalty offers and resources are poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth and sustainability of small businesses across North America, providing them with the tools and savings necessary to thrive even in challenging economic conditions.