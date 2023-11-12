Vlogging Kit: Get Creating With These Great Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Thinking of starting a vlog? It doesn’t take much, especially if you already have a smartphone. A good Vlogging kit gives you everything you need to capture professional quality video on your smartphone or DLSR camera.

Most professional vloggers know that a high-quality camera is essential to the video production process, but if you are a beginner, you do not need to have the best Olympus, Sony, or Canon video camera with image stabilization to get started. However, as you progress, it is totally logical to upgrade your gear.

For entrepreneurs and small businesses venturing into the world of video content, a top-notch vlogging kit is essential. To assist in the selection process, we’ve crafted a methodology that evaluates a range of factors to ensure our recommendations are tailored to your vlogging aspirations. Here’s our criteria for choosing our vlogging kits:



Video and Audio Quality – The heart of vlogging is clear visuals and crisp audio. We prioritize kits with high-resolution cameras and superior microphone options. Importance Scale: 10/10 Ease of Use – The kit should be user-friendly, catering to both novices and seasoned vloggers alike. Importance Scale: 9/10 Portability – For vloggers on the go, a lightweight and compact kit is essential. Importance Scale: 8/10 Versatility – We look for kits that include versatile equipment, like adjustable tripods, interchangeable lenses, and various mounting options. Importance Scale: 7/10 Lighting Equipment – Good lighting is key to professional-looking footage, so we favor kits with reliable and adjustable lighting solutions. Importance Scale: 8/10 Battery Life and Power Options – Long-lasting batteries and alternative power sources are critical for uninterrupted shooting. Importance Scale: 7/10 Compatibility – The components of the kit should be compatible with each other and with various editing software and platforms. Importance Scale: 6/10 Accessories – Additional accessories like carrying cases, lens filters, and spare batteries can significantly enhance the vlogging experience. Importance Scale: 5/10 Cost Efficiency – We assess whether the kit provides value for money, balancing cost with the quality and number of components. Importance Scale: 7/10 Customer Support and Warranty – Reliable customer service and a solid warranty are important, especially when dealing with technical equipment. Importance Scale: 6/10

Our methodology ensures that the vlogging kits we recommend are more than just a random assortment of gadgets; they are comprehensive tools that can elevate your content creation to professional standards, providing everything you need to produce engaging and high-quality vlogs.

Vlogging Kits – Our Picks From Amazon

Movo iVlog5 Complete Director’s Vlogging Kit

The iVlog5 is the most complete vlogging kit that we have come across. It gives you everything you need to create professional video and photo content on your Android, iPhone, or DSLR Camera. It comes with two distinct shotgun mics so you can capture crisp audio from multiple sources simultaneously. With versatile mounting options, you’ll be ready to capture stable, well-framed shots whether recording on set or on the go.

Movo iVlog5 Complete Director’s Vlogging Kit



DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus Universal Modular Video Rig Kit

The DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus is an extremely well done, high-quality vlog kit that comes with several useful accessories to equip a mobile journalist with the basic set of tools. It features two 36LED lights with integrated wheel dimmer to adjust the brightness within 10 and 100% and a Li-ion accumulator that has enough capacity to keep the light with 100% brightness for about 60 minutes. Other features include an extra clamp holder and DREAMGRIP wired Gun Microphone for the best audio.

DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus Universal Modular Video Rig Kit

SmallRig Universal Phone Vlogging Kit

The SmallRig is a lightweight, portable, and stylish mini-LED vlogging kit specially designed for live streaming and vlogging and supports both tripod and handheld shooting. The phone cage is suitable for most smartphones with a width range between 62mm and 86mm. The mini-LED light offers 0 to 100% brightness control, and it is also easily recharged using a Type-C charging cable. The battery-free, plug-and-play, high-quality microphone reduces background noise. The phone cage kit provides multiple cold shoe mounts for varied mounting options.

SmallRig Universal Phone Vlogging Kit

Movo iVlog3 Smartphone Video Bundle

When it comes to vlogging kits, you cannot miss out on Movo. It is a popular brand with a wide variety of vlog kits to suit a variety of content-creating needs. This kit is perfect for budding creators features a flexible phone holder, a VXR10-PRO shotgun microphone captures sharp, directional sound with zero background noise, a tripod, LED light with three adjustable brightness settings, and a host of other accessories that make video recording a breeze.

Movo iVlog3 Smartphone Video Bundle

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit

The JOBY GorillaPod vlogging kit allows you to be the content creator that you have always wanted to be. It is light in weight and highly portable making it a great choice for on-the-go creators. It also comes with a dimmable and Bluetooth-controlled Beamo mini-LED light that allows for accurate color tones. The microphone produces crisp audio while the stand, which can stand, wrap on a pole, or be grippped, allows for creative unconventional shoots.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit

Movo Smartphone Video Rig

We wanted to make sure we also have something for budding TikTokers. This video rig is the most basic of the Movo vlogging kits, but still packs some interesting features including a cardioid microphone that allows for crisp audio while cutting down on background noise. The handgrip clamp fits a wide range of smartphones including Android smartphones and iPhones. This rig is also super light and easy to carry.

Movo Smartphone Video Rig

Movo iVlog1 Smartphone Video Vlog Kit

The Movo iVlog1 vlog kit contains light, microphone, stabilizers, mini-tripod and a host of accessories that are necessary for smartphone video recording. The directional pickup microphone uses the supercardioid polar pattern that eliminates background noise for accurate, crisp audio. The tripod can also be easily adjusted for the best video shooting angles.

Movo iVlog1 Smartphone Video Vlog Kit

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices

This Rode vlog kit is specially designed as an iPhone vlogging kit and contains everything you need to get professional results when filming using your iPhone. Among the features includes a MicroLED that ensures all your shots are perfectly lit and the SmartGrip ensures stable recording and connects seamlessly to the Tripod 2 for either tabletop or handheld use. The VideoMic Me-L microphone connects directly to your iPhone, delivering clear, crisp, directional sound for any application.

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices

DREAMGRIP SCOUT MOJO 2 Plus Modular Rig Kit

The SCOUT MOJO 2 is the perfect vlog kit for any content creator that’s looking for an affordable, but highly functional vlog kit. This kit includes two omnidirectional HD microphones, a directional minigun microphone, and an audio jack splitter so you can connect two microphones at the same time. The LED lamp provides great lighting. This kit is perfectly designed for both tabletop and handheld recording.

DREAMGRIP SCOUT MOJO 2 Plus Modular Rig Kit

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit

This phone stabilizer with a built-in tripod is a great choice for vlogging or TikTok. This compact device weighs just less than 0.3 kilograms and easily fits into any pocket or bag. It features smart tracking and gesture control and allows for wireless phone and earbuds charging. Simply place them on top of the S1 and begin charging. PowerVision’s support app provides access to stickers, filters, and many special editing provisions that make spicing up videos a breeze.

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit

